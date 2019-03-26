Last Shots: Wiggins’ aggressiveness, Towns’ off night, and playing the lottery

MINNEAPOLIS – Fifteen quick thoughts from the Minnesota Timberwolves 122-111 loss to the LA Clippers on Tuesday night at Target Center.

1. Andrew Wiggins has been playing relatively well – at least by his standards – as of late. He’s had four straight games with 20 or more points for the first time since December, and just the second time this season. It’s a bright spot, one that’s been seen before for him, but a bright spot nonetheless.

2. “I think people should be – I don’t want to use the word excited, but they should be encouraged by that. That’s consecutive, consecutive, consecutive games right here where he has been aggressive with things,” interim coach Ryan Saunders said of Wiggins’ aggressiveness following the loss. “We’re going to continue to use this time, this isn’t going to be anything where you’re just finishing out the season. We’re in these games to compete and we’re in these games to get better and find things too. Really just continue to build every day.”

3. It’s understandable for Saunders to be encouraged by this, but this is something that has been the one constant throughout the career of Wiggins. He’s seen his share of highs, even in this season that’s been filled with almost nothing other than disappointment.

4. If this continues throughout the final eight games of the regular season, then maybe it’s worth being encouraged, but even that’s not certain.

5. Wiggins has been more aggressive lately, and he was on Tuesday, but even in that aggressiveness he wasn’t efficient. It took 21 shots to reach 22 points, and that’s far from ideal. If nothing else, seeing a more aggressive Wiggins begin to reach the free throw line at a rate above the 4.1 attempts per game mark he’s spent this season at would be reason for encouragement.

6. While it felt like Wiggins had one of his better games on Tuesday, it felt like Karl-Anthony Towns had one of his worst, at least since the days of Jimmy Butler.

7. Towns didn’t seem right while on the floor against the Clippers. He didn’t make his first field goal until 4:53 left in the third quarter. He missed his first seven attempts of the game and only attempted three shots in the first half.

8. Despite that, Towns still finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds. He didn’t play like the best player on the floor that he has been on most nights since the All-Star break, but his numbers still showed it, even if they were relatively empty.

9. Nights like this happen to every player in the NBA. Whether it’s MVP favorites James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo, or the ninth-man on the New York Knicks, players have off nights. Towns had one on Tuesday. It happens, and it’s really become impressive just how rarely it happens to Towns.

10. With that said, the Wolves cannot win without Towns putting up big numbers, bigger than the ones that he put forth on Tuesday, at least. That’s no fault of his own, that’s what being a superstar in the NBA is like.

11. Prior to the game, Saunders talked about each player starring in their role. It’s crucial that everyone on the roster understands what’s asked of them on a nightly basis. The role that Gorgui Dieng or Tyus Jones is asked to play is far different from that of Towns.

12. The issue for the Wolves isn’t that they have guys that don’t know their roles, it’s that they don’t have the proper guys for larger roles. Towns is the right guy for the big role, of course, but he’s surrounded by role players in their roles. This team is missing someone to handle a large role.

13. That person probably isn’t on the roster right now – unless somehow Wiggins develops into that – and might not be for the foreseeable future. That’s why this loss isn’t necessarily the worst thing for the Wolves, and more losses throughout the final eight games wouldn’t be either.

14. There will likely be a revamped front office this spring, maybe Saunders stays as the full-time head coach, or maybe he doesn’t, but when the NBA Draft Lottery is conducted in May the Wolves need to have the best possible chance of selecting a co-star for Towns. Even if it’s frustrating to watch this team now, these late-season losses could ultimately be the difference between future success or being perpetually stuck in the middle as the Wolves seem destined to be.

15. The Wolves return to action on Friday night at home against the Golden State Warriors. Talk to you then.