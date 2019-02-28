The Good, Bad, and Ugly: 8 things about the Wolves

It was a very up and down week for the Wolves as they came out of the All-Star break. First was a win in New York against the Knicks, then a loss in Milwaukee against the Bucks.

The Wolves had plenty of good moments, plenty of bad moments, and a few ugly moments over the past week or so. Here are eight of them, and it’s up to you to figure out which ones are good, bad, or ugly.

1. Karl’s crash, and return

The car accident that Karl-Anthony Towns was involved in on his way to the airport was no doubt a scary one. He gave himself a five percent chance at survival, with four percent of that seeing him come away with a serious, life-changing injury. Towns left one percent open to walking away with minor injuries, which is what happened.

For the first time in his career, Towns missed a game. He was inactive against the New York Knicks the day after the accident, and then missed the game in Milwaukee as well the next night. Towns was in the NBA’s concussion protocol, although he ultimately only had concussion-like symptoms and not a concussion.

When Towns returned from the concussion protocol, he was lights out. Against the Kings he couldn’t be stopped – well, except by foul trouble in the second half – to the tune of 34 points and 21 rebounds. Sacramento just didn’t have the means to stop Towns. Marvin Bagley and Willie Cauley-Stein both can’t do the job, and after that things become rather bleak.

That’s not a slight at those guys, or the Kings as a whole. Very few guys have been able to stop Towns. Really, the only things that have been able to slow him down this season are Jimmy Butler and a semi-truck driver.

Monday night against Sacramento was Towns’ fifth game with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds. So far this season he’s had six games of 20 rebounds or more, equaling the total from his first three seasons combined.

It’s not just the rebounding and the scoring that is up for Towns. His passing continues to improve. This can be accentuated even more as he starts to spend more time on the floor with Dario Saric, too.

Towns has done a good job finding open cutters when doubled for the most part this season. He has 15 games with five assists or more, by far a career-high.

Here, Towns drives to the baseline and sees the defender coming from the weakside to double him. He finds an open Andrew Wiggins in the corner for a three. When Towns is able to make plays like this one, it becomes nearly impossible to stop what he can do on the offensive end.

This pass may be more impressive than the one above, even though it doesn’t amount to anything due to a missed shot. Towns is doubled, almost before he even receives the pass, but is able to get the ball to a cutting Wiggins – and Wiggins made a really, really great pass to the corner for an open shot from Okogie, he just couldn’t knock it down.

This type of passing was something Towns needed to do this season – aside from a few others, including leadership – in order to take the next step. Surrounding Towns with capable shooters from the outside should be one of the top priorities for this organization moving forward.

2. Luol Deng, the plus/minus king

Deng has been a revelation off the bench. He couldn’t find his way onto the court under former coach Tom Thibodeau, but has been exactly what the Wolves have needed since Ryan Saunders took over. He’s been everything that, at times, Wiggins has not been.

Deng, at this point in his career, is a smart, low-usage, versatile player on the wing. He doesn’t need the ball a ton to be successful offensively, he doesn’t force shots, and his effort level certainly isn’t something that will be questioned.

When he was in the starting lineup for the two games prior to the All-Star break the team looked the best it has under Saunders. Deng was fantastic in those games as the Wolves beat both the Clippers and Rockets.

Plus/minus is a stat that can’t be looked at as the sole way of judging whether or not a player was successful on any given night. It’s something that can be a tool, but shouldn’t be used in a vacuum.

For Deng, it’s been a super positive indication of his play on the floor. He’s been part of a very good bench unit since the All-Star break. In his last six games, he’s a plus-82, with the only negative coming against the Hawks on Wednesday. In that game he only played eight minutes due to a sore left Achilles.

3. Tyus Jones

Jones wasn’t given the proper chance to thrive under Thibodeau, that’s something that can safely be said now. He hasn’t been given the opportunity to shine as a member of the Wolves until recently. In his start against the Kings he was masterful.

Jones’ offensive numbers were good, but that wasn’t even the story for him. His 16 points and eight assists felt like extra compared to the defensive prowess he displayed. That was crucial late in the game when he forced a pair of steals that essentially sealed the game for the Wolves.

The first one saw him pick the pocket of De’Aaron Fox and then be crafty enough to draw the foul right away. This was a veteran move by Jones, one that showed off his athleticism, craftiness, and basketball IQ all in a short time.

The next one is a little bit more unique. Jones is guarding Fox to begin with and as Fox gets past him into the lane, Towns steps up to help, and ends up taking Fox by himself. This basically left Jones out of the picture, looking for work. At first he shifts on to Bagley, but then feels Deng helping there. Knowing this means he’s realized that there’s an opening on the perimeter, if not two. Jones aborts Bagley in the lane, leaving Deng to handle it, and finds an open man on the perimeter. Fox is shut off by Towns, and Jones found the perfect place to be, picking off his pass.

4. The loss to the Hawks

Things were going well for the Wolves after the break with a pair of wins and a well-played loss to the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks.

Then, the loss to Atlanta felt like it undid a lot of those good things. After fighting back into the realistic playoff picture, the Wolves took a giant step back on Wednesday night. The playoffs were always unlikely because of how up and down Minnesota has been all season, and the game against Atlanta was just another chapter in that story.

