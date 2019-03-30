Last Shots: On the loud return of Jimmy Butler to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Twenty-four quick thoughts for Andrew Wiggins’ 24 points in Minnesota’s 118-109 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday night at Target Center.

1. When the Philadelphia 76ers took the floor for warmups on Saturday night there were boos as the Target Center crowd filled in 20 minutes prior to tipoff. The reason everyone was there wasn’t necessarily to see the Wolves, but rather to express anger towards the man partially responsible for this lost season – Jimmy Butler.

2. The boos were constant throughout the night from the sellout crowd at Target Center.

3. When the Sixers were introduced, Butler’s name was called first. Instead of quickly rattling off the visiting team, as public address announcer Shawn Parker normally does, there was a lengthy pause. It was a moment to give Minnesota fans an opportunity to voice their displeasure with Butler, his ugly departure, and really the 2018-19 season as a whole.

4. They did just that.

Here’s video of the introduction of Jimmy Butler tonight at Target Center. His name was first and they realllllly let it linger. pic.twitter.com/brAvtoU2fC — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) March 31, 2019

6. Butler went through the introductions with a smile on his face. It was one that only left when he tweaked his back in the first quarter as he landed awkwardly after missing a layup. The boos continued.

7. “Nah, man, I’m not worried about it,” Butler said. “That’s part of it. As long as I’m not really, really, really hurting like that, man I’m cool. They don’t know no better.”

8. The booing at that moment wasn’t a great look, but the rest of it was justified.

9. “It wasn’t too bad, though, to tell you the truth,” Butler said after the game.

10. “Couple of boos here and there, a couple of cheers as well,” Butler said as Amir Johnson let out a boo in the back of the locker room.

11. What made things really strange was the faction of Philadelphia 76ers fans sitting in the upper deck. While the boos rained down during introductions, just before chants of “Let’s Go Sixers!” and “Trust the Process” could be heard from the upper deck. There was a group of fans that chartered a plane and had purchased tickets some time in advance, according to The Athletic.

12. That complicated an environment that wasn’t exactly hostile, but wasn’t friendly either.

13. “I mean you could feel, you could feel, pick whatever mood you wanna call it, but you could just feel the vibe in the building with Jimmy retuning and you know I thought our guys responded,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. “It was a difficult win but I thought the crowd sort of set the table with the mood in the building, the vibe in the building.”

14. The vibe was evident, and maybe would have been stronger if the Wolves had got off to a better start. Instead, they trailed by 18 points after the first quarter. The life wasn’t sucked out of the building, but it wasn’t nearly as hostile.

15. If nothing else, this night may be a chance to put a bow on the Jimmy Butler era once and for all. Folks inside the organization may view what he did as unforgiveable, but it’s over and done with. The Wolves can finally have closure, if that’s what they needed. There’s no saving this season, obviously, but this was a night that needed to happen. Butler has more than moved on, the Wolves need to be sure that they do, too

16. “They was done as soon as I was traded. I’ll leave it at that,” Butler said of his ties with Minnesota. We in a new place now, we moving forward. I’m moving forward in my career. I wish everybody here, the organization, the fans, the best of luck.”

17. As for the game itself, Butler didn’t impress in his return. Whether he was hampered by his back flare up or not, it was a tough night for him shooting. He finished with 12 points on 4-of-17 shooting but did add in a game-high 13 rebounds. The Sixers didn’t need him to be great, though. They’ve got enough firepower to overcome a bad night from Butler. Tobias Harris went for 25 points, Ben Simmons narrowly missed a triple-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists, and Jonah Bolden stepped in for star center Joel Embiid with 19 points on 5-of-7 from behind the arc.

18. The Wolves gave a valiant effort – again – which is something interim coach Ryan Saunders can continue to point to when he’s in the running for the job following this season. The Wolves have nothing to play for as the season wraps up, but they continue to play for him.

19. The Wolves played hard in a game that was always going to be a tough ask. Friday night was an emotional comeback win over the NBA Champions, and Saturday night was another emotion-filled evening. Those games can be tough. The Wolves do deserve credit for putting everything they had into the games, and the loss isn’t the worst thing for the future of the franchise.

20. Even in the loss, Andrew Wiggins played well. It was his sixth straight game in which he topped 20 points, and this was probably his best one of the bunch. It’s too early to be excited about Wiggins’ recent play – it’s something that’s happened time and time again – but being encouraged by this recent stretch is appropriate.

21. Wiggins wasn’t the only positive, either. Cam Reynolds has shown some nice things during his limited time on the floor for the Wolves. He was originally signed on a 10-day contract before re-upping for the rest of the season, and he continues to impress. He’s sound defensively and can shoot the ball well. If he turns into a future role player, it will be a huge win for the Wolves.

22. Reynolds is just one of a few bright spots that have shown themselves down the stretch of the season, but there are other concerns. The point guard situation is one of them. Tyus Jones hasn’t played well as of late, and Jerryd Bayless can flash at times, but more often than not he’s not been good.

23. Neither of those two were good for the Wolves on Saturday. Jones dished out six assists, but was just 3-of-9 shooting. Bayless also had a high assist total, but was even worse from the floor at 2-of-11. There are too many times when possessions turn into Bayless isolations or attacks at the rim coming off of a pick-and-roll. The nights in which he’s third on the team in field goal attempts should be few and far between, especially when he doesn’t have it going on.

24. The Wolves are back in action on Monday night against the Portland Trailblazers at Target Center. Talk to you then.