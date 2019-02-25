Last Shots: Towns’ return, Jones’ late-game thefts, Deng’s impact, and a potential RoCo return

MINNEAPOLIS – Twenty-five quick thoughts for the 25 minutes played by Luol Deng in Minnesota’s 112-105 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night at Target Center.

1. Karl-Anthony Towns hadn’t played in a competitive basketball game in nearly two weeks, and no, the All-Star Game doesn’t count.

2. He was sidelined for two games this past weekend due to concussion like symptoms as a result of a car accident last Thursday afternoon. Aside from missing the first two games of his career, Towns felt he was lucky to be alive. Monday night against the Kings, he looked like he hadn’t missed a beat.

3. “It’s been a blessed three days, just to be here talking to you all, to be able to do what I’m doing is a blessing,” Towns said following shootaround on Monday morning. “So, accident could have went, I would say I had five percent a chance of making it out alive. I hit the five percent mark. And then, I’d say four percent was to be seriously injured, and one percent was to be minorly injured. And I came out in the one percent. So, it’s not bad.”

4. The return to the court was fantastic for the All-Star. He finished with 34 points and 21 rebounds in the win. There was nothing he couldn’t do on the court.

5. “It felt good,” Towns said. “It felt good to be out there with them. We played well, I was hella tired after the first four minutes. It was good to get in a rhythm again.”

6. This version of Towns is the best one. Part of it can be attributed to the matchup against Sacramento, where neither Willie Cauley-Stein or Marvin Bagley III stand much of a chance against him. He should be dominant against those guys more often than not, and on Monday he was.

7. Aside from Towns, a few other guys can be pointed at as major reasons the Wolves won on Monday. Tyus Jones is at the top of that list. His two late steals helped to seal the game while the Kings were attempted a late comeback in the fourth quarter.

8. “Just trying to make a play. Trying to be in the right spot,” Jones said of his late-game play. “They were being extremely aggressive trying to get to the hoop late in the fourth, so we had to have some rotations, things like that. Just trying to make a play. That was really it.”

9. He’s continued to make those types of plays when given the chance. There are some guys that may not be the biggest, strongest, fastest, or most talented guys on the roster, but they seem to get the job done more often than not. That’s the category that Jones seems to fall into lately.

10. It’s obvious that things for Jones didn’t work out well under Thibodeau. It’s also no secret that Jones and interim coach Ryan Saunders both think highly of each other. Those things matter and can be directly correlated with wins and losses. Real-life basketball isn’t a simulation, chemistry matters, and the play of Jones might be the most glaring example of this.

11. Deng is another example of this. Under Thibodeau, he was little more than just someone at the end of the bench. Under Saunders he’s become a key cog in the Wolves rotation. That’s partly due to injuries, but even when the team was beat up under Thibodeau, Deng rarely saw the court.

12. Now, he’s turned into a plus/minus savant, logging a plus-11 in the win against Sacramento, and has been plus-43 in the last three games combined. That’s far and away the best mark on the Wolves.

13. As for second, you guessed it, Tyus Jones with a plus-19.

14. This version of the Wolves is the one that needs to show up consistently if they want to make a push towards the playoffs — after winning four of the last five games and seeing some other things across the Western Conference break their way – that suddenly feels possible.

15. The Wolves finish the night three games out of the eighth seed and moved into 10th place in the West. They share a 29-31 record with the Lakers, and own the head-to-head series three games to one, giving them the tiebreaker for the season. Seeing this team in the playoffs still isn’t probably, but it definitely became more likely with the win over Sacramento.

16. There’s still plenty of work to be done to make that happen, and each game is near the level of a must-win, but it’s possible.

17. In the words of Lloyd Christmas: “So, you’re telling me there’s a chance.”

18. Yes, there’s a chance, not a great one, but definitely a chance.

19. Things won’t be easy for the Wolves by any stretch of the imagination. And a bad couple of games could certainly spell doom. The Wolves have the second-toughest strength of schedule for their remaining 22 games. Their opponents have a combined winning percentage of .544, with only the Oklahoma City Thunder’s opponent winning percentage of .574 topping them.

20. The Wolves still haven’t played well enough on the road, as they’ve gone only 9-21 away from Target Center, but they’ve got three very winnable games in Atlanta, Indiana, and Washington, D.C. prior to their next home game. If they find a way to sweep that trip, things could be looking pretty good for the Wolves.

21. This team has gotten healthier. Despite Jeff Teague missing the game against the Kings with left knee soreness, they’re in a better place with the injury bug than they have been for a while. And that may get even better soon.

22. Robert Covington hasn’t played a game for the Wolves since December. He’s missed their last 23 games with a bone bruise in his right knee.

23.

Soon!! 💪🏽 — Robert Covington (@Holla_At_Rob33) February 25, 2019

24. Lately he’s been progressing well, and a return is definitely on the horizon. After the game, Covington was with one of the equipment guys on his way out of the locker room as the equipment guy had two pairs of Covington’s shoes to pack. That would signal that Covington will probably travel with the team to Atlanta, Indiana, and D.C. It’s no guarantee that he plays, but it’s a step in the right direction for his return.

25. The Wolves return to action on Wednesday night in Atlanta against the Hawks. Talk to you then.