What would a league-wide fight in the NBA look like?

In the beginning of the 2017-18 season there was an on-court skirmish between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. Instead of getting involved in the scuffle, Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball walked away from the action.

After the game, Ball told reporters his reasoning for walking away was pretty simple.

“It’s the NBA,” Ball said. “People ain’t really going to fight. I ain’t trying to get no tech.”

Ball had a point. A technical foul carries an automatic fine of $2,000, and he wanted to save a little cash. And, when was the last time in the NBA guys actually wanted to fight? There was the scuffle this season between Rajon Rondo, Brandon Ingram, and Chris Paul earlier this where punches were actually thrown, but that’s a rarity.

Fast forward to Tuesday night, and the Wolves saw a minor altercation happen during their game in Phoenix against the Suns. Gorgui Dieng and Devin Booker were both ejected from the game, and looked to run off the court in a fashion that they made plans to meet up and settle things deep inside of Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Devin Booker and Gorgui Dieng ejected for altercation, run to meet each other in tunnel. Developing. pic.twitter.com/bA0ROMHvgY — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 23, 2019

The altercation wasn’t a huge deal, Booker took one swipe at Dieng after catching an elbow from Minnesota’s big man on a rebound the possession prior.

“I love Devin like a brother,” Karl-Anthony Towns said when asked who would win in a fight. “But I got Gorgui.”

It’s reasonable to think that Dieng would be the winner of that tussle. He’s bigger, longer, and probably a bit tougher than Booker is. But it does beg the question, if the entire roster was involved in a fight for Minnesota, who would win? What about across the entire league?

If it’s strictly Minnesota, there could be a few options. While Dieng certainly would beat Booker in a fight, I’m not so sure that he would be the one to come out on top if the entire team was involved in a Royal Rumble of sorts.

Looking at things logically, it’s probably fair to eliminate all of the guards. They’re just not big enough to compete in this type of hand-to-hand combat. There might be a few exceptions across the league, but none of those play for the Wolves.

This means that Derrick Rose, Jeff Teague, Tyus Jones, Jerryd Bayless, Jared Terrell and C.J. Williams are all eliminated from contention. Let’s eliminate Andrew Wiggins here, too. I don’t think anyone would object to that, he just doesn’t have the demeanor to be a fighter.

Josh Okogie and Robert Covington can make an interesting case for the Wolves when talking about perimeter players. Okogie has more energy than almost anyone in the entire league, and that has to count for something. He also has a freakishly long wingspan and looks to be pretty strong. Covington may have the best hands in the NBA, and that gives him a big advantage over most players, however his current knee injury is a liability. He’s eliminated, too.

In the front court, Dieng isn’t a bad option for the Wolves in terms of fighting, but I don’t think he’s the best. Towns is definitely the largest body that Wolves have, and might be tough to knockout, but I have trouble seeing him knocking out other players. That’s a pretty big deal here.

Luol Deng – who has given the Wolves some great spot minutes as of late – is too old for this, I’ll pass there. Anthony Tolliver doesn’t fit what I’m looking for, and Dario Saric doesn’t either. After running through most of the bigs, I think the best option for a fighter would be Taj Gibson.

Gibson is big, but not too big, has a high level of toughness and tenacity, and certainly shows no fear. I don’t know how good he would fare against the rest of the league, but in a Minnesota Timberwolves cage match, I’m picking Taj to come out with the crown.

Speaking of the rest of the league, there are a few names that instantly come to mind. I mentioned earlier that most guards are automatically eliminated based on size and strength. There are only a few I could think of that I think have enough craziness or something else to make up for those deficiencies.

Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook and Houston’s James Harden make the conversation here. They’re not the winners, of course, but they deserve to be mentioned. Westbrook has the motor to compete and certainly the crazy to fight. Harden may not be known as the toughest dude out there – how many of you just rolled your eyes and pictured him flailing to earn a foul call? – but what he does have is some of the best footwork the NBA has ever seen and a pretty thick beard that covers most of his face. The footwork helps his maneuverability immensely and makes him worth talking about. The beard has to contain magical powers, or at least provide a bit of a pad for his face as others try and land punches.

LA’s Patrick Beverly and Los Angeles’ Rajon Rondo also have enough crazy in them to be mentioned, but not enough strength in them to actually win the whole thing. They don’t have any other attributes that would make them successful in a fighting setting, but they’re probably the two craziest back court players in the league. JR Smith gets an honorable mention as a wild card here. He’s probably more of a fighter than any of the others, but at his age he’s mellowed out a little bit.

Moving to the front court, there are more options that can thrive on being crazy. Chicago’s Robin Lopez might have the craziest eyes and hair in the NBA, and I’d include him based solely on those things. Lance Stephenson of the Lakers once blew into the ear of LeBron James during a playoff game. If that’s not crazy, I’m not sure what is. Also, if he won he’d play the air guitar and that is unquestionably a top celebration in the NBA.

Another category of front court players in the NBA are those with brute strength that other players don’t have. Oklahoma City’s Steven Adams might be the strongest dude in the league, and has shown toughness more than once. Seriously, there might not be a player in the league that’s taken more shots to the groin than Adams, most famously from Draymond Green.

The mention of Green leads me into an entirely different category. He’s a guy that has more bark than bite. Like Lonzo said, when push comes to shove, most of these guys really don’t want to fight. Green isn’t alone in this category. Marcus Smart belongs here, and Kevin Durant might be the leader of this group. Anyone that spends a portion of their time getting in fights with strangers on the internet – especially from burner accounts – is disqualified.

This is the area where Boston’s Aron Baynes, LA’s Boban Marjanovic and Marcin Gortat reside. Baynes is a monster of a person, Gortat is built like a brick wall, and Marjanovic is the biggest player in the NBA. If we had to pick from that group, I’m rolling with Boban, mostly because he’s bigger than the rest of them and appeared in the trailer for John Wick 3. This group just wouldn’t be quick enough to keep up with the others though.

After strength, pure natural ability and physical traits are the next place to look. The top of this list is Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo. He’s labeled the Greek Freak for a reason, and he’d be one of the tougher outs in the NBA, especially since he’s added nearly 50 pounds (according to him) of muscle since he was a rookie.

The problem with Antetokounmpo may be that he wouldn’t be tactical enough as a fighter. That’s the only issue with him, and he might finish in the top five of this fight. We know he does have a bit of a mean streak, and recently did threaten to punch New York’s Mario Hezonja in the junk.

This leads me to the guy who would likely come out on top of the league-wide fight.

Miami’s James Johnson sports a 7-0 record as an MMA fighter, is 20-0 in kickboxing matches, and is a second-degree black belt in karate.

No, I’m not making any of that up. He’s professionally trained in fighting, and has the ideal size to take down anyone smaller, his size, or larger. Johnson stands at 6-foot-8, 250 pounds, he’s big enough to not be out muscled by many, while also being more athletic than most of the players on this list that are larger on him.

Johnson is far from the best basketball player on this list, but he certainly would win in a fight against any of them.