The Wolves are in a race as the season wraps up, it’s just not for the playoffs

The Wolves have been eliminated from the playoff picture officially for roughly one week, and unofficially for the past month and a half. That means a trip to the lottery is upcoming for the Wolves once again. There certainly are jewels at the top of this June’s NBA Draft, but many experts think that it’s rather top-heavy.

That doesn’t mean the Wolves – or any other team – can’t or won’t find a quality piece later in the lottery, or the draft itself, but the highest odds of finding a player that can help change the course of the franchise is by picking as close to first overall as possible. Nothing is a sure thing, but there’s higher potential at the top.

The Wolves have been in a battle for lottery positioning since they’ve been eliminated from playoff contention. They haven’t been tanking so to say, but the losses that they’ve encountered haven’t been the worst thing in the world for the franchise. Over the past 10 games, Minnesota is 3-7 and has lost six of its last seven games entering a weekend back-to-back featuring Western Conference leading Golden State and Jimmy Butler’s return with the Philadelphia 76ers.

In fact, with eight games remaining, the Wolves have the third-most difficult schedule in the NBA, trailing only Atlanta (firmly ahead of the Wolves in the lottery) and Brooklyn (fighting for a playoff spot). Aside from the games against Golden State and Philadelphia this weekend, the Wolves still have games with Toronto, Portland, Denver, and Oklahoma City left on the schedule. Their two games remaining against teams below .500 are at Dallas and at home against Miami.

On paper, it’s not the easiest thing to find multiple wins in the last eight games for the Wolves. They almost always play well against the Thunder – for some reason or another – but that’s a game OKC may very well need for playoff seeding.

Again, as strange as it sounds, losing these games wouldn’t be the worst thing. The Wolves are entrenched in a battle with the Los Angeles Lakers for positioning in the newly-revamped lottery. As things stand it’s difficult to see the Wolves falling below 11th place as they hold a two-game lead over Charlotte. It’s also hard to see them climbing much higher than 10th, seeing as the New Orleans Pelicans have a three-game cushion between themselves and 10th.

The Lakers lost to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, moving them a half-game “ahead” of the Wolves in the race to the bottom. They have seven games remaining to the Wolves’ eight. Just like the Wolves, the Lakers have one of the more difficult schedules in the NBA. They’ve got another tilt with the Jazz, Golden State, OKC, LA, and Portland left on the docket.

The Lakers – just like the Wolves – have a few rotation players ruled out for the season with injuries, an All-NBA player, and nothing to gain by winning late-March and early April games this season. That’s what makes this race to the bottom so fascinating.

The difference between finishing 10th and 11th in the lottery standings isn’t a ginormous one, but every little bit counts while awaiting the fate of ping pong balls. The 11th position brings a 9.4 percent chance of being selected into the top four of the draft order and a 2.0 percent chance at selecting first overall. The 10th position has a 13.9 percent chance of selecting in the top four and a 3.0 percent chance of selecting first overall.

The teams did enter Wednesday’s night slate of games tied, which would throw a bit of a wrench into things. If that were to be the case after the season ends on April 10 the Wolves and Lakers would have the same odds. Each team would have an 11.7 percent chance at a top four selection and a 2.5 percent chance at the top pick. The two teams would split the ping pong balls, and if there were to be an odd number, there would be a random drawing to determine which of the two teams would have the very slight advantage.

Is it worth losing a couple more games in a lost season for a higher chance to inject new life and hope into a franchise that’s known almost nothing but unsuccessful trips to the draft lottery for much of the past 15 years? Absolutely.