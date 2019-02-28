Loss to Hawks typifies Timberwolves season, but there’s still reason to play

The Minnesota Timberwolves went into Wednesday’s contest in Atlanta as winners of four of their last five. Monday’s victory over Sacramento saved the Kings from owning the head-to-head tiebreaker and kept the Wolves’ fleeting playoff hopes alive. You could have talked yourself into the Wolves peaking at the right time.

It looked like things were going in the Wolves’ favor. Trae Young and the Hawks’ shooting were forcing the Wolves to guard them out to 28 feet but they were up to the challenge. Minnesota scored 40 first quarter points behind seven made 3-pointers.

Defense was not a factor as the Wolves built a 68-60 lead heading into halftime. With one minute remaining in the third quarter, the Timberwolves were up 13 and appeared ready to pull away. The Hawks quickly scored twice to carry a single-digit lead and the momentum heading into the final frame.

The stretch that changed the course of the game was from Taj Gibson’s layup at the 9:50 mark to put the Wolves up 10 to 7:26 when DeAndre Bembry tied the game. It was a good back and forth but it was clear that the Hawks weren’t giving up and the shooting that built the Wolves the early lead had disappeared.

Even when the Wolves went back up by six with 5:45 remaining, Atlanta never quit. Young found John Collins to tie the game with 48 seconds remaining and tied the game again himself 30 seconds later. Keeping Young out of the paint or off of the 3-point line was a problem the Wolves failed to solve all night.

You didn’t know it heading into overtime but the Timberwolves would never lead again. Not only did the Hawks sweep the season series, they beat the Wolves twice in overtime. While the Hawks aren’t bereft of talent, they don’t have the experience that the Timberwolves have.

Where did the shooting go

The Hawks entered Wednesday night as the sixth-best 3-point shooting team in the league. That meant that the Wolves were going to find a way to keep pace if they wanted to avoid another disappointing loss. They were up to the challenge early on, hitting 7-of-12 shots from deep.

Over the next three quarters, the Wolves were a dismal 5-for-26. Their 38 3-point attempts were nine more than the Hawks, which was good, but they stopped falling. Many of their early treys were in rhythm be it in transition or out of the drive-and-kick.

Seeing the 3-point focus over the course of a full game was encouraging but figuring out how to improve the quality of some of those looks would be the next step.

A devastating blow to their playoff hopes

Yes, the Phoenix Suns are the only Western Conference team mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. Even one else is still technically alive in the race, including the Timberwolves.

Waking up on Thursday morning, the Wolves are now 29-32 and four games back of the Clippers and Spurs for the final playoff spot in the West.

The Wolves’ margin for error over these final 21 games is even smaller after losing to the Hawks. They’re going to have to be nearly perfect down this final stretch and hope three of the Spurs, Clippers, Kings, and Lakers have some degree of meltdown. Because even remaining around three or four games back will become more difficult to overcome as the season winds down further.

Season-long road struggles were on display in Atlanta

San Antonio has proven with their 11-22 road record that you can still be a playoff contender with a poor away record. The Spurs make up for it with strong home and inter-conference records. That’s how they’ve managed to survive being the lone Western Conference playoff team with a losing road record.

The Wolves haven’t been so lucky. They’ve been excellent at home (20-10) but subpar both at home and within the conference. Losing in Atlanta is less surprising when you consider this team has just nine road wins in 31 tries. For perspective, the Wolves have the most wins of any team in the Western Conference with fewer than 10 wins this season.

Finding short-term success on the road will be essential in the home stretch. Minnesota will play just nine road games over the next 21 but that includes a three-game trip to Utah, Houston, and Denver later in March. Even going into Indiana on Thursday to face another pesky team in the Pacers is far from a given.

Even the games against playoff teams at home will be difficult. Oklahoma City and Golden State both visit two more times. The Clippers, Raptors, and Sixers will comprise a few of the other 14 games remaining versus playoff teams. Can that strong home record hold up?

Wolves have no reason to pack it in

As current holders of the 13th-worst record in the league, there aren’t any draft reasons to tank. The Timberwolves may not be a playoff team but there are several reasons for this team to play hard to the finish.

With six expiring contracts, not including two-way contracts, the roster is filled with players who will be proving their worth for their next deals. Whether that happens in Minnesota or elsewhere, guys like Derrick Rose, Taj Gibson, and Luol Deng. Don’t forget Tyus Jones is also a restricted free agent and will look to showcase himself well to receive the best-possible offer.

There are also young players on this team like Josh Okogie, Keita Bates-Diop and the seldom-used Jared Terrell and C.J. Williams who are hoping to prove themselves in these games. If the Wolves are eliminated within the next couple weeks, that could provide ample time for these players to receive extended run.

Finally, you can’t forget Ryan Saunders who is hoping to have the interim tag removed from his title. The Timberwolves have been just under .500 since he took over coaching duties and stealing a few wins in some of the big games ahead could go a long way towards making that happen.