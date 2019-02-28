Road Trip Thoughts: Towns’ continued play, Wiggins struggling again, and the route to success

It’s tough to continue to elaborate on what Karl-Anthony Towns is doing on a regular basis now because it’s special. Towns hasn’t been a reason the Wolves have lost their past two games. Thursday was another tremendous outing by Towns, but another loss. He had 42 points and 17 rebounds as the Wolves fell to the Pacers 122-117.

Towns was on fire early, with 23 points in the first quarter, and 29 by time the buzzer blew for halftime. He couldn’t be stopped early no matter how many different looks the Pacers threw at him.

This type of development for Towns is a great thing for the Wolves to see. Their franchise star is taking off as he should. It’s looking more and more as if he’s going to be an All-NBA player for the second consecutive season, meaning his contract extension that was signed this past summer will be worth $190 million over the next five seasons. He’s earning it on the floor every night, even if it isn’t resulting in victories for the Wolves.

Down the road it might, and that’s the positive thing for the Wolves. On a night where not much else went right for Minnesota, that’s one thing to keep in mind.

Needing more

There aren’t a bevy of options on the wing right now with both Robert Covington and Luol Deng sidelined. Even when those two are available, the Wolves need to get more from Andrew Wiggins.

Thursday night was another tough outing for Wiggins as he finished with 11 points on 14 attempts from the floor. This marked the 24th time this season that Wiggins has attempted more field goals than total points scored. It’s a constant of not this season, but Wiggins’ career as a whole. He’s too inconsistent, too inefficient, and too much of a problem for the Wolves.

Interim coach Ryan Saunders defended Wiggins and his belief in the fifth-year wing after the win over Sacramento, and he should have. It’s Saunders’ job to get the most out of Wiggins, to continue to believe in him, and to do everything in his power to make things as good as possible on that end. But that doesn’t change that the Wolves need more from him, a lot more.

Maybe Wiggins needs a change, maybe a bench role would be better for him. Allow him to be the sixth man, control the offense with the second unit, and more importantly square off against other second units where he’ll be one of the best players on the floor.

It doesn’t need to be a permanent change, but it’s one that could help to raise the level of Wiggins’ play. The chances of it happening probably aren’t high, but it’s something that’s worth thinking about as an option.

Playoff picture

This season – if it hadn’t already – is quickly becoming a lost one. The hope of the playoffs is realistically gone. The Wolves are a team that were likely heading to the lottery prior to the losses to Atlanta and Indiana, but now certainly are. Minnesota is 4.5 games out of the final playoff spot with 20 games remaining. They’re not making up that kind of ground.

The Wolves also have the second-toughest schedule remaining in the NBA. The wins won’t be coming easily for the Wolves, even when Covington returns. Maybe these losses aren’t the worst thing in the world. The rules for the draft lottery are different this year, and the worse the Wolves are, the better chance this franchise has at striking gold.

At this point, that might be the easiest way for the Wolves to become a true contender in the next few years.