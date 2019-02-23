Last Shots: On Tolliver’s block, the emerging depth, and the best plan for the Wolves

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Twenty-three quick thoughts for the 23 minutes played by Derrick Rose in the Minnesota Timberwolves 140-128 loss the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

1. For what this game was, it wasn’t the worst thing in the world for the Wolves. Yes, it was a loss, but not all losses are created equally.

2. The cards were always stacked against the Wolves in this. They were on the second night of a back-to-back, with both games on the road, and Karl-Anthony Towns was unavailable as he remains in the NBA’s concussion protocol. The Bucks are one of the best teams in the NBA, with nearly every metric in the NBA backing that up. At the end of the season, it should surprise no one if Milwaukee has more wins than everyone else. They’re that good.

3. As for the Wolves, it’s difficult to win games without Towns. He’s far and away the most important person in the franchise. The likelihood of this team winning a game like this without Towns is slim.

4. “I think the score isn’t indictive of how competitive the game was,” interim coach Ryan Saunders said. “Our guys did enough, effort wise, to win. Defensively, we can’t give up 140 points, but the bench was big. We got contributions from everybody. We ran out of some gas in the fourth quarter.”

5. The Wolves came close, despite the final score. They held a lead both at the half and following the third quarter. The efforts of the bench kept the game from getting away early, and allowed them to be in it late. Anthony Tolliver played his best game as a member of the Wolves, lighting it up in the first half.

6. Tolliver’s moment wasn’t necessarily any of the five 3-pointers that he buried on his way to 17 points, but rather when he met MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo at the rim and sent him packing.

7. https://twitter.com/RealDCunningham/status/1099491802216828928

8. “Felt good,” Tolliver said. “He’s dunked on me plenty of times in his career. Finally was able to get one back on him. With him, you have to be locked it at all times. When he was on the post, being guarded by Lu [Deng], I basically just said ‘if he spins baseline, I’m going and jumping.’ If you don’t have that thought process it’s going to be too late to time it up or whatever. I was just ready and prepared, he spun, and I jumped, and it worked out.”

9. Aside from the highlight of the night, Tolliver stepped up offensively too. The 17 points for Tolliver were a season-high. It’s impressive to see him able to have nights like this despite being a fringe-rotation player.

10. Staying ready is an ability or skill that not everyone in the NBA has. It’s easy for guys to lose confidence when the playing time isn’t regularly given. Tolliver has proven he’s one of those guys. That goes a long way in a locker room. It’s a tool that can be used to teach younger guys what life in the NBA can be like. Even if it’s hard to imagine Tolliver being a member of the Wolves next season, what he’s been able to give this franchise currently still means something.

11. “He’s another guy who is a pro’s pro,” Saunders said. “He’s been in a tough situation, I get it. He’s stayed ready, he keeps the same routine. We can’t say enough about him as a teammate too.”

12. Another guy that hasn’t gotten playing time is Keita Bates-Diop. He’s a rookie second-round draft pick that’s viewed as more of a developmental player at this point with this season being used as a pseudo-redshirt year for him.

13. With Towns and Gorgui Dieng both missing both Friday night’s game in New York and Saturday’s game in Milwaukee, Bates-Diop was thrust into the rotation. What he did wasn’t crazy, but he didn’t look out of place in the least bit. That might not seem like a big deal, but for someone being handed their first bit of meaningful NBA action in his career, he looked ready for the moment.

14. It’s still not known what he is as a player, or what he will turn into, but this was another example of the Wolves showing that they’ve got plenty of depth. It just so happens that there isn’t enough top-end talent surrounding Towns at the moment.

15. The depth that the Wolves have been able to show off leads to more questions about the tenure of former coach Tom Thibodeau. He was notorious for playing a relatively strict nine-man rotation and not showing enough patience when it could have helped. Saunders has been the opposite of that. He played 10 of the 11 available players on Saturday, and the only guy that didn’t get on the court was fourth-string point guard Jerryd Bayless.

16. “We don’t lack talent. That’s one thing for sure,” Tolliver said. “We don’t lack the ability to score the ball. We have plenty of guys who can put the ball in the hole. Once we are healthy I think that we can be very dangerous.”

17. The Wolves still have an uphill battle to climb if they want to be a playoff team, as unlikely as it may look with 4.5 games between them and eighth-place LA. That’s why losses like this one aren’t the worst thing in the world for the Wolves.

18. Realistically thinking, this team isn’t going to be playing past April 10 when the regular season ends. Every win that moves them closer to the playoffs subsequently pushes them further away from having the best odds to win the NBA Draft Lottery.

19. The Wolves aren’t going to drop down very far, but getting down to eighth in the lottery isn’t that far-fetched. The New Orleans Pelicans currently occupy that slot with the Wolves two games better than them at the moment. The Pelicans have a 26.3 percent chance to land in the top four of the draft, with a six percent chance to win the lottery. Those odds aren’t great, but they’re far better than the 7.1 percent of a top four selection and a 1.5 percent chance at the first pick that the Wolves currently hold.

20. The difference in wins and losses could be more than just what the record at the end of the season, but whether or not the Wolves have the opportunity to draft a franchise-changing player.

21. Aside from basketball, Ja Rule was the halftime performer at Fiserv Forum as the Bucks held 90s Night. It was fyre. This joke needed to be made to complete Saturday’s edition of Last Shots, and we’re all better for it. You’re welcome.

22. https://twitter.com/Timberwolves/status/1099499504804548609

23. The Wolves are back in action on Monday night at Target Center against the Sacramento Kings. Talk to you then.