MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Timberwolves will be reacquainted with an old friend on Tuesday night as they travel to Philadelphia to take on Jimmy Butler and the 76ers. It will be the first time that the Wolves take on the former member of the franchise since he was traded away for Robert Covington, Dario Saric, and Jerryd Bayless in November.

It will make for an interesting night, to say the least. It’s no secret that Butler demanded to be, and ultimately was shipped out of town. He stirred things up with an expletive-filled practice during the preseason and made the decision of whether or not he wanted to play that night roughly 90 minutes prior to tip-off.

Butler certainly did good for the franchise, as he helped the Wolves reach the playoffs last season for the first time since 2004. But he also is the biggest reason as to why the Wolves have dealt with such an absurd amount adversity this season. His volatility and desire to leave was what started the wheels in motion to Tom Thibodeau losing his job last week.

“I look forward to every matchup,” Andrew Wiggins said at practice. “Philly is a really good team, one of the best teams in the East. I feel like it will be a good battle.”

Wiggins was asked about the possibility of spending a large portion of time on Butler during the night. There’s certainly a good chance that he’s shadowing Butler at times, and Wiggins didn’t exactly sound like he was going to be seeking out a reunion prior to the game.

“If I see him, if I see him.”

There’s no reason for Wiggins to be excited, or to act like long-lost best friends with Butler. Truthfully speaking, this is likely a game that the Wolves cannot wait to put behind them. It’s a reminder of the clouded past, a ‘what could have been,’ and a tumultuous time.

Minnesota hasn’t had to worry about anything Jimmy Butler related for months, and after Tuesday won’t have to focus on him again until the Sixers make a trip to Minnesota in March. That’s a good thing.

“It’s another game,” Taj Gibson said. “We’re just trying to keep this thing going.

“Knowing [Jimmy], he’s going to come out aggressive. That’s how he plays, but I think we’ll be ready for the test, too.”

Gibson is certainly correct in his assessment of Butler. The one lasting impression he may have left on this team is that of toughness and tenacity. Even in tough times on the court, there was no doubting that Butler had that part under control. Despite things ending poorly, that helped to shape Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns into better leaders.

“After the trade I think we mostly came together a little bit more,” Gibson said. “KAT and Wig have been a lot better vocally. KAT’s been a real strong leader as of late.”

In a time when there has been so much uncertainty surrounding the franchise following Butler’s departure and the firing of Thibodeau, it’s a positive for the Wolves to be seeing that guidance from the two players that are thought to be cornerstones of the franchise.

The future right now is still complicated, but the Wolves are without a doubt in a better place without Butler in the picture.