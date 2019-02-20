Hate It or Love It: 7 things about the Wolves

Welcome to Hate It or Love It, a new thing we’re going to be doing on a regular basis with things I either love or hate going on with the Wolves (hate and love may be a bit strong in terming, so don’t take it exactly as such, but you get it, good or bad, like or dislike, etc.). It’s up to you to figure out which ones I hate and which ones I love. Some may be obvious, and others may take some thinking to figure out. Some will have less passion in terms or loving or hating, and others may be more in the middle.

Here we go…

1. KAT’s offensive abilities

Towns has been playing some of the best basketball of his career this season. His year got off to a bit of a slow start while Jimmy Butler was still a member of the franchise, averaging under 20 points and 11 rebounds per game through the first 13 contests. But since Butler was traded, Towns has taken off. Across the board his numbers have gone up. He’s averaged 24.1 points and 12.4 rebounds per game while shooting over 52 percent in the 44 games following the deal that sent Butler away in November.

He’s been unstoppable when he’s able to stay out of foul trouble, has improved his defensive ability, and has been able to throw some flashy passes that guys his size typically cannot throw.

That’s impressive! The best part is that these types of passes have become somewhat normal for Towns to make.

This part of Towns’ game has been really fun to see develop. It’s been fun seeing him both find cutting players to the rim – both Dario Saric and Luol Deng do a terrific job of this – and open 3-pointers that are open across the court. It’s a difficult thing to master, and Towns hasn’t mastered it yet, but he’s definitely improved upon it throughout the season. Also, the Nuggets broadcast team calling Deng wrong name is not great on their part.

2. Robert Covington’s timeline

Covington hasn’t played since the calendar flipped from 2018 to 2019 due to a bone bruise in his right knee. Even prior to the 20-straight games that Covington has missed, he didn’t look right.

Since he’s been out, the Wolves haven’t looked right. Covington is probably the second most important player in regard to winning on the roster for the Wolves, with the most important being Towns. Defensively he ties everything together for the Wolves, and offensively he can be a low-usage spot-up shooter from behind the 3-point arc. Both of those things are sorely missed by the Wolves right now. In his absence the Wolves have seen their 3-point percentage drop from 12th in the NBA (35.6 percent) between Nov. 14 (when Covington debuted) to 25th in the league (33.9 percent) since he’s been sidelined. Covington was shooting at a near 38-percent clip this season. That makes a big difference.

Furthermore, interim head coach Ryan Saunders wants the team to be able to play faster than they did under Thibodeau, but they’ve been unable to implement many changes because of the lack of depth. That’s partly in the point guard situation with Derrick Rose (more on him in a minute), Jeff Teague, Tyus Jones, and Jerryd Bayless all missing some sort of time with injuries. But Covington is the perfect fit in that type of system both offensively AND defensively.

There’s still not a timetable on his return from that knee injury, but he has progressed to doing things on the court. Prior to the All-Star Break he hadn’t gone through a practice with the team, but that appears to be in the not-so-distant future if he continues progression. The Wolves are going to remain cautious, but it’s plausible to think a return early in the month of March makes sense.

3. Derrick Rose falling off as an outside threat

Rose has experienced a resurgence on the court this year, or at least had up until the ugly injury bug bit him once again. Before that, he was pretty good, and he was doing some things better than he ever had, even during his days as the NBA MVP. Rose started shooting 3-pointers at a clip well above league average. He had his game in the best shape it’s been in his post-knee operation days.

Rose’s 50-point game in late October is what everyone points at as his “I’m back” moment, and it was a nice story. But at times it was hard to trust that he would be able to stay healthy, and that was the case. Rose has now missed 16 games this season, but even worse than that, his shooting from deep has drastically fallen off.

Rose’s above shot chart shows just how good he was as a 3-point shooter for until midway through January.

No one expected Rose to continue to shoot at the 46-percent clip that he was at from the beginning of the season through the end of December, but his fall back to the norm has been a harsh one. Starting on Jan. 15 Rose made 4.8 (!!) percent of his 3-point attempts in the last eight games he’s made. Rose is 1-of-21 from deep over that stretch and has missed his last 18 (!!!) 3-point attempts. That’s reflected below in each of Rose’s games played from Jan. 15 through the All-Star Break.

There was an expectation that he would fall back close to something that he used to be from beyond the arc – and he’s still at 40 percent on the season – but it was hard to envision his shooting slump be THIS bad. Rose has said that the ankle injuries he’s dealt with has been a factor in this being the case – he’s had to worry about pain in his ankle upon landing during jump shots – and that’s fair, but the Wolves would be much better off if he could even regain his career average from deep.

