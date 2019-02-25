Moore On Monday: Last Playoff Hurrah; Missing KAT on… Defense; Lacking Pace

KAT’s Return Helps… The Defense?

Knowing, like actually knowing, if a player is “good” or “bad” at defense is one of the most difficult elements of the game to discern. Being big and athletic is a positive signal, sure, but there are plenty of physically formidable players who end up hurting their team on defense. Being undersized and slow, conversely, would be a negative signal, but some of the league’s most formidable defenders are (by NBA standards) average joes in their physicality.

Typically, to receive the “bad” demarcation a player is on one of the league’s worst statistical team defenses and are committing numerous and obvious blunders, easily discernable by the layman’s eye. Particularly under Tom Thibodeau, Karl-Anthony Towns checked both of those boxes. In both of Thibodeau’s first two seasons, the Wolves were 25th in defensive rating and Towns frequently looked lost, especially in pick-and-roll defense.

This was a product of (at least) three factors: the center position is the most impactful on the defensive end; Thibodeau’s defensive scheme emboldened the value of the center; Towns was actually lost.

This season, a few things have changed: functionally, Gibson has operated as the team’s defensive tentpole more often; Thibodeau’s scheme evolved, becoming more liberal with the utility of the center; Towns’ spatial awareness and discipline have increased markedly.

By no means has KAT become an elite defensive center this season. He has, however, become a formidable defender, particularly when he is able to evade foul trouble. The old narrative of KAT stinks at defense is misinformed.

While defensive metrics remain a work-in-progress, this season his statistical ascension matches the eye test of his improved defensive execution. Of all players in the league who play 25 minutes per game, Towns ranks 39th in the NBA in ESPN’s defensive real-plus minus statistic (DRPM) — largely, the most respected individual defensive metric. Now, the center position is boosted in this stat compared to other positions but Towns is still 18th amongst centers who play 25 minutes a night in DRPM. Compared to previous seasons, this is a massive jump.

While Towns maybe has not crossed the plateaued of “above-average defensive center,” a progression is certainly happening. And for a team that is void of other rim protectors, Towns’ return from his car accident boosts the Wolves on both ends of the floor.

Where’s the Pace?

When Tom Thibodeau described identity changes he wanted to see in the 2018-19 Timberwolves, 3-point volume was always a staple answer of his. This made sense as the Wolves were, by a sizeable margin, dead-last in the league in 3-point attempts during the 2017-18 season. For Ryan Saunders, however, the new coach has preached an increase in 3-point volume and pace of play. Increasing pace, in Thibodeau’s eyes, was less of a priority; he seemed somewhat content with the Wolves 22nd ranked pace in 2017-18.

In Saunders’ 19 games, the 3-point volume has seen an uptick (albeit nominal) and the pace has slightly dipped when compared to the 40 games Thibodeau coached. The pace this season compared to last is up 4.1 percent, but that was happening under Thibodeau as well. Any sort of meaningful change in 3s or pace has not shown up statistically thus far.

“It’s a tough situation when you look at it. They let their head coach go, so they were playing a certain way,” Sacramento Kings head coach, Dave Joerger, told me Monday morning. “They’re pretty simple, they come straight at ya, you know, isos and posts. They post ’em fast. D-Rose is playing terrific. But I think that it’s more of a mindset, and then you’re gonna have more structure to be able to add more depth to it if you have a training camp.”

Joerger’s point about the isolation and post-up focus is probably spot on. So long as those are two key tenets of the offensive system, it may be difficult to register large increases in both pace and 3-point volume. But at the same time, the Wolves can’t really abandon either given that isolation is such a part of Derrick Rose’s game and that the post-up is Towns’ bread and butter.

The adjustments to be made if Saunders wants to increase the pace and 3-point volume, provided the assumption that winning is the number one priority, probably come from asking players who are not Rose to isolate less and to have the players who are not Towns to post less. That is happening to some degree, however, Rose — whose 3-point shot has really fallen off — has begun hunting isolations more frequently and Towns has increased his post-up volume under Saunders. Those factors appear to have mitigated any noticeable statistical jumps on a team level.

“Just out the gates, it’s about improving some areas. There are things you want to change, but it’s also about simplifying what you’d like to see get done,” Saunders said Monday morning of the changes he has instilled. “I think it’s going to be an ongoing process and we are slowly adding more and more… Sometimes (I am) happy, sometimes not happy about it.”

Last Playoff Hurrah

March, 12th, that’s when the Timberwolves schedule becomes truly hellish. Here, the Wolves commence their final 15 games of the season with a 3-game road trip against Denver, Utah and Houston. After that, 10 of the final 12 games are against current playoff teams, with the two non-playoff opponents (Dallas and Memphis) both road games for the Wolves.

That reality of being an underdog in the vast majority of those 15 make this current stretch all the more important. If the Wolves even want to tease the idea of the playoffs when that run hits, they likely need to be over-.500 when they get there. Entering Monday’s game against the Kings, the Wolves sit at 28-31 with eight games to play before the death stretch. To be over-.500, that means six wins and two losses. Here’s the upcoming stretch:

Home vs. Sacramento

Road vs. Atlanta

Road vs. Indiana

Road vs. Washington

Home vs. Oklahoma City

Road vs. Detroit (back-to-back)

Home vs. Washington

Home vs. New York (back-to-back)

If you want to make your run, here’s your shot. The hopeful line of thinking is that Robert Covington returns somewhere during that three-game road trip. A full-strength Wolves team holds a punchers chance in all of those games, even the two back-to-backs. They better punch hard, because death row is coming.