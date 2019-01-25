Road Trip Thoughts: Big bench night, point Wiggins, and Luol’s revenge game

In the NBA strange things have been known to happen on the west coast late at night.

The Wolves win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night can be added to that list.

Minnesota entered the night down Jeff Teague and Tyus Jones due to injury, and then Derrick Rose did not return in the second half due to a sore right ankle. That meant Jerry Bayless, Jared Terrell, and Andrew Wiggins were tasked with sharing the point guard duties for the majority of the evening.

Point Wiggins

There have been many avenues that have been taken to try and get the most out of Wiggins, and this one was used on Thursday night out of necessity. With Teague, Rose, and Jones all sidelined, the Wolves couldn’t play Bayless (more on him later) much more than the 30 minutes they did.

Wiggins was aggressive against the Lakers. This was the good version of Wiggins that doesn’t come around as often as most would like. His aggressiveness may have been showed the most on a play he didn’t actually complete.

He tried it – don't care if it got blocked, this is the Wiggins you want, the one who tried to end JaVale pic.twitter.com/cLTtfD5Qaa — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 25, 2019

Moments like this continue to give hope, even if it hasn’t paid off substantially to date.

Wiggins finished the victory with 23 points, and eight rebounds. Since Ryan Saunders took over the coaching duties on an interim basis, Wiggins hasn’t had a single game with less than four rebounds. Under Thibodeau this year he had 16 such games.

That stat isn’t exactly the most enlightening thing for Wiggins, but it certainly could be a small step in the right direction.

Bayless off the bench

The past two games for the Wolves have seen Bayless with a pretty big helping hand in the victory.

Sunday in Phoenix he knocked down four 3-pointers and set a season-high with 14 points. On Tuesday night he was even better. Bayless scored 16 points and dished out eight assists in the win while playing 30 minutes. He’s not the answer long-term at this spot, but for the fourth-string point guard to be able to have back-to-back games like this is a terrific thing for the Wolves.

Who knows how long this will keep up for him, but the Wolves will certainly take it for the time being. They need any production they can get at that spot with the list of injuries that have occurred there this season. Minnesota has lost over 30 games to injury at point guard to date, and that number isn’t going to slow down anytime soon.

Terrell from deep

Rose’s injury not only meant more minutes for Bayless, but it also meant that Terrell made his fifth appearance of his short NBA career. He delivered in the first time he’s played meaningful minutes. The only other game this season in which he’s played extended minutes was the 30-point blowout loss to Portland back in October.

On Thursday night in Los Angeles he scored a career-high nine points on 4-of-5 shooting, a mark that included 2-of-3 from behind the arc. He hit a couple big shots in the third quarter to keep the Wolves in front and then another at the beginning of the fourth quarter to push the lead to 89-82.

It’s impressive to see a young guy step up and preform that well when the team needed him as badly as the Wolves needed Terrell on Thursday night. Coming off the bench ice cold is tough, but he did a better job than most anyone could have expected him to do.

Luol Deng Revenge Game!

The Los Angeles Lakers signed Deng to a four-year, $72 million contract during the summer of 2016. It didn’t work out for either party, as Deng was finally bought out by the Lakers this past September after appearing in one game during the 2017-18 season.

He got a bit of revenge on Thursday night inside Staples Center.

Deng checked in during the third quarter and made an impact. He finished with seven points in the win, and that included a dunk!

Calm KAT

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the performance of Karl-Anthony Towns against the Lakers, as well. He’s continued to play with a different attitude over the past week, and it’s worked for the most part.

On Thursday he got into foul trouble in the first quarter, picking up a pair of fouls, and three in total in the first half. He rebounded nicely in the second half as he didn’t commit another foul throughout the rest of the game. Towns was once again the best player on the floor for either team, a trend that Wolves fans certainly like to see.

Towns had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and with the exception of the loss in Philadelphia last week, he’s been pretty dominant for the past month or so.

Successful Road Trip

The Wolves have a tough game on Friday night in Utah on the second night of a back-to-back. That made this win over the Lakers all that more important. With the team shorthanded as it is, finishing this road trip with at least a pair of wins is a huge success.

For a team that couldn’t find a way to win a game on the road against almost anyone for much of the first half of the season, this has been a great development.