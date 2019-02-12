Talkin’ About Practice: Saric’s starting role and Okogie’s unenviable task

MINNEAPOLIS – The Wolves made a change on Monday night in the win over the Clippers that could pay dividends down the stretch of this season and into the future. Dario Saric was inserted into the starting lineup in place of Taj Gibson.

The start was just Saric’s second of the season – with the other coming in December in a game that Gibson missed due to personal reasons – and is something that will be the norm for the time being.

“I don’t think it’s fair to anybody to keep yo-yoing somebody in and out of the starting lineup, so for the time being, and that’s why maybe it didn’t happen a week ago or it didn’t happen at a point like that,” interim coach Ryan Saunders said. “Nothing is ever set in stone, too. I’m open to changes, I’m open to adapting with things. Sometimes you have to adapt with who’s healthy and who’s available.”

Saric has said before that he’s more comfortable as a starter instead of coming off the bench, and that’s what the Wolves need. Gibson has been tremendous for the Wolves – both this year and last – but he’s also less likely to be around this team in the future than Saric is. Gibson will be an unrestricted free agent come this summer, and Saric will be a restricted free agent in the summer of 2020. Saric is still developing as an NBA player, and Gibson – while still playing at a high level for the Wolves – is on the back nine of his career.

Gibson certainly may stick around with the Wolves following this season, it might even be for the best if he does, but the Wolves need to determine just how good they think Saric will be, and that means getting the best version of him that they can find. For him, that includes being a starter.

As anyone that has spent even a second around Gibson would expect, he handled the move as an absolute professional. He’s been able to help this locker room overcome quite a bit of adversity this season and has been able to show some of the younger members of this group what it takes to be a leader in the NBA.

“I knew if there was anybody who would handle a conversation like that in a professional manner, it would be Taj,” Saunders said. “That was my first time having that conversation with a guy. I’m glad it was with a guy like Taj. But yeah, I said something and he just started laughing right away and he’s like, ‘c’mon man,’ and he just started laughing and we hugged it out and it was quick.”

This wasn’t a move that the Wolves needed to make because of anything Gibson did, either. His play on the court didn’t constitute being benched under normal circumstances. It looks rough if this is looked at in a vacuum as a normal benching in the NBA, but it certainly isn’t that.

Gibson’s personality and maturity made this move an easier one for Saunders to make, and it was the right move. It was a big step for Saric, the Wolves as a franchise, and Saunders as a coach.

Stopping The Beard

No one has been able to stop James Harden in the past couple of months. The Wolves last faced off with the Houston Rockets on Dec. 3 and were able to hold Harden to a measly 29 points on the night. Since then, Harden has played in 33 games, scoring 30 points or more in 31 of them, including his last 30 consecutively.

Yes, you read that correctly. Harden has been on an absolute bonkers scoring tear that started with a 50-point outburst just 10 days after the Wolves beat Houston in Minneapolis. Stopping him just hasn’t happened. In the past 30 games he’s had 17 (!!) games of 40 points or more. What he’s doing is more than just MVP-worthy, it’s historic.

Harden now has the second longest streak in NBA history of consecutive 30-point games, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain’s 65 (!!!) straight 30-point efforts stretching from 1961-62.

Someone has to stop him at some point, logic says. It was almost the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night as Harden needed to rally to keep the streak alive as he scored 11 points in the last 2:32 of the game to reach 31 for the night.

When he takes the floor at Target Center on Wednesday night, Josh Okogie will likely be tasked with defending him for the Wolves. Harden won’t be an easy task for the rookie – he isn’t for anyone on the place of this planet – but Okogie is up for the challenge.

“it’s fun. If he do get 30 you know it’s not your fault, it’s just what he does,” Okogie said. “If he doesn’t get 30 you can take credit for it.”

It’s yet to be seen if Okogie will be able to take credit for helping to stop Harden, but one of the biggest things he can try and do is stay away from fouling Harden. He leads the league in fouls drawn on 3-point attempts by a wide margin and has averaged over 13 free throw attemtps per game during this streak.

“Make it hard, I guess?” Okogie said of defending Harden. “What’s he on 30? Thirty consecutive games? Make it hard and make him earn every shot. Just be solid and be disciplined defensively. Just try to limit how many times I send him to the free throw line and like I said just make it hard.”