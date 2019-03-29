Philly special: Jimmy Butler tells Wolves fans to bring on the boos

Bring on the boos.

That’s what Jimmy Butler told Timberwolves fans as he prepared to return to Target Center on Saturday night for the first time since forcing his way out of Minnesota and being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in November.

“They’re going to boo me,” Butler told Marc Stein of the New York Times. “I would boo me, too. I’m not going to lie to you. … I might actually join in on the boos.”

Butler’s comments come as no surprise considering the fact he made it well known during his one-plus seasons in Minnesota that he embraces confrontation. “Oh, I love it,” Butler said. “I love it. Who wants to be loved all the time?”

Butler, who was acquired from the Chicago Bulls on draft night in 2017 and then helped the Wolves end a 13-year playoff drought last spring, decided he didn’t want to be in Minnesota after last season and informed the Wolves of his desire to be traded. Tom Thibodeau, who was the Wolves’ president of basketball operations and coach, had coached Butler with the Bulls and thought he could convince Butler to change his mind.

That didn’t happen and Thibodeau finally moved Butler to Philadelphia on Nov. 12 after Minnesota started 4-9 and Butler made life miserable on everyone. The Wolves got Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round pick for Butler and Justin Patton.

Thibodeau was fired in early January with the Wolves sitting at 19-21 and are 14-20 since under interim coach Ryan Saunders. Minnesota was eliminated from the playoffs last week. Philadelphia is 48-27 and third in the Eastern Conference.

“It’s fine. I don’t need everybody to like me,” said Butler, who is averaging 18.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists in 52 games. “I know who I am. I can’t say that enough. I know what I’m about. I know where my heart is. People will say, ‘He’s this way, or he’s that way,’ but nobody knows expect for the people around me every day. Ask them and they’ll tell you differently.”