Last Shots: A wild win, a calm demeanor, and a vote of confidence

MINNEAPOLIS – Twenty-one quick thoughts for the 21 points scored by Josh Okogie in the Minnesota Wolves 131-130 overtime victory over the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.

1. The Wolves are playing out a stretch of largely meaningless games down the stretch of this mostly lost season. They’ve been eliminated from the playoffs, have a front office that’s likely in limbo, and only really have the NBA Draft lottery to look forward to this spring.

2. Taking all of that into account, Friday night’s win over the Golden State Warriors wasn’t meaningless in any sense of the words. It wasn’t meaningless in that locker room, inside of Target Center, and most importantly to Ryan Saunders.

3. Saunders is coaching for the opportunity to have his interim tag removed. He’s coaching to build a culture that previously didn’t exist, and he’s coaching to move the franchise that has been intertwined with much of his life. In a time when it would be easy for the team to mentally slip, lose focus, or find it difficult to find motivation, Saunders won’t let it happen.

4. That was evident on Friday night.

5. There’s no guarantee that Saunders will be back at the helm next season, even if the feeling is that is what the organization would want. But Friday night was a step in the right direction. It showed the moment wasn’t too big for him as a coach, and most importantly the franchise’s most important employee – Karl-Anthony Towns.

6. “Like I’ve said before, I’ll say it again, [Saunders] is the best communicator in the whole entire league. He listens to his players,” Towns said. “He’s superbly positive. He’s positive and confident in us. We don’t have to worry about he not having our back. He’s one of those coaches, like I said, he’s a new-age coach but has the demeanor of a wise old man.”

7. Towns didn’t stop there. Even if he had, it would have been more than enough of a vote of confidence in Saunders. Instead, he kept going.

8. “Yes,” Towns responded about whether or not he thinks about how badly Saunders wants the job full-time before the question could even be finished. “I think that he’s done a lot to earn it. Our record may not be what we want it to be, but I think the culture he’s building and the excitement the fans feel in our team, something you just can’t make up. He is Minnesota basketball through and throughout. His blood has been here his whole life, his blood before him has been here their whole lives. I think that he’s a great candidate for the job.”

9. It’s clear who Towns wants to be in charge next season. That much is yet to be seen, and truthfully there should be a process to figure that out, but Friday night was a big step for that to be the case.

10. Saunders kept calm when the Wolves needed it most. Twice the Warriors came back from down nine points in the final couple minutes – once in regulation and then again in overtime. Saunders, and the Wolves, were clearly unphased.

11. Those little things aren’t what first come to mind when thinking of an NBA coach, but they’re important. Saunders has this locker room bought in to not letting the remainder of the season go to waste, and it shows.

12. Towns knocked down the game-winning free throw with 0.5 seconds remaining in overtime after he was fouled by Golden State’s Kevin Durant on the inbounds play.

13. That came immediately after Stephen Curry’s three tied the game and capped the Warriors come back. It was a wacky sequence of events that included Durant knocking down a three after he was fouled by Keita Bates-Diop. The Wolves had a foul to give, and the Warriors contested that the foul came in the act of shooting. It very easily could have been a four-point play that sealed the fate of the Wolves and would’ve been right in line with just about everything else that has happened this season.

14. Instead, it wasn’t. Instead it was a night that the Wolves maybe look back on as a day when their new culture started to really take shape.

15. It’s fair to say now that Josh Okogie has gotten over the rookie wall that infected a few weeks of his season. He once again topped 20 points and shot the ball well in the win. It’s also fair to say that he was probably the best player on the Wolves on a night that they beat the two-time defending NBA Champions.

16. Yes, Towns’ free throw one the game, Gorgui Dieng was excellent, Andrew Wiggins scored more than 20 points for the fifth straight game (even though he did need 24 shots to reach 24 points), and Jerryd Bayless hit a few big shots down the stretch. With all of that, none of them were better than Okogie.

17. He’s still a player with a limited skill set, as nearly every rookie in the history of the NBA has been, but Friday night was yet another bright spot. He’s routinely asked to handle the opposition’s toughest assignment on defense – Golden State has three of them – and still has been finding a way to score as of late.

18. His shot may still remain inconsistent, but if Friday night showed what he can be as he continues to develop, the Wolves will have a piece of the puzzle moving forward in Okogie.

19. Friday night easily could have gone the other way. In fact, it has so many times this season. It’s often been the Wolves hold a lead and can’t finish, or come back but can’t cap it off. Friday night was neither. They once trailed by 19 points and turned it around, and then were able to hold on at the end after blowing a lead.

20. In a season of so many lows, Friday night was the bright spot that this locker room, culture, and interim head coach needed.

21. The beauty of Friday night being arguably the brightest spot of the season is that Saturday the franchise’s lowest point of the season will be walking through the Target Center doors once again. Jimmy Butler and the Philadelphia 76ers come to town. Talk to you then.