The worst part about the loss is that the Wolves once again were unable to get the ball to Towns when it mattered most. Towns was dominant in the game, but couldn’t get the opportunity to win it.

The worst part may be that this is somewhat of a common occurrence. Last second shots have been taken by Wiggins, Derrick Rose, and Jerryd Bayless this year by design. Only Rose has connected on one of them. Towns has taken just one, that was the direct result of an offensive rebound, and it won the Wolves a game.

It can be difficult to get the ball to a big man with the game on the line, but with a guy as talented as Towns, the Wolves need to find a way.

5. Ryan Saunders’ communication

Saunders has had a tough hand dealt to him in terms of available players since he took over the team in early January. His record right now, which has improved with the Wolves winning recently, is OK.

The record doesn’t tell the whole story, though. It requires a much deeper dive into the way the Wolves work as a team to see Saunders’ impact. While the record for Saunders isn’t much better than it was for Thibodeau, his ability to manage the players as people seems to be light years ahead.

The way he leans on others for advice should be looked at as a positive. No coach can handle the importance of a head job in the NBA alone, it’s just not possible. Not only does Saunders rely upon his assistants for help, but some of the players, too. There are times during the game when he’ll head all the way from his coaching spot to where Deng resides on the end of the bench to consult with him. It could be about a number of things, either about something Deng sees on the court, or even if it would be a good idea for him to be inserted into the game in that moment.

“I think the biggest job that Ryan has done is, really, he made everyone in the locker room believe that he believes in them. I don’t think anyone in the locker room can say Ryan hasn’t given them an opportunity,” Deng said after the win over Sacramento. “We communicate throughout the game, even before the game and after the game. I just tell him what I see, he tells me what he sees. Most of the time we’re really thinking the same thing, what play, or if somebody’s got it going. Today he wanted to put me on back in the first half, and I just said ‘those guys can close it out.’ We had a double-digit lead and that’s what we wanted. Back, early in the season we would have gone into halftime up four or up three.”

The list of coaches that Deng has played for in his career includes guys that have been part of championship organizations. Thibodeau, Mike Brown, Erik Spoelstra, and Luke Walton have all been a head coach for Deng at some point throughout his career. All four of them have won at least one title either as an assistant or head coach. For him to speak this highly of Saunders shouldn’t be taken lightly.

“As good as with Ryan? I would say no,” Deng said when asked if he’s had this type of communication with any other coach. “I think, with Thibs early in Chicago I did a lot of communicating with him. This year, I did a lot of communicating but obviously I wasn’t on the court so it’s different. But I would say, Ryan is pretty much on and off the court. With Thibs, back in Chicago, I really didn’t talk much off the court, everything was what I saw on the court.”

Maybe this is partly Saunders’ age being seen as a positive. He’s only 32 – a year younger than the soon-to-be 34-year-old Deng – and it’s clear he’s able to relate to his players far better than Thibodeau was.

Something like that matters. It lifts the spirits of the team. Knowing that the coach cares on that type of level helps to raise the level of the team. Like Deng said, Saunders has made everyone in that locker room believe. The NBA isn’t a simulation, it’s not a game of NBA2K, it’s real life. Things like chemistry and belief matter in creating wins and losses.

6. Struggling with math

The one area where many wanted to see things change when Saunders took the reigns over from Thibodeau was an increased selection of 3-point attempts. That’s been one of the areas where things haven’t gone as planned for Saunders to date.

He’s referenced the desire to increase the frequency with which the Wolves shoot from deep a few times when asked about it, but it hasn’t happened to date. There have been some slight changes to the shot selection that the Wolves have made since Saunders took over.

Unfortunately for Saunders and the Wolves, they’ve actually been shooting slightly fewer 3-pointers per game than they were under Thibodeau* (28.4 under Saunders, 28.5 under Thibodeau) and shooting at a worse percentage (34.7 compared to 35.6). The frequency of shots created from behind the arc has slightly gone down too.

Part of the problem with that is that Robert Covington still hasn’t played under Saunders. He’s the team’s best perimeter option when launching from deep. Once he’s back healthy, there’s a good chance that this goes up.

The midrange jump shots are still relatively close to what they were*, with the Wolves attempting just 0.3 fewer under Saunders. But the best difference that there’s been under Saunders is the fact that the Wolves are shooting more often from inside the restricted area. They’ve increased the amount of shots they’re getting up there by almost four attempts per game. That’s a big deal.

*The shooting numbers are prior to Wednesday’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Tracking data is not available immediately following games.

7. Ja Rules!

As you may have heard, it was 90s Night in Milwaukee when the Wolves squared off against the Bucks. Everything about the night was as 90s as it gets, with the exception of the actual basketball.

The graphics, the entertainment, the music.

Oh, yes, the music.

Ja Rule was the halftime performer inside Fiserv Forum, and it was absolutely legendary.

This was the greatest halftime show I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/k4BIXFIX25 — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) February 24, 2019

Then, after the game he put a curse on the Wolves! This was the most entertaining halftime show of the season, and it will be riveting to track just how the fortunes of the franchise are able to proceed after being cursed by Ja Rule.

8. Anthony Tolliver’s block

Tolliver has been someone that’s had to “stay ready” while not knowing on a nightly basis what the playing situation is going to be. Against the Bucks on Saturday night he had what was probably the best defensive play of his career.

I’ll just leave this here.