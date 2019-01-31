Towns named to second consecutive NBA All-Star Game.

After his first career buzzer-beater on Wedesday night, Karl-Anthony Towns received more good news on Thursday evening. For the second straight season Towns has been named a Western Conference All-Star as a reserve selection.

Towns joins Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, Nikola Jokic, LaMarcus Aldridge, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook as reserves from the Western Conference. Steph Curry, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Paul George, and LeBron James are the starters from the West, with James serving as a team conference.

The NBA will hold the All-Star Draft on Feb. 7 as James and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo will first select four players each from the pool of starters before selecting from the reserve pool after.

In the Eastern Conference Antetokounmpo is the captain with Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, and Kawhi Leonard as the starters. Bradley Beal, Blake Griffin, Kyle Lowry, Khris Middleton, Ben Simmons, and Nikola Vuceivc are the reserves. Indiana’s Victor Oladipo was also named a reserve, but he will need to be replaced due to injury.

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game takes place on Feb. 17 in Charlotte.