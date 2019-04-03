End of the season brings a different kind of race for the Wolves

This time last season the Wolves were battling down the stretch of the season for their first playoff appearance since 2004. That was a race they beat the Denver Nuggets in. This season they’re involved in a race, just a race of a different kind. A race that could potentially have long-lasting implications.

This season’s race isn’t to see how many wins the Wolves can rack up. It’s not a race for the opportunity to be used to wipe the floor by the Houston Rockets. Instead, it’s a race to the bottom. It’s a race to maximize the opportunity that May 14 is a day that fans of the franchise look back on as one when the franchise changed for the best.

That’s the day of the draft lottery, and with every loss the Wolves pile up, their chances of landing a top four selection in the draft grow.

Okay, so maybe every loss doesn’t mean that their chances of a high pick are better, but they’re in a race, so every loss helps to fend off those “chasing them.”

Sidebar: It’s really wild that this race involves losing, and that in this case teams are racing to accumulate losses. Chasing a team means losing more games, and the leader is the one with the most losses. It’s so much the opposite of what sports have traditionally been about, but here we are.

The Wolves right now are involved in one of the many interesting races in the tanking world. The best part may be that the fascinating races don’t involve the worst teams. New York, Phoenix, Cleveland, and Chicago have clinched the four worst records – in some order – in the NBA. Everything after that is up for grabs and incredibly interesting.

The most interesting aspect of the draft lottery doesn’t involve the Wolves. Actually, the Wolves race is probably the third or fourth most interesting thing going on right now in the lottery.

As part of the Trae Young-Luka Donicic swap executed by Atlanta and Dallas last year, the Mavericks owe the Hawks their first-round draft pick, if it falls outside of the top five. As things stand entering Wednesday’s game, the Hawks are in fifth and the Mavericks are in sixth. There’s a sizeable gap between them with a handful of games remaining, but the Mavericks have a 34.4% chance at a top four pick, meaning that the pick would stay in Dallas. The result of this drawing could greatly affect the trajectory of both of those franchises that are already seeming headed in the right direction.

The Memphis Grizzlies are also in an interesting situation. If their pick lands ninth or later, it’s sent to Boston, if it’s in the top eight it stays in Memphis. There have been reports that the team would like to trade it to Boston so that a full-on rebuild could be started this summer in Memphis. If the pick isn’t sent to Boston this year, Memphis’ first round pick next year is top-6 protected, and unprotected after that. Getting it over with may be best for the Grizzlies, unless they win the lottery and have the opportunity to draf Duke’s Zion Williamson.

Now for the Wolves. Their race isn’t to keep their pick or anything of the like, it’s to create the best odds possible. As it stands Wednesday morning, the Wolves own a 13.9% chance at a top four selection and a 3.0% chance at the top selection overall. The teams they’re racing with are the Los Angeles Lakers and the Charlotte Hornets.

The Lakers lost to the Thunder on Tuesday night, moving themselves into sole possession of 11th place in the lottery, bringing with it a 9.4% chance at the top selection and a 2.5% chance at the top pick.

The difference at the chance to pick first overall isn’t necessarily that big of a deal, but the 4.5% chance difference at drafting in the top four is. That’s why it’s worth it to the Wolves to lose their remaining five games.

The Lakers have a difficult schedule the rest of the way. Each of the four teams they’re playing as the season wraps up will be playing in the playoffs. To make wins even more unlikely, LeBron James has been shut down for the season in addition to Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram. The Lakers have one more win than the Wolves, putting Minnesota in the driver’s seat.

Simply put, if the Wolves lose their remaining five games, they’ll finish no worse than 10th in the lottery standings, no matter what the Lakers do in their four games. Three of the five teams that the Wolves play are locks to be in the playoffs (OKC, Denver, Toronto), one is fighting for a spot (Miami), and then the Mavericks are tanking themselves.

The issue here could be that the Wolves find themselves winning too many of these final games. It’s very possible for them to beat Dallas on Wednesday night. They’re the more talented team, even if they’ve greatly struggled on the road. That win would give power back to the Lakers. For some reason or another the Wolves have dominated OKC lately, they’re up 3-0 in the season series and the Thunder haven’t been playing great lately. That very well could be another win.

The second-to-last day of the season against Toronto is a game that, on paper, looks like one the Wolves would surely lose. The Raptors have been one of the NBA’s best teams this season, but they’ve also been more cautious than any team with resting players. Kawhi Leonard has missed over 20 games without a real injury. It’s the last game of the season for the Raptors, and it’s plausible that none of their stars take the court. That would probably result in a Minnesota win.

Losing games might be painful in the present – no one likes losing – but it could make a world of difference. There’s no promise that it does, but the Wolves need every opportunity to strengthen the roster through the draft, and this is the best one.