4. Deng off the bench

Deng was brought in by former coach and President of Basketball Operations Tom Thibodeau as the 15th man on this roster this past offseason. Many thought that Deng was being brought in just because he was one of ‘Thibs’ guys’ – understandably so – but recently we’ve found out that he can actually play!

Deng has been injected into the rotation since Saunders took over in early January and he’s been, at times, exactly what the Wolves have needed. He’s played in 14 of the 17 games that Saunders has been at the helm for, after receiving DNP-CDs for 36 of the 40 games that Thibodeau coached this season.

Of course, Deng isn’t the All-Star he once was as a member of the Chicago Bulls, but what he has been is a do-everything-you-need glue guy. Deng has played four of the five positions this season, the exception being point guard – which is surprising considering the team’s injury situation there – and filled in admirably. When Andrew Wiggins fell ill prior to the All-Star Break, it was Deng who started both games in his place. The best – or maybe the worst – part about it for the Wolves was that there was no drop off in play with Deng on the floor.

I’m not sure if that’s more of Deng being a revelation or an indictment on Wiggins. Truthfully, it’s probably whichever one you want it to be. Deng doesn’t have the same ceiling as Wiggins – he’s not going to rack up any 40-point outings at this point in his career – but he does seem to have a higher floor. There are times where Wiggins just seems to float through games, with a lower level of effort than is required to be successful in the NBA. That doesn’t happen with Deng.

There’s plenty of uncertainty about what will happen with Deng once Robert Covington returns from injury in the coming weeks, but there’s little doubt that he’s earned every minute he’s gotten so far for the Wolves.

5. Wiggins floating

It’s been a tough year for Wiggins. He’s shown flashes – as he always seems to from time to time – but has mostly been underwhelming. What makes it even worse for him is that he’s not properly judged on what he does on the court, he’s judged on what he should be doing for the amount of money he’s making this season. Whether that’s fair or not is a different discussion, but that’s the way it is in the NBA. That’s why what Deng is doing on his veteran-minimum contract looks far more impressive than what Wiggins is doing while making $25 million.

The argument can be made that Wiggins has the second-worst contract in basketball, trailing behind only Washington’s John Wall who just underwent surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon. The Wolves have no choice but to try and figure out how to get the best out of Wiggins. His contract is tough to move at this point, with him not reaching free agency until the summer of 2023. That means the Wolves are stuck with him for a while, and – despite how frustrating his play is compared to the rate at which he’s paid – need him to be the best possible version of himself in order for this team to reach its ceiling.

He’s done a better job rebounding under Saunders, but his shooting hasn’t been great. He’s averaging 19 points per game in the 15 games he’s played under Saunders, but he’s taking nearly 19 shots per game to get to that mark. His percentages have dropped, too. He’s shooting 38.4 percent from the floor and 29.5 percent from behind the arc in that stretch. At this point, the Wolves have to hope someway, somehow, something clicks.

6. Saric starting

When Saric arrived via trade in November, he stated at his introductory press conference that he was more comfortable as a starter than he was coming off the bench. His numbers backed this up as he had his breakout year in Philadelphia while starting 73 of the 78 games he played in for the Sixers.

Once he arrived in Minnesota that wasn’t the case. Taj Gibson was the starter here under both Thibodeau and the beginning of Saunders’ tenure. He had started his last 152 regular season games prior to Saunders deciding to go to Saric from the jump.

It was a move the Wolves needed to make, not only because it came after the Wolves were in a bit of a losing streak, but also because the team needs to figure out how deeply to invest in Saric for the future. He’s eligible for a contract extension this summer and will hit restricted free agency in the summer of 2020 if an extension is not agreed upon this offseason. His yearly number won’t rival that of Towns and Wiggins, but it could figure to be more than what Covington makes at an average of $11.7 million per season.

The Wolves need to know what the best version of Saric is now, and what it could be in the future. The best way to get the best out of him is to make him as comfortable as possible and starting him does that.

7. All of the injuries

It’s been tough to judge Saunders in his stint as interim coach thus far because he’s been dealt a tough hand so far. The Wolves haven’t had their ideal starting five since Dec. 12 in a loss to the Sacramento Kings. The next game, Taj Gibson – who was still the starter at the time – missed due to personal reasons, and since then at least one starter has been hurt for every single game. That means for the last 29 games they’ve been without the ideal starting lineup.

There have been some wild lineups that Saunders has been forced to trot out there out of necessity. Saunders has already had five different starting lineups in his 17 games, with no lineup starting more than six consecutive games together.

There’s something to be said for continuity. It becomes easier when players have the opportunity to have some sort of rhythm together on the floor because they’re used to each other. The Wolves haven’t had that as of right now under Saunders, but when Covington eventually does return from his knee injury watching Saunders coach becomes much more interesting.