What it would look like if the Wolves sold at the deadline

The Feb. 7 NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching and the Wolves are currently sitting in no-man’s land in the Western Conference. They’re close enough to the No. 8 seed to think they could compete for a playoff spot down the stretch of the season. They’re also far enough away from that spot, with a trio of teams between the current standing and the playoffs, and another pair right on their heels.

Depending on how it’s spun, the Wolves are in the position where they can be justified as either buyers or sellers at the trade deadline. The Western Conference has formulated rather oddly this season, as just 6.5 games separate the 13th place team and the fifth-place team with the deadline less than three weeks away.

There are two (almost) definite sellers in the West. Memphis is in a position where they should blow things up, but it’s yet to be seen that they actually will. Phoenix, on the other hand, is ready to sell anything that could net an asset in return.

Looking over at the Eastern Conference, there are four teams (Cleveland, Chicago, New York, Atlanta) that are definite sellers – Cleveland has already sold off a few assets – and a couple others that may turn into sellers between now and the deadline.

As for the Wolves, their stretch of games between now and the trade deadline could decide if they’re buyers or sellers. Beginning in Phoenix on Tuesday night, the Wolves take on the Suns, Lakers, Jazz (x2), Grizzlies, Nuggets, and finally the Grizzlies again. Realistically speaking, winning five or more of these games would put the Wolves in an area to be buyers, or at least stand pat at the deadline. Anything less, and the outlook remains cloudy.

The lack of definite sellers at the deadline can make things complicated. The lack of supply for teams looking for upgrade may drive up the market (basic economics, duh). This could be a reason for the Wolves to look into being sellers. Maximum return on value could help the future, even the smallest things could matter.

It’s easier to figure out currently what the Wolves have to sell off instead of what upgrades they need to make the playoffs.

Minnesota could get some sort of return for Derrick Rose, Anthony Tolliver, and Taj Gibson. A trade sending out Jeff Teague could be possible, but his 2019-20 player option of $19 million complicates things. The Wolves also have Jerryd Bayless’ contract that could be used as a negotiating chip. He’s an unrestricted free agent at season’s end and is on the books for $8 million this season. He could be a piece needed to sweeten the pot at some point.

Beginning with Rose, his case may be the most interesting of the candidates to be dealt. The former MVP is experiencing the best post-knee operation surgery of his career. He’s become a legitimate threat from behind the arc, which is something new to his game this season.

There are legitimate reasons to worry about acquiring Rose, his injury history is very real, and he’s missed time this season due to ankle issues that may be the result of over use by former coach Tom Thibodeau. It also must be noted that he has veto power in any trade that he is involved in.

Previously this season Rose also admitted that the past couple of weeks that he’s happy in Minnesota and that he would hope to re-sign with the Wolves this upcoming summer when he’s an unrestricted free agent. He could potentially be a piece for the future – which realistically could be next year – but it’s fair to question how much longer he will be able to play at the current level he’s at.

Trading Rose would waiving the white flag on the season. He’s been the second-best player on the Wolves consistently this year. If the Wolves are going to make a run towards the playoffs, they unquestionably need him. If that dream is dead on Feb. 7, then trading Rose might make some sense. The return for him could potentially net a protected first-round pick from a contending team, but that might be a stretch.

Moving on, Gibson is the second-most valuable piece the Wolves have. He’s been fantastic for Minnesota and has been a big benefit to that locker room. He’s had a terrific season on the court, too. Gibson could be a defensive piece that a contender could use to help stabilize depth in their front court. Like Rose, he’s an unrestricted free agent after the year, and it’s fair to wonder where he’ll be playing basketball next season.

His departure, like Rose’s, would likely signal the end of the road for this team’s playoff dreams, but it would also open up the door to give Dario Saric starter’s minutes and the role that he desires. The most the Wolves would likely get for him is a second-round pick.

Tolliver is valuable for the Wolves as a trade chip because there has never been a team – especially in today’s NBA – that felt as if they didn’t need more shooting off of the bench. That’s exactly what Tolliver is.

He’s had an up-and-down year with the Wolves, becoming buried on the bench after the Jimmy Butler trade, and then re-emerging after a couple injuries put him back into action. Shooters often rely on rhythm to get their season going, and Tolliver hasn’t been able to find any.

He started off the season strong when he was receiving regular playing time, but since the trade he’s only shooting 34.1 percent from 3-point range in 18 games. Prior to Thibodeau’s firing he received 15 DNP-Coach’s Decisions, and played less than three minutes in four other games. In the 13 games prior to being benched, he was shooting 41.7 percent from deep. He’s a good shooter, he just needs a chance, and maybe a new environment, to prove it again this season.

Like Gibson, the Wolves would likely garner a second-round draft pick for his services.

Teague is the most interesting piece that the Wolves could look into moving. He’s been in and out of the lineup this year due to injuries, with some of his missed games due to an ankle injury. He’s been up-and-down on the court, too. His season has been relatively forgettable, and that option looming over the Wolves may make it difficult to move him while receiving anything of value.

Bayless is a player that could be used in a deal to balance out salaries if needed. He’s been the emergency point guard lately for the Wolves, and Minnesota has had to use him more often than it would like due to the injuries of Rose, Teague, and Tyus Jones. It’s hard to imagine a contender dialing the phone begging the Wolves for his services.

There’s still time left this season for the Wolves to figure out whether or not buying or selling is the best option for the franchise, but the biggest question may be trying to figure out who the decision maker is in this process is.

General manager Scott Layden was in lockstep with Thibodeau before he was fired, and it’s reasonable to think that his days running the Wolves are numbered. If that’s the case, why would owner Glen Taylor trust him to decide that’s going to impact the future in a way that this might.

If it is Layden, the moves he makes down the stretch of this season could determine whether or not he keeps his job past the conclusion of this season.