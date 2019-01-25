Road Trip Thoughts: The comeback, the injuries, and the ejection

Friday night was always going to be an uphill battle for the Minnesota Timberwolves in Utah against the Jazz. They lost the game 106-102 after being unable to close the deal in the fourth quarter, but given the scenario, it was an impressive fight.

The Wolves were on the second night of a back-to-back, the third game in four nights, and down to their fourth-string point guard. To make it worse, Gorgui Dieng left the game in the third quarter due to a left hip contusion and Taj Gibson was ejected as well.

The lack of depth unquestionably hurt the Wolves as they battled back from a 23-point third quarter deficit, cutting it all the way down to 103-102 with 1:05 left thanks to an Anthony Tolliver 3-pointer. The Wolves ran out of gas. Jerryd Bayless made his first start of the season and played 40 minutes. There was no other option than for Bayless to play that type of minutes load, that’s just the reality of things right now for Minnesota.

The comeback – fueled by KAT and Andrew Wiggins

The Wolves were trailing by 23 in the third quarter. Things looked to be spiraling out of control following the Gibson ejection. The fourth quarter started with the Wolves trailing 90-69 before going on a run to cut Utah’s lead to eight three minutes into the fourth.

Minnesota easily could’ve laid down and let the Jazz maintain the lead, ready to hop on a jet back to the Twin Cities and move on from the loss. Instead, the Wolves made the decision to fight back. It was refreshing, and impressive to watch. The second half as a whole was dominated by Towns, after he was only able to play six minutes in the first half thanks to foul trouble.

He and Wiggins both were the catalysts. For the second time this season – with both instances under interim coach Ryan Saunders – Wiggins reached double figures in rebounding. He’s been more engaged lately in that area. If nothing else, it’s a step in the right direction for a player that has consistently underachieved during his career.

The nights where he seems to float through games need to become fewer and fewer, but if nothing else, this might be a start. The stat line in terms of efficiency wasn’t great for Wiggins, as he finished with 21 points on 8-of-26 shooting, but the 11 rebounds was certainly a positive. He missed shots, and didn’t have the greatest selection, but he was engaged.

Josh Okogie throwing it down

Okogie continues to do quite a few good things, and some bad things for the Wolves. That’s what happens with rookies. It’s typical across the league for that to be the case. He didn’t play as well on Friday night as he did against the Lakers on Thursday, but he hit a couple tough shots, including an awesome dunk over Utah’s Rudy Gobert.

He’s had a few highlights this year with the Wolves, and there’s no doubt this is among his best.

Injury woes

It’s the NBA, every team is stretched thin at some point during the season. The Wolves are at that point right now. Derrick Rose missed the game after he exited early against the Lakers, Jeff Teague missed another game with his ankle injury, Tyus Jones and Robert Covington remain sidelined with injuries. During the game Dieng was injured and Gibson was ejected.

All of those things add up. By the end of the game the Wolves had only had 10 able bodies, with nine of them seeing playing time. The lone healthy player that didn’t get on the court against the Jazz was rookie Keita Bates-Diop.

The Wolves return to the court on Sunday at home against the Utah Jazz. Talk to you from Target Center.