Moore On Monday: Luol Deng Free From ‘The Contract’; KAT’s Cutters; Little Lu Things

Somehow, 57 games into the Minnesota Timberwolves season, looking at the team through a Luol Deng lens seems relevant. Deng’s presence and effectiveness shines a light on how we judge players based on their contract; how basketball I.Q. can be a differentiator; and how the little things can add up.

Luol Deng: Cash Rules Perception, C-R-E-A-M

Do you remember Luol Deng’s four-year, $72 million contract?

That contract is one of what is now a number of strings of similarities that connect Luol Deng and Andrew Wiggins. Quickly, Deng and Wiggins are creating a bizarre juxtaposition at the wing for the Wolves. On a simple level, they play the same position; Deng has become Wiggins’ backup under Ryan Saunders. And for the final two games prior to the All-Star break, that meant Deng started in place of the ill Wiggins.

But then, to me, the more intriguing dot connection comes from when we think of that contract Deng signed in Los Angeles and the deal Wiggins is currently on in Minnesota. Deng was completely alienated by the Lakers fanbase and much of the organization after signing his mega-deal.

“Whenever it goes back to that contract, I think for me, I think back and no matter what happened, if that contract is in front of me again, I’ll take it,” said Deng Wednesday night. “I couldn’t really control the direction of the team after that.”

Deng was publicly lambasted while in L.A. for what appeared to be an inability to play. The perception was that Deng was “washed” and that the deal — along with the $64 million contract the Lakers handed Timofey Mozgov that summer — was proving to be a blockade in building a tenable infrastructure for the team’s young core.

Deng played 56 games, starting 49, in the first season of the deal and then in only one game last season. This past summer he was bought out of the final two years and $36 million remaining on the contract, sacrificing $5 million while paving an opportunity to come to Minnesota.

“People looked at the contract, and no matter what I say, it’s such a huge contract where people are always going to talk about numbers,” Deng continued in his always pleasantly frank tenor. “I really never felt comfortable with the system when I was playing. But I’ve always been in situations where if I’m provided time I’ll figure it out.”

Minnesota Timberwolves fans have developed a similar fatigue when it comes to Wiggins and his five-year, $148 million contract. Like Lakers fans, patrons of Target Center are growing impatient with waiting for Wiggins to “figure it out.”

Fans of the Lakers weren’t wrong, per se, to hold Deng accountable and the same goes for Wolves fans with Wiggins. However, the animus is kind of a self-perpetuating cycle of negativity that doesn’t do any good for anyone. At least that was Deng’s experience.

“When the fans didn’t feel I was deserving of the contract, and the organization was going a different direction, every time I stepped out on the floor, I just didn’t feel the love or the presence behind me,” Deng said. “And it made it, honestly, it made it difficult playing basketball.”

Personally, when I’m sitting there at Wolves games, and hear the audible groans that follow the frequent clanking of 15-foot faders, I do wonder how many Timberwolves fans even self-recognize themselves as “Wiggins supporters.” In all seriousness, I wonder if Wiggins’ contract — combined with what appears to be fleeting levels of effort — has completely soured the fanbase on the former number one overall pick. And if true, I wonder what sort of adverse effect that could have on the next four years.

Is this rock and a hard place Wiggins lives in — literally — correctable? This seems like a critical question.

One thing that was learned during the Jimmy Butler fiasco was that success is a great antidote to fanbase animus. Early in the season, Butler would be booed when introduced when he was announced in the starting lineup only to receive a standing ovation when he would snag a game-changing steal or convert an alley-oop.

But Wiggins is a little different. In a league that has a trade machine easily accessible for any fan to tinker with and a media legion that is hyper-focused on player’s marginal-productivity above or below their salary, there has never been a worse time to be an overpaid player. Bottom of the line: dollar signs frame perception.

Again, Deng can be used as an example. I think about the what if of the Wolves trading for Deng this summer rather than signing him after he’d been bought out. In theory, some trade could have been finagled where Deng was traded for Gorgui Dieng (who is on a similarly onerous contract). I wonder then, what Deng’s perception would have been.

Would there be the same recent goggling over Deng if he were making $18 million this season? Would the 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists Deng contributed against the Rockets Wednesday have been viewed in the same positive light? Or would his perception still be stuck in the mud, tarnished by 39 DNPs?

This whole obsession with salaries isn’t wrong or right, it’s just part of the equation in 2019’s NBA. For the Timberwolves, it’s a pressing part of how the team is framed. In Andrew Wiggins and Gorgui Dieng, the Wolves have two “Luol Deng contracts.”

Deng Good Cutting

Since Ryan Saunders took over as interim coach on January 8th, Karl-Anthony Towns leads the league in assists out of post-up situations, per Second Spectrum‘s tracking data. This is in part due to the way Towns is handling himself in the post; his actions have become more decisive to attack, distribute or use his dribble to create space when doubles come. Another portion of the assists, specifically, is the presence of high IQ teammates who are pursuing cutting lanes around Towns.

