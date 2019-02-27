Road Trip Thoughts: Another bad loss, KAT continues to dominate, missing Deng, and Trae Young

Wednesday night wasn’t a good night for nearly anyone with the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns was fantastic, but after that, things weren’t so good. The 131-123 overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks is another chapter in a frustrating 2018-19 season.

The Wolves had an opportunity to win the game on their final possession, but Derrick Rose air-balled a floater on a possession in which Towns never touched the ball. That’s something that’s happened far too often this season. The Wolves struggle to find a way to get Towns the ball, despite him being the most important member of the franchise.

It happened the night that Rose missed a buzzer-beater against the Spurs, and the next time when he hit one against the Suns. It happened when Andrew Wiggins and Jerryd Bayless couldn’t convert against the Grizzlies before Towns corralled an offensive rebound and knocked in his own buzzer-beater.

It’s difficult to get a normal big man the ball in late-game situations, that much is true. But Towns isn’t a normal big man, and he shouldn’t be treated like one anymore. Towns routinely not getting touches with the game on the line is the difference between winning and losing often times, and ultimately could be the difference between the Wolves being a playoff team or selecting in the lottery (depending on your opinion, the latter may be the better option).

This isn’t to say that Towns would have won the game late, but there’s no reason to believe that the Wolves have a better chance of winning with the ball in anyone else’s hands, that much can be assured.

Against the Hawks it looked like getting Towns the ball was in the plan of interim coach Ryan Saunders when the huddle broke with 20 seconds remaining in the game. Rose stood with the ball at the top of arc, dribbling the clock down before waiting to initiate action.

Towns eventually came to set a screen for Rose, who elected to semi-use it before putting up his own shot instead of finding a way to get the ball to Towns. That simply cannot be the case moving forward with this team. Towns is too good for that to continue.

Inexcusable losses

This loss to the Hawks was one that couldn’t happen if the Wolves wanted to make the playoffs, especially considering how brutal the final stretch of their schedule is. This is the second time they’ve lost to the Hawks, they also have two losses to the Grizzlies, two losses to Dallas, and losses to the Suns, Pelicans, Magic, and Pistons that have all been brutally head-scratching.

Winning those games are the difference between being a playoff team and finishing in the lottery. It’s looking like the lottery now, and if the Wolves finish just a couple of games out of the playoff picture, these will be the list of games that are looked back at as a big reason why they aren’t playing any basketball after April 10.

More on Towns

It’s going to slip through the cracks after a back-breaking loss, but he really was a monster for much of the night. Towns finished with 37 points and 17 rebounds in the loss. He couldn’t be stopped on the offensive end of the floor. It’s legitimately impressive to watch how much better he’s gotten lately.

For someone with an incredibly high ceiling, he seems to keep raising the possibilities of just how good he can grow to be. It’s the biggest bright spot that this organization has had in quite some time. The night’s like this where it’s a wasted effort in a loss may sting fans, but as long as Towns is on the roster he’s going to be a treat to watch.

Trae is fun

Speaking of being a treat to watch, Trae Young is just that. On Wednesday night he became the first rookie to have back-to-back 35-point performances since Hall of Fame point guard Allen Iverson back in 1997.

Young is always going to be compared to Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks because the two were swapped for each other on draft night this past June, and that may be unfair to Young. Doncic is running away with the Rookie of the Year award, but Young is a budding star as well. His last seven or eight weeks have been tremendous, despite a bit of a slow start. He’s going to be a lot of trouble for the rest of the league for some time.

Luol Deng’s injury

Two months ago, an injury to Deng wouldn’t have been a big deal. On Wednesday night it felt like it sunk the Wolves against the Hawks. He was only able to play eight minutes due to a sore left Achilles, and didn’t play very well when he was out there.

It was obvious that the Wolves missed him on the floor. The options at Saunders’ disposal were limited with Jeff Teague already out and Robert Covington continuing to be sidelined.

Deng has been a calming presence on the floor and someone that has been able to keep things as stable as possible. He’s been able to boost the team when it’s been needed. It was needed on Wednesday and he wasn’t able to provide it due to injury. That hurt the Wolves. It might not have been the difference between winning and losing, but the Wolves have a better chance to come away with a win if he’s on the floor.

The Wolves are back in action on Thursday night in Indiana against the Pacers. Talk to you then.