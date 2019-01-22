Road Trip Thoughts: KAT’s quiet dominance, Okogie’s energy, Bayless off the bench, and a fight

If the Wolves are going to make strides towards placing themselves in the playoff race they need to go on a run. The win over Phoenix on Sunday was a start, albeit a bumpy one, and Tuesday night’s 118-91 win over the Suns on the road.

More Karl-Anthony Towns quiet dominance

Just like the first half on Sunday night, Towns was again dominant in the first half of Tuesday’s game. Much like the second half of Sunday night’s game, Towns didn’t do a whole ton in the second half. This time, however, he wasn’t really needed.

The Wolves opened up the third quarter with a lead and then used a 16-6 run to push the lead as large as 15, thanks in part to big shots made by Josh Okogie and Jerryd Bayless.

On Sunday night, Towns rocked a quieter demeanor on the floor for the first time, and that traveled with him to Phoenix. He was visibly less demonstrative than he has been in the past, and so far, it’s paid dividends.

His stat line on Tuesday was awesome, but it was a relatively quiet game for him. He was the best player on the floor at all times, but it was more of a ho-hum near-triple-double, if there is such a thing.

Fight night

Gorgui Dieng hasn’t been getting much playing time as of late for the Wolves. Sunday night he was on the court for 3:30, and Tuesday he finished with five minutes. This can be attributed to a few things, most of which are actually good for the Wolves. That’s not saying that keeping Dieng off the floor entirely is a good thing, but the circumstances that have led to it are.

Towns staying out of foul trouble has been a big reason why Dieng hasn’t played much lately. He had just two fouls against Phoenix on Tuesday after having only two on Sunday as well. If Towns doesn’t need to come off the floor due to foul trouble, that’s the ideal scenario for the Wolves. Secondly, Phoenix has essentially been playing without a real center in each of the past two games. DeAndre Ayton being sidelined with an injury means that Dragan Bender has been getting the starters minutes, with Quincy Acy coming off the bench. The Wolves don’t need to play Dieng in place of Towns in this scenario.

On Tuesday, Dieng couldn’t play more than five minutes because he was actually ejected from that game after a brief on-court skirmish with Phoenix’s Devin Booker.

Dieng hit Booker with what looked to be an incidental elbow after grabbing a rebound, and then on the next possession it looked as if Booker took a swipe at Dieng’s face. Both players were tossed and escorted off the floor. While leaving, the two looked to arrange a follow-up encounter deep inside Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Devin Booker and Gorgui Dieng ejected for altercation, run to meet each other in tunnel. Developing. pic.twitter.com/bA0ROMHvgY — Pwob Wobsbrook (@WorldWideWob) January 23, 2019

Dieng’s explanation after the game was perfect, too.

Gorgui Dieng said he wasn’t trying to fight Devin Booker after their ejections. Dieng said he just wanted “to exchange jerseys with him.” — Greg Moore (@WritingMoore) January 23, 2019

If those two actually were to fight, Dieng would almost certainly be the winner.

Aside from the fight, it wasn’t a great night for Dieng as he finished scoreless in his five minutes, and tossed up this beauty of a shot that we’ll all get a good chuckle in at.

Gorgui Dieng thought the clock was running out and threw up one of the worst shots of the year #Shaqtin pic.twitter.com/LskOwHxY1h — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 23, 2019

Josh Okogie keeps going, and going, and going

Okogie had arguably his best game of the season on Tuesday night. He was lighting it up from beyond the arc, finishing inside, limiting Booker offensively, and bringing more hustle than anyone on the court. He had a career-high 21 points on 7-of-11 from the floor.

There are going to be nights worse than this for Okogie. That’s how things go for most young players in the NBA. But nights like this one are very encouraging. The Wolves have a young player on their hands that certainly could be a starter on a playoff team down the road. Developing him correctly is important, but they’re on the right track.

Point guard shortage

Jeff Teague missed the game on Tuesday with left foot soreness, which comes on the heels of him missing most of the second half on Sunday with an illness. Tyus Jones is also currently out with a bum ankle, and the Wolves are down to just Derrick Rose and Jerryd Bayless to play the lead guard spot.

Rose didn’t have a great night, but he didn’t need to. He only played 23 minutes and scored just six points, but didn’t need to be much more involved than that with the other performances that the Wolves got from role players.

One of those role players that stepped up was Bayless. He finished the night with 14 points and seven assists in 28 minutes off the bench for the Wolves. He took 16 shots, essentially filling in Rose’s role as the go-to guy with the second unit. That was the most shots he’s taken in a game since November of 2015.

Key stretch

This game resembled the one that many expected to take place on Sunday night. Sunday’s game probably should’ve looked more like this one instead of needing the heroics of Derrick Rose. Heading into this stretch of games, this is something the Wolves needed to build a bit of momentum. The next two games will be tougher, but certainly winnable.

This is the stretch that won’t just determine whether or not the Wolves have a legitimate chance to make the playoffs, but also whether or not they’ll be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline.

The Wolves get back in action Thursday night against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. Talk to you then.