Luol Deng’s wherewithal to move into space or swiftly cut is part of this success. Dario Saric’s growing presence around Towns is another reason for the growth.

While Taj Gibson brings numerous positives to the table when he is on the floor, slicing the lane is not part of his game. This is because Gibson is largely a “one -level” offensive player, only really an offensive threat around the rim. As a cutter, Gibson can dive from the dunker’s spot to the rim. That’s about it. With Saric, he is a “three-level” weapon, posing a threat from beyond the arc, at the elbow and at the rim. This leads to a larger realm for Saric to cut into and through.

Similarly, at the wing position, there is a difference between the frequency of effective cuts from Andrew Wiggins and Deng. Largely, Wiggins saves his slashings for when he already has the ball in his hands. When off of the ball, Wiggins stays perimeter-bound, waiting for the kick out — not a cut.

Watch Deng here as he bides his time to cut to the rim after he has realized Towns’ post-up is not going to render an attack. Deng does not simply slide over to the corner, he moves into the block for what becomes an easy lay-in.

Conversely, in a somewhat similar situation, Wiggins opts to remain on the perimeter, missing the opportunity to dive to the rim for a drop-off from Towns. Sure, Towns hits the 19-footer but he only converts that shot at a 38.2 percent clip this season. A drop off to Wiggins, if effectively executed for a lay-up, would have close to a 100 percent success rate.

Towns is an absolute beast on the block; he is converting 57.1 percent of his post-up opportunities on his own since Saunders took over — the highest rate of all high volume post-ers (by far). With that comes what will only be a growing propensity for double-teams. The counter from the Wolves needs then to be cutters or spot-up shooters. Right now, Saric and Deng are doing both at a high level. Over the past five games, Saric and Deng are a combined 18-of-34 from deep.

Little Lu Things

Obsessive Worker

He might work too hard. At least that was the perception of Luol Deng when he was languishing in Los Angeles; that he had — with the help of Tom Thibodeau — over-exerted his body beyond repair. But I don’t know… give me a worker five times out of five.

After Deng tallied a season-high 37:50 in last Monday’s victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, he was nowhere to be seen in the locker room. Finally, after all the other players had finished speaking, Deng was spotted after silently sliding into his locker in the center of the room — the same spot Jimmy Butler once held down. Both of Deng’s feet plummeted into one of those massive Gatorade coolers you see on the sidelines of a youth soccer game. Ankles instead of orange slices this time.

When asked if he was getting treatment after the game, slowing him to entering the locker, Deng reassured that he was fine and not receiving treatment. He told the media that he was just doing his “postgame routine” — a full-body workout.

Deng is one of those people who when they speak, you can just tell they’re smarter than you. (Well, me at least.) Not in a pompous way but you can just tell he’s a thinker. He comes from Duke and with that, I think it’s safe to assume he has always worked and planned out his life so as to maximize it. Working out postgame is just part of the seemingly maniacal plan.

Thoughtful Craft

I suppose it shouldn’t be shocking that the oldest player on the Timberwolves roster is the craftiest. But Deng is. As illustrated in the above videos, Deng is clearly spacially aware on the floor. That only connects to the offensive end, though. I found it completely fascinating how Deng opted to defend James Harden on Wednesday with what could be best described as “dead arms.” He wasn’t going to foul Harden by reaching. No, the plan was chest-to-chest, actually staying high — contrary to the typical “get low” defensive stance — and to be a wall for Harden to go through. A wall with no limbs.

Defending Harden was a math equation for Deng, who held the offensive juggernaut to 3-for-12 shooting when he was Harden’s primary defender in the game.

“He’s the biggest threat when he’s going downhill,” Deng said of Harden. “Just got to get him to play sideways instead of downhill. And that was really the key.”

For me, the performance made me Google Deng’s defensive track record, which had escaped me. Sure enough, 2011-12 All-Defensive Team.

With much of the rest of the Wolves roster filled with players who simply overpower opponents with their size and athleticism, Deng has been a refreshing reminder that raw physicality is not the only path to success.

Tricky Name…?

Numerous times this season, when Deng shares the floor with Gorgui Dieng, I have seen opposing centers accidentally transition back on defense into defending D-E-N-G when their actual assignment is D-I-E-N-G. It’s hilarious and causes a scramble of cross-matches. Marc Gasol fell for this at least three times this season.

The confusion isn’t limited to the players. Turn your sound on and listen to the play-by-play call of this D-E-N-G corner-3 from earlier this season.

“Gorgui Dieng for 3. Who knew? And Gorgui says, ‘we’re number one.'”