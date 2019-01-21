Moore On Monday: Wolves Winning when Derrick Rose Sits(?); Not Being the Kings; Taj Gibson Dad Jokes Rule

Sure, the Wolves appear to have turned into a .500 team but the joy seems to be back. Per usual, following this team is an up-and-down experience. They tease greatness and remind you, well, that’s not it. The end product? A wildly confusing puzzle with a couple of fun pieces worth exploring.

Why Do the Wolves Win When Rose Sits?

Prior to Derrick Rose’s 29-point second half Sunday night, a swelling sample size of Rose-less games had begun to craft a question: Are the Wolves a better team without Derrick Rose?

Evidence for this narrative began to percolate six weeks ago when Robert Covington missed his first game of the season, December 8th in Portland. After RoCo (and Dario Saric) sparked an 8-3 run immediately following the Jimmy Butler trade, it is here where things began to slide for the Wolves. The easy line to draw is that Covington is really important but there’s more: Rose’s impact — aggregated statistically — fell off immensely. After December 8th, the Wolves defense began hemorrhaging points (116.6 per 100 possessions) when Rose played and remained solid (107.6 per 100 possessions) when Rose was off-the-floor. This led the Wolves to be outscored by 6.0 points per 100 possessions when Rose played and to outscore their opponents by 1.7 points per 100 possessions when Rose was out.

More simplistically, and perhaps the driest kindling for the anti-Rose fire, came from the Wolves losing 10 of the past 12 games Rose played in (prior to Sunday’s victory). It didn’t help that the Wolves won six of the last eight games in which Rose sat.

That is some pretty damning evidence in a not-so-small sample. Still, it’s hard to accept the notion that any player shooting more than 40 percent from 3 (Rose is still shooting 43.1 percent from distance for the season) and one that can create for himself is a definitive negative. Those are the two biggest weaknesses of this team, at least on the offensive end. The Wolves are perpetually starved for shooting and also lack competent dribblers with Covington, Andrew Wiggins and Josh Okogie receiving the brunt of the wing minutes.

So, why? Why are the Wolves cratering when Rose plays? I have two theories.

The defense has been awful, and Rose plays a role in that.

Rose currently ranks 93rd of 97 point guards in defensive real plus-minus (probably the best all-encompassing defensive metric we have at our disposal), according to ESPN.com. Three of the four guards who rank worse than Rose are rookies and/or play for Cleveland or Atlanta. (If you’ve suffered through the viewing experience of a Cavs or Hawks game it is no surprise that Trae Young, Colin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson fall below Rose.)

I would argue more prescient is Rose’s defensive rating that has been worse at every twist and turn of the Wolves’ post-Butler season.

Rose takes away from Andrew Wiggins, not necessarily a bad thing.

So yes, the defense has certainly been a consistent problem. However, it is unfair to disregard the notion that the Wolves offense has been better with Rose on-the-floor during each “quarter” of the season. Now, some would argue that even Rose’s offense comes with baggage. Perhaps Rose’s offensive style produces individual efficiencies that render externalities of inefficiency to the other individuals on the roster. Maybe his style requires a nearly flawless shooting performance for a victory because the shots he is taking come at the expense of the rhythm of the team’s other offensive weapons.

The straightest line to draw here is between Rose and Andrew Wiggins. The infamously volatile Wiggins has been performing his greatest disappearing acts in the games that Rose has gone off and seen his personal peaks come in Rose’s absence. To list a few parallels just from the past month:

— There was Rose’s triumphant Chicago homecoming against the Bulls that paralleled a dismal and invisible 5-for-15 shooting performance from Wiggins.

— Also, the loss to Atlanta at home in overtime. Had Rose not tallied 25 points and 9 assists in regulation, the Wolves wouldn’t have even had the opportunity for Wiggins — who floated the entire night — to miss four critical free throws in overtime.

— On January 3rd, Wiggins dropped what was then a season-high (31) against Boston on 10-of-18 shooting as Rose began his injury hiatus.

— That season-high only survived six days when Wiggins proceeded to go for 40 against Oklahoma City in Ryan Saunders’ debut, while Rose remained sidelined.

— And then, finally, there was Wiggins’ greatest missing persons performance Sunday night against Phoenix. Wiggins scored a mere 10 points (against the Suns!), on 3-of-14 shooting, while playing 40 minutes. Rose, of course, scored 29 in the second half alone, and almost single-handedly willed home a must-win game.

For me, this is the strongest argument I can draw to suggest Rose has an adverse effect, offensively speaking. I do believe, much as it was with Jimmy Butler, the duplicity of Wiggins and Rose’s skillsets cannibalize each other. And Wiggins, the more passive of the pair (both pairs, for that matter), allows the dominant figure to prevail.

