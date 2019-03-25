Moore On Monday: Four Multi-Year Trends That Shape the Minnesota Timberwolves Identity

The three seasons that will elapse the 2016-17 through 2018-19 seasons will be remembered as the Tom Thibodeau era of Minnesota Timberwolves basketball, even though Ryan Saunders will have coached 42 of the final season’s games. A separate column could list the twists and turns of those three years, detailing the arc of numerous protagonists turned antagonizers. But, for today, all that stuff, everything that transpired off or on the fringes of the court, we’ll simply note as “unique.”

The memories of these three seasons will soon fade from the collective conscious and what actually happened on the floor will be forgotten. Much like David Kahn and his “show of hands” or Kurt Rambis and his triangle offense influence, there will simply be a scornful eye thrown at The Thibs Time, marred by the Jimmy Butler Experiment. Soon, Thibodeau screaming “Ice!” will be the closest thing to an Xs and Os memory a Wolves follower will have.

Because it will soon all be gone, it’s worth pausing to note a few actual basketball-related trends that transpired over this most recent run. And believe it or not: there were some positive trends, too.

It’s easy to say the Wolves have “lacked an identity” these past few seasons, but that’s not totally accurate. We know that the Thibodeau offense found life through isolating scorers and getting them to the free throw line at a high rate. The Wolves were 10th, 4th and (are currently) 12th in offensive efficiency over the past three seasons, finishing in the top-9 in free throw rate each year. (Positives!)

We also know the defense was a massive struggle. Thibodeau’s hard-charging enforcement of his defensive encyclopedia did not sit well with the players on his roster and proved to just not really work at all in the modern NBA. In terms of league rank in defensive efficiency, the Wolves — who currently rank 24th in defensive rating this season — are on pace to have their (gulp) best defensive campaign since Thibodeau took over. This defensive infection is explained, in part, by the influx of potent pick-and-roll actions that opponents now run. Most noticeably, this reared its ugly head in Thibodeau’s system through the Wolves inability to defend the 3-point line after a ball-screen action. The Wolves are last in the 3-point defense this season and finished 18th and 23rd the two years prior.

But a basketball identity isn’t calculated by weighing offensive success versus defensive failures. (That’s called net-rating.) An identity is made up of all the small things. In basketball, that can be loosely uncovered through a handful of smaller trends. Below are four mini-trends (two positives and two negatives) from the past two seasons that help to define what has felt like the ever-elusive identity of the Thibodeau era Timberwolves.

Terrible Effectiveness in Clutch Situations

A “clutch” situation is defined by NBA.com as a possession that occurs with under five minutes remaining in a game where the point differential in the game is five-or-less. The 2018-19 Timberwolves have been outscored by 13.7 points per 100 possessions in those clutch situations this season, far and away the worst differential in the league by a large margin, per NBA.com/stats.

This is a two-season trend for the Wolves who were 25th in clutch efficiency last season, as well. The only other teams to finish in the bottom-six in clutch time efficiency the past two seasons were the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns — the two teams who happen to have the worst win-loss records in the league over the past two years.

To completely fold in these type of game situations, there is either a problem with your best player or the way in which you are using your best player. With Karl-Anthony Towns, there isn’t much eye-test evidence to suggest the 23-year-old shrinks in these situations. The issue is getting him the ball.

Yes, it is inherently more difficult to feed a seven-footer than a six-foot point guard but it’s not impossible. Opponents are just extremely aware of the notion that the Wolves prefer touches for Towns in these situations, and they make adjustments to deter his involvement.

Watch here, in overtime against Atlanta last month, the proximity of the Hawks’ non-Towns defenders to the Wolves big man. Note specifically DeAndre Bembry on the baseline whose man, Josh Okogie, is posted up in the far corner. Bembry extends himself all the way over to the opposite side of the floor to become a deterrent of a KAT touch. He’s infinitely more concerned with Towns than Okogie.

This lack of space for Towns is a self-inflicted problem through Okogie’s inability to shoot at a high rate. But worse, the Wolves often further muddle KAT’s space simply by being in his way, like Dario Saric in the below clip. Sometimes, Towns’ teammates almost serve as additional defenders.

Feeding a post is tough but it’s even harder when you get in your own way. How this clog manifests statistically is in a stagnated pace. The Wolves often slog out possessions in clutch situations searching for Towns until right before time runs out. Because of this, it is no surprise that the Wolves have played with, by a large margin, the slowest pace in the league in these clutch situations during both of the past two seasons, per NBA.com/stats. Patience is great until it leads to an Andrew Wiggins 20-foot pull-up.

In the clutch, the Wolves are just as ineffective defensively as they are on the offensive end. Ironically, this is because they do the exact opposite of what opponents do to them: They don’t focus on the opponent’s key threat.

Watch here against Luka Doncic how Towns is more concerned with his man (DeAndre Jordan), how Jeff Teague jumps out at his own man (Jalen Brunson) and how Taj Gibson is a second slow to rotate away from his man in the corner (Maxi Kleber).

Clutch time effectiveness is about focus, specifically focusing on the most dangerous weapon. You have to know Dallas is looking for Doncic and that Doncic is certainly looking for his. There’s absolutely no excuse for not looking to smother him at the point-of-attack. Fail to do that and, well, you lose.

