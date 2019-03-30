Zulgad: Disapproval rating: Butler gets his wish as Wolves fans make him target of their boos

MINNEAPOLIS — Jimmy Butler encouraged fans to boo him on Saturday in his return to Target Center, and the Timberwolves organization seemed more than happy to oblige the recalcitrant star who ended up with Philadelphia after forcing an ugly divorce from the Wolves.

Butler, who decided after last season that he didn’t want to remain with the Wolves and spent the early part of this season doing everything in his power to get out of Minnesota, was the first 76ers player introduced in pregame introductions as Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” played. Not surprisingly, the announced sold-out crowd of 18,978 showered Butler with boos and Butler’s former franchise gave the moment sufficient time to breathe.

Butler, wearing a headband we never saw in Minnesota, was then booed every time he touched the ball in the 76ers’ 118-109 victory over the Wolves that put playoff-bound Philadelphia at 49-27 on the season. There was a group of 76ers fans in the building who tried to provide Butler with encouragement, but their support didn’t gloss over the fact that Butler was despised by most who spent Saturday evening in Target Center.

“That wasn’t too bad, though, to tell you the truth,” Butler said when asked about the boos. “A couple of boos in there. A couple of cheers as well.”

Whatever you say, Jimmy.

Butler’s arrival in Minnesota on draft night 2017 was supposed to signify a major change for a franchise that already had a young star in Karl-Anthony Towns and was hoping that Andrew Wiggins could become one. We now know better when it comes to Wiggins. That simply isn’t going to happen, even though he’s in the first season of a max contract.

Butler came from Chicago to be reunited with Wolves basketball boss and coach Tom Thibodeau. Thibodeau and Butler had been formed a successful pairing with the Bulls, and the expectation was the veteran would be the leader the Wolves needed. The Butler trade was such a big deal that the Wolves held his introductory press conference at the Mall of America, and Butler gave out a number for one of his cell phones in a move that endeared him to Minnesota sports fans.

Butler was an All-Star in his first season with the Wolves and, more importantly, the team broke a 13-year playoff drought. But behind the scenes, Butler decided he didn’t want to remain in Minnesota and informed Thibodeau he wanted out.

Thibodeau wasn’t going to simply trade a guy he felt was key to his own success and that’s when things got ugly. This included Butler not taking part in the early portion of training camp and eventually showing up for a practice during which he purposely melted down on teammates and coaches and then drove home to do a prearranged interview with ESPN.

Even the stubborn Thibodeau eventually realized he had no choice but to move Butler.

The Wolves traded Butler (along with Justin Patton) to the 76ers on Nov. 12 after starting 4-9, acquiring Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round pick. Thibodeau, whose plans collapsed with Butler’s exit, was fired in early January with Minnesota sitting at 19-21.

Coming off a surprising victory over Golden State on Friday at Target Center, the Wolves entered Saturday’s game with a 34-41 record, eliminated from the playoff race and hoping to finish as high in the draft lottery as possible. Ryan Saunders has taken over for Thibodeau, and it was Butler who gave Saunders an expensive bottle of wine as a gift after the 76ers routed the Wolves 149-107 on Jan. 15 in Philadelphia.

That was Butler’s first game against his former team and he finished with 19 points, four assists and three rebounds in 28 minutes. Towns and Wiggins, two players for whom Butler did not seem to have much respect, combined for only 25 points in an embarrassing performance.

It’s unclear how much hostility either of those players feels toward Butler, but Wolves fans had no issue letting their feelings be known. Just as they booed Butler during the Wolves’ home opener this season, fans did not hold back.

Butler touched the ball: boo. Butler took a shot: boo. Butler appeared to be hobbled after going up for a lob pass: too bad, boo. When Towns blocked a shot attempt by Butler early in the third quarter the fans roared their approval.

Butler had a forgettable evening shooting the ball, making only 4-of-17 field-goal attempts, including 1-of-2 from three-point range, finishing with 12 points, a game-high 13 rebounds and five assists. Wiggins had 24 points and Towns 21.

“I would boo me, too,” Butler told Marc Stein of the New York Times when asked about his return to Minnesota. “I’m not going to lie to you. … I might actually join in on the boos.”

Butler must not have realized that Wolves fans would be in no need of assistance when it came to booing him. Many of them showed up at Target Center to let Butler know how they felt about being jilted. Butler might not have cared, but he definitely got the message.