While yes, it’s not only the offensive side of the ball that should be considered, I do believe the problem here is cannibalization and not holistic destructive tendencies. And quite frankly, I’m not so sure cannibalizing Wiggins’ game is all that big of a deal. Until Wiggins shows the ability to perform with any bit of consistency as it pertains to engagement then, well, it’s a good thing that Rose, who has recaptured some of his dynamic offensive, is the one doing the cannibalization. It’s not as if Rose, who appears to be the most judicious feeder of Karl-Anthony Towns in the post, is taking away from KAT — who is on an absolute tear with or without Rose.

Objections to Rose’s defense — particularly off-ball, when he is chasing a Marco Bellinelli-type shooter — are warranted. But at the end of the day, he is playing for an imperfect offense that lacks creators and shooters. And those are the two greatest skillsets of 2018-19 Rose. Maybe the defense is a great problem, but then so is the offense — for the opponent.

Are the Wolves the Boogie Kings?

As the Wolves have begun to toil in something that can be best described as intriguing mediocrity, I’ve been asking myself this question: Who does this team remind me of? Perhaps it was the juxtaposition of the Warriors-Clippers game, DeMarcus Cousins’ season-debut, airing on ESPN immediately after the Wolves fell to the Spurs Friday (also on ESPN), but I concluded that this iteration of Wolves basketball is reminiscent of the Boogie Kings. The best — or, at least, most fun — versions of the Cousins-led Sacramento Kings that is.

Back in 2013-14, Boogie actually liked his coach, Mike Malone. That Malone-coached Kings team may have only won 28 games that season, but they had a nice little somethin’-somethin’ going on between Cousins, Rudy Gay and Isaiah Thomas — all three of whom averaged over-20 for the season (and played zero defense).

I mean, come on, KAT is Boogie, Wiggins is Rudy Gay and D-Rose is Isaiah — three guys who can fill it up but aren’t totally against allowing their opponent to get theirs. Now, we do have to point out that the Wolves have Robert Covington, Taj Gibson and Dario Saric, who are no contest better than Ben McLemore, Jason Thompson and Derrick Williams (!) — the next three up in Sac’. But still, it kinda works.

Maybe KAT fouling out and appearing utterly flummoxed by every single call — Boogie’s calling card — had something to do with these thoughts’ percolation. However, that’s the difference: KAT can control those emotions. At least he did Sunday night against Phoenix. After committing his first foul of the game, KAT raised eyebrows by simply running back on defense after being called for an offensive foul. Not a word.

After the game, when Danny Cunningham (of SkorNorth.com) asked Towns if there was a reason for the demeanor shift, KAT informed the media that it was something he was trying out in this game. He just muted himself after calls. Towns said “the coaching staff and a teammate” challenged him to try a different approach. “It worked,” he said. “Got us the win.”

Now that is not Boogie behavior. Unlike Cousins, Towns is not the modern-day Rasheed Wallace — incapable of emotional control. No, KAT does have the ability to control himself. Even in the games Towns does draw fouls, his frustrations do seem to stay constrained to the moment. He doesn’t let the calls affect his aggressiveness and performance. Cousins was, and probably still is, a prisoner of his own emotions on the floor. And that difference is why the Wolves will win more than 28 games this season. Well, it’s one reason. A healthy Robert Covington is also way better than Ben McLemore. I still think there’s something to the analogy, though.

Taj Gibson = Joy

This column has had no shortage of Taj Gibson fawning. Screw it, he deserves more. Yes, Rose had the game-winner Sunday against the Suns, but it doesn’t happen without Gibson who consistently squeezes every drop out of what he has in the tank. This steal was massive and deserves just as much “season-saving” credit as Rose’s buzzer-beater.

Gibson is a joy to watch compete. And the experience is only emboldened by witnessing his bench antics. Next time you attend a Wolves game in-person, keep an eye on Gibson’s celebrations when Okogie takes a charge or Saric nails a 3. His jubilation is the physical manifestation of an NBA “dad joke” — one part goofy, two parts heart-warming. It’s like Ron Burgundy in Anchorman, Taj isn’t quite sure what to do with his hands. And it’s wonderful.

Speaking of dads, Gibson “old mans” the life out of any bystander in the post at least once a game. Like a Hakeem Olajuwon Dream Shake, you know a pivot is coming but it’s probably still going to fool you.

No one knows how long Gibson will be in a Wolves jersey. His expiring contract, age (33) and Saric’s presence could mean Gibson’s days are numbered in Minnesota. Maybe Taj re-signs in the offseason and moves to a bench role in favor of Saric. Maybe he suits up for the final 36 games of the season and that’s it. Or maybe, he’s moved at the trade deadline (February 7th) if the playoffs become more of a fleeting proposition. If the latter is the reality, enjoy these final eight games from Gibson. I know I will, Taj is a joy.

“My sense of urgency is at an all-time high,” Gibson said at practice Saturday. “I’m out there trying to do whatever I can, just to help the team in any way or form I can. Because the goal is to win games, first. Then you’re thinking about playoffs. But the first thing is getting down to the basics of winning, one game at a time.”