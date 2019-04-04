Could Cam Reynolds stick with the Wolves?

The Wolves have been forced into signing a few different players to 10-day contracts this season. They’ve been hit by quite a few injuries at various positions and the depth has been suffocated. But in one of those 10-day contracts, the Wolves may have found someone worth holding onto.

Cam Reynolds had never played in an NBA game prior to signing with the Wolves in February. Since then he’s played in 15 games with the Wolves and been mildly impressive. He’s a long, 6-foot-8 wing that can shoot the three and has a pulse defensively.

The reason he’s gotten a chance out on the wing for the Wolves is thanks to the injuries that have happened to Derrick Rose, Luol Deng, and Robert Covington. While those injuries were a big part of the demise of the Wolves’ hopes this season, they also could be a reason why Reynolds sticks.

After the completion of his second 10-day contract, Reynolds signed a deal with the Wolves for the remainder of this season and a small guarantee for next season, ensuring that he’ll be in training camp with the team. It doesn’t mean that there’s a roster spot waiting for him, but he’ll have the chance to earn one with the Wolves.

What Reynolds could give the Wolves is a 3-point threat off the bench. He’s likely not going to develop into an NBA-caliber starter, but he’s done things in his brief time with Minnesota to show that he belongs. This is by no means saying that he’ll turn into Robert Covington, but it’s worth noting that Covington took a very similar path as Reynolds early in his career.

Covington spent time in the G-League (then D-League) early on before developing on a bad Philadelphia 76ers squad before becoming the NBA All-Defense player he is today. These two are different players, obviously,

Developing Reynolds into a player like Covington would be the best-case scenario for the Wolves. In today’s game, the 3-pointer is treated like gold. Reynolds can provide a lift for a team that will struggle to find decent outside shooting on the free agent market and doesn’t have many in-house candidates, either.

Reynolds’ shooting numbers in his stint with the Wolves have been solid. He’s shooting 37.1% from behind the arc in his limited role. That’s passable in today’s NBA, and it’s plausible to think that with more time and a training camp in Minnesota under his belt, it could improve. There’s not enough data available to prove one way or another that Reynolds will be a serviceable NBA player for a considerable amount of time, but there certainly are flashes that he’s shown.

Obviously, there’s value in today’s NBA in being a player that can stand still, receive a pass, and knock down an open three. Reynolds can do that. So far this season he’s almost exclusively been a catch-and-shoot guy on the perimeter. He’s hit 47.1% on wide-open threes. He’s also shown the ability to exhibit good decision making, as Reynolds hasn’t attempted a 3-pointer while closely guarded this season. If it’s not there, he doesn’t force it.

While three points are obviously worth more than two, it’s good to see the threat of his shot from outside can also open up other things for him. If his shooting ability is going to be respected, other good things will happen offensively.

It’s really fun to see Reynolds move without the basketball. It’s even more fun to see the play make it to the second option as Gorgui Dieng’s defender drops, preventing Bayless from throwing a pass towards the rim, then Reynolds and Dieng adjust to create space for Reynolds. Once Bayless’ defender gets to close to where the pass is received, Reynolds can put it on the deck and score.

While the shooting and things offensively are nice, Reynolds will have to play at least average NBA defense to stick. He’s shown some signs of being able to do that at this level.

Realistically, Reynolds is an end-of-the-rotation guy, but he’s one at a spot where the Wolves will need help. There’s uncertainty around who will be back on the wing next season. Derrick Rose, Luol Deng, and Anthony Tolliver will all be unrestricted free agents and may not return, and even then the Wolves cap situation won’t be one that allows them to be major players in free agency.

Reynolds could be a cheap, in-house option to fill that spot. Finding out that he can play in the NBA has been a nice revelation for the Wolves over the past month-plus, but finding out what he can become could be an even bigger deal.