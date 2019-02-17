What an all-time Wolves All-Star team would look like

The Wolves don’t have the best history in terms of star power. That’s not a revelation to anyone reading this. There certainly have been quality players that have made Target Center their home, but the true super stars have been few and far between in the Twin Cities.

The history of the Wolves clearly isn’t an illustrious one, but there has been some high-end talent making stops in Minneapolis. We’re using the modern-day selection process of having three frontcourt players and two backcourt players in the starting five. Here’s how we selected the All-Time Wolves All-Star Team.

Frontcourt

Karl-Anthony Towns

Towns is only in the fourth season of his career, but there’s no question that he’s one of the three best frontcourt players in franchise history. Towns is playing in the second NBA All-Star Game of his career on Sunday in Charlotte. This season he’s advanced his game even further, averaging over 23 points and 12 rebounds per game.

Towns is the star the Wolves hoped they would be getting when they selected him No. 1 overall back in 2015. He’s not disappointed, and the sky looks to be the limit for this big man.

Kevin Love

This is where things seem to get a bit tricky for the Wolves. This team is going to have to play really big in the frontcourt. There have been a few star-level players in the frontcourt in franchise history, but the three best ones are all big men. Love is next on that list. While in Minnesota he made three All-Star teams in his six seasons. Love averaged 19.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per game in Minnesota. While this list is only taking consideration for things done in Minnesota, it doesn’t hurt Love’s case that he went on to help the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2016 NBA Finals after being traded by the Wolves in the summer of 2014.

Kevin Garnett

Garnett is the greatest player in the history of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and luckily for this list, he was incredibly versatile. Garnett is being forced to play on the wing in this lineup because, well, there really aren’t many wings deserving of making this team. Garnett spent parts of 14 seasons in Minnesota and leads the franchise in many statistical categories, including minutes, games played, points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks.

Backcourt

Sam Cassell

It was a tight race between Cassell and Stephon Marbury for this starting spot, despite neither of them playing more than three seasons in Minnesota. Cassell made the only All-Star team of his career while playing in Minnesota and was a key member of the best team in Wolves history, when they made it to the 2004 Western Conference Finals.

Ricky Rubio

Rubio was a highly regarded European player that the Wolves selected with the fifth pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. He came over to the Wolves in 2012 and spent the first six seasons of his career in Minnesota and currently ranks second in franchise history in assists behind Garnett and seventh in win shares.

Bench

Wally Szczerbiak

Everyone needs shooting off the bench, and Szczerbiak could certainly supply that. Like Cassell and Garnett, he was a member of the 2004 WCF team. Szczerbiak shot 40.4 percent from behind the 3-point line and is in fifth place in Wolves history with 343 3-point makes wearing a Minnesota uniform.

Anthony Peeler

More shooting! Peeler is the leader in made 3-pointers and attempts in franchise history. He did so while shooting a very respectable 37.9 percent from behind the arc on those attempts.

Stephon Marbury

Like Cassell, Marbury’s time in Minnesota wasn’t extensive, but he was pretty solid in his two-plus seasons in Minnesota. He averaged over 17 points per game and eight assists while playing for the Wolves.

Sam Mitchell

Mitchell’s coaching career with the Wolves didn’t go that well, but he’s pretty high up on the Wolves leader board for points and win shares, and we need guys to fill out the roster. He’s fifth in the history of the franchise in win shares, and the top four are all on the roster too, so it makes sense to include him.

The NBA All-Star Game is taking place this weekend in Charlotte. Towns is a member of Team LeBron which will be squaring off against Team Giannis.