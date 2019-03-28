Hiring a coach or GM without a search would be a disservice

This coming offseason is pivotal for the future of the franchise. They have their generational talent in Karl-Anthony Towns but questions persist over the cast surrounding him. Ten players from this season’s team can leave after this season but the team’s payroll is projected to reach the salary cap already. After failing to reach the playoffs this season, it’s clear the Wolves have much to figure out.

Among those decisions is who will run the front office and coach the team. Marc Stein of the New York Times reported in his newsletter on Tuesday that Ryan Saunders is the favorite to land the coaching gig.

There is a similar familiarity with the front office candidates too. Chauncey Billups played for the team in the early 2000’s and Calvin Booth was recently an assistant coach on Tom Thibodeau’s staff. Milt Newton, another rumored candidate, served as Timberwolves general manager from 2013-2016 before Thibodeau was hired.

Both jobs are good. Towns make this job appealing for a head coach or general manager. Dario Saric, Robert Covington, Josh Okogie and Tyus Jones are other nice pieces on that roster. Aside from owing Gorgui Dieng $33 million over the next two seasons, Andrew Wiggins is the only other undesirable contract on the team.

With that said, the Wolves would do themselves a disservice not to conduct a full search to fill both positions.

Do we know enough about Ryan Saunders?

There is a lot unknown about Saunders as an NBA coach. The team has gone 14-20 since taking over head coaching duties, with notable stretches of winning 4-of-6 and 4-of-5. These are the moments when Saunders looks like the obvious choice for the job.

At other times this has looked doubtful. From January 25 through February 8, the Wolves were 1-6 in a stretch that likely killed their playoff chances. Since February 27, the Wolves are just 4-10.

The Wolves have a top-10 offense under Saunders over 34 games but the third-worst defense behind Cleveland and Chicago in that same time. There are very few times anyone being mentioned in the same breath as the Bulls and Cavaliers this season is positive.

You’re probably screaming, “But the injuries!” right now and there’s something to that. Minnesota has used 20 players this season, including their best perimeter defender (Covington) who hasn’t played since December. The slew of injuries only adds to the incomplete grade for Saunders

This is the point: do the Wolves know enough about Saunders to remove the interim tag from his job title? That’s hard to believe. Good coaches do become available in the offseason. Considering Steve Clifford, Mike Budenholzer and Dwane Casey were all fired and hired last summer, the Wolves would be wise to see if another suitable candidate emerges before promoting Saunders full time. Conduct an honest search and if all roads lead back to Saunders, they know that they made the most informed decision they could.

Putting the cart before the horse

Of course, discussing the head coach before hiring a general manager is backwards. General managers typically like to bring in their own coaches and players to implement their vision. Thibodeau did this when he was hired and cleared out the front office. Locally, the Minnesota Twins did this with Paul Molitor after evaluating him as manager for two seasons. It’s a common thread throughout professional sports.

Promoting Saunders before learning who the general manager is would be a mistake. Forcing a general manager to tie himself to someone else’s coach will limit who the Wolves can bring in. Top candidates know that there are jobs for them that will give them control over the coaching staff and roster. They don’t need to compromise just to come to Minnesota.

An honest search for a general manager is likely ideal. Newton, Booth and Billups are solid candidates but they feel safe and familiar. Getting a fresh perspective on this roster could make the difference in the future of this team. Aside from Billups, none of the candidates truly have a fresh set of eyes when it comes to this roster because of their recent association with this team.

Glen Taylor should ask each candidate about their vision and who the best coach is for that vision. What to do about Andrew Wiggins is another important issue for the next general manager to resolve. Would they trade him or do they see a coach or player personnel combo that can maximize his ability? Someone like Newton, who traded for Wiggins, or Booth, who coached Wiggins, may not be able to answer the last question objectively.

If the results of the search point to Billups, Booth or Newton, then the Wolves have done their due diligence. But hiring one of these people simply because they’re familiar would be a mistake. The devil you know may be better than the devil you don’t, but sometimes the devil you know may keep you from the best results down the road.

Learning from their own history is important for the Wolves. They waiting until late May to hire David Kahn in 2009, who conducted a draft and free agency without having a head coach until August. Resolving the general manager opening first is important so a head coach can be hired to define the direction the team will take in the draft and free agency. You don’t want to skip steps in this process.

An appealing job opening

Despite the losing season, there is much to like about this team’s future. A new general manager can begin molding the roster in their vision around Towns this summer thanks to the 10 potentially expiring contracts on the payroll. Since there are already supporting pieces in place, they wouldn’t necessarily have to start over. This team currently has all of their first-round picks for the foreseeable future, too.

The Timberwolves general manager and head coach jobs are desirable jobs. Treating them as premium openings is the least the franchise could do for their future. Conducting thorough searches and hiring the best candidate is the best way to approach the situation.

The Wolves could hire Saunders and one of the aforementioned front office candidates and be fine, but why leave anything to chance?