If the Wolves continue to play with a lethargic focus in end-of-game situations, this will be something that plagues them well-beyond this season. All a clutch player needs to beat you is a little window to do their thing. Like Nikola Jokic here:

Taking Care of the Ball at a High Level

A positive trend that extended from last season into this year is one of the league’s best turnover rates. After turning the ball over with the second-lowest frequency in the league last season, the Wolves are fourth in turnover rate this season, per NBA.com/stats.

“It’s always been something we’ve stressed, both last year and this year,” said Tyus Jones at Monday afternoon’s practice. “Going into every game, it’s something, whether it was Thibs or Ryan, now, that they talked about.”

This ball-control starts at the point-of-attack and thus with the point guard.

“It’s usually that first read where the turnover is going to come or the right decision,” Jones continued. “(We) try to extend the possession whether it’s me getting the assist off of that or just making the easy play, swinging it and letting somebody else do something. I think, a lot of the time, where the turnover comes (is when) you come off that pick-and-roll and try and force the play and sometimes it’s just not there.”

All three of the Wolves main point guards — Jones, Jeff Teague and Derrick Rose — have helped foster this low turnover rate. But for Jones specifically, turnovers like his missed kick out in the above clip are exceedingly rare. According to basketball-reference.com, Jones only has three “lost ball turnovers” (a ripping for a steal) all season. By comparison, Teague and Rose, who have played almost the exact same minute total, have coughed the ball up 19 and 31 times, respectively, in those situations.

“It does go to personnel,” said Ryan Saunders when asked to describe his team’s proficiency in protecting the ball. “We have some point guards who have basketball intelligence…They try to play within themselves. When you do that, in terms of turnovers, those are going to take care of themselves.”

The other side of this coin, however, is that all three of these guards are shooting at a below-league-average efficiency. A missed shot that is gathered as a rebound is functionally the same as a turnover — you don’t have the ball anymore.

While Jones may be the turnover darling of the bunch, he is the greatest offender in terms of shot efficiency. With a true shooting percentage of 47.3 percent this season, he is shooting nearly ten percentage points below that league-average. So it’s not time to crown him.

And Jones agrees. When asked about his league-leading assist-to-turnover ratio, he immediately pointed to his shooting struggles.

“I haven’t shot the ball as well as I’m capable of and as well as I would have liked this year,” he said without even acknowledging the assist-to-turnover crown. “I’m not putting the ball in the basket at as high of a clip as I’m capable of, right now.”

In future seasons, particularly if it is Jones running the show, there will be more asked of the point guard. How sustainable this turnover rate can be will be one barometer for offensive success or failure going forward.

Top-Tier Offensive Rebounding

Another positive trend, at least in terms of league rank, is the Wolves offensive rebounding. After finishing with the fourth best offensive rebound rate in the league last season, this season’s squad is up to third in offensive rebounding rate, per NBA.com/stats.

The Wolves frontcourt is made up of prolific offensive rebounders, particularly Karl-Anthony Towns and Taj Gibson. Andrew Wiggins and Josh Okogie are frisky here, too, using their athleticism for a second jump to snag an O-board.

However, in a league only looking to push more and more, pursuing offensive rebounds is a dangerous line to walk. The Wolves have had more than their share of struggles in transition defense this season, which could call for some greater restrictions on offensive rebound pursuits. Overpursuing at the cost of a defensive possession can be deadly.

That said, so can this:

Lacking 3-Point Volume

Perhaps the most discouraging trend of the Thibodeau era is the team’s lack of 3-point field goal attempts. After finishing dead-last in 3-point frequency the past two seasons, the Wolves have only nudged up marginally to 26th in the league.

This is and has been a multi-faceted issue. The Wolves have lacked both quality shooters and willing shooters. The Wolves have dolled out a ton of minutes to Jones, Okogie and Wiggins who have combined to convert 30.7 percent of their 3-point attempts this season. Then there is Teague and Rose who became remarkably reticent to fire from deep after they suffered their injuries. And Gibson and Gorgui Dieng just don’t shoot 3s. (That big man duo has attempted 27 shots from deep since the calendar turned to 2019.)

The good sign here is that Towns has begun shooting 3s with a greater and greater volume every month of the season.

Even that volume can grow. Towns has attempted 23.8 percent of field goal attempts from deep, per NBA.com/stats. That is the exact same frequency as Wiggins but lower than Robert Covington, Anthony Tolliver, Jerryd Bayless and Dario Saric.

There’s still an occasional hesitance by Towns to pull from there. Too frequently, Towns passes up a clean 3-point look for a pass or the opportunity to drive. A pass can lead to a turnover and a drive can lead to an offensive foul.

For the Wolves to slide up the league ranks in 3-point volume, Towns will need to embrace the shot even further and, more importantly, so his teammates will need to do the same.

A new identity is, of course, needed for future Timberwolves teams. An optimized identity will be one that takes what this Towns-led group has done best and begins to eliminate what has held them back.

A new season will eventually come and with that comes a new opportunity. The questions that need answering: Who do you want to be? How do you self-impose that identity? The next person that takes over Thibodeau’s old duties — on the sidelines and in the front office — needs to start the entire process with definitive answers to those two questions.