Well, the reunion with Jimmy Butler in Philadelphia didn’t go well for the Wolves as they fell to the 76ers 149-107.

Nothing went right in Philadelphia for the Wolves. Karl-Anthony Towns struggled, Andrew Wiggins wasn’t great, they were bullied inside, couldn’t play defense on the perimeter, and Tyus Jones got hurt.

This was a game that could have been looked at as a measuring stick night for Towns as he went against Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid. Embiid is a top-2 center in the NBA, along with New Orleans’ Anthony Davis. On Saturday night, Towns outplayed Davis, but on Tuesday evening he was severely outgunned by Embiid.

Towns finished the night with 13 points on 4-of-10 shooting in 28 minutes of action. He finished a team-worst minus-42 (!!) while on the court. To say it was a rough night for Towns wouldn’t be saying enough.

These things happen, but the biggest takeaway from the night is that despite the ridiculous tear Towns had been on over the past 10 games, he’s not quite at the same level as Davis and Embiid quite yet. Those are MVP candidates, and MVP candidates very rarely have nights like this. The MVP candidate in this game finished with 31 points and 13 rebounds, as Embiid led his team to the win.

Moving forward, the best thing Towns can do about this night is forget about it. There’s reason to believe he will return to the dominant player he’s been on Friday night against the Spurs. But even just for a rare night, Towns didn’t look great.

Math Watch

Typically, the Math Watch goes towards the bottom of the writing, but the goal here is to get all of the negative things out of the way first, and in the order of the negativity.

The Wolves were outscored 63-24 from behind the arc. Philadelphia nearly made as many threes (21) as the Wolves attempted (23). It’s really tough to win games that way. It’s been talked about at length here how much better the Wolves are when they outscore opponents from deep, but they don’t even give themselves a chance by not shooting them.

Saturday night was a step in the right direction, as the Wolves saw Towns, Wiggins, and Josh Okogie combine to shoot 24 threes. On Tuesday that group combined seven, with Wiggins not attempting a single one.

Wiggins attempting a three, or that group in general taking more of them doesn’t win this game, but it’s not something the Wolves can continue.

Conversely, the Wolves need to defend the 3-point line far better than they did against the Sixers. Tuesday marked the highest number of threes allowed by the Wolves this year and the ninth (!!!) time they’ve allowed 17 or more 3-pointers in a game. That’s a fifth of their entire season thus far. Not exactly a recipe for success.

Tyus Jones injured

Jones rolled his ankle during the loss, needing to be helped back to Minnesota’s locker room. He’s been the most stable member of the backcourt so far this season for the Wolves. Derrick Rose and Jeff Teague have combined to miss 25 games so far while Jones has only missed one.

According to The Athletic, Jones’ x-ray results were negative and he has a high left ankle sprain. There’s no timetable as of now on his return, but it’s not often that a guy needs help off the court on Tuesday and is available on Friday night. It’s not crazy to think Jones could miss a decent chunk of games, but time will tell.

An efficient Butler

Butler wasn’t the star of the night for Philadelphia, but he certainly did his job. He finished with 19 points on an incredibly efficient 8-of-10 shooting on the night including 3-of-4 from deep.

There’s no question that this game meant more to him, and his team showed that, too. Plain and simple, Butler’s new team showed up while his old one didn’t.

Stat of the night

The Wolves finished the loss with 35 made field goals against the Sixers. The Sixers finished the night with 40 assists. That’s wild, and pretty bad for Minnesota.

Milestone for Rose

Rose has had a very up-and-down career due to some very unfortunate injuries. He was once an MVP, then nearly out of the league prior to signing with Minnesota. On Tuesday night he eclipsed 10,000 points for his career.

Once upon a time, this number felt as if it wouldn’t be a big deal for Rose. He was a young superstar with years ahead of him. Once he got injured and his career saw multiple setbacks with knee surgeries, this number now stands for hard work and perseverance for the guard. It was probably the only bright spot for the Wolves in a night filled with unfortunate things.

The Wolves return to action on Friday night at home against the San Antonio Spurs. Talk to you then.