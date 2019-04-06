Five Observations: A wild ending, a football facility, and Virginia’s hero

MINNEAPOLIS – As the Final Four descended upon Minneapolis, the first national semifinal game brought an incredibly crazy finish to U.S. Bank Stadium. Here are five observations from the 63-62 win for the Virginia Cavaliers over the Auburn Tigers.

That ending

– Woo, boy. The end to the first semifinal game was sure something. The horn sounded, Auburn began to celebrate, the public address announcer proclaimed that the Tigers had won. Until they didn’t. There was a foul called on the 3-point shot of Virginia’s Kyle Guy has the horn sounded. He sank all three free throws and the Cavaliers moved on.

What a tough way to lose a basketball game. Immediately there was booing from the Auburn faithful that persisted until after Texas Tech and Michigan State took the floor for warmups prior to the night’s second game. It was one of the more bizarre finishes to a basketball game in recent memory. If you’re not a fan of either squad, it was an absolutely riveting finish to a game.

Auburn went on a 12-0 run over the last couple of minutes to take a 4-point lead with eight seconds left in regulation before the Cavaliers found their way back. The end wasn’t without more than just the final call in terms of controversy. It certainly looks like the officials missed what should have been a double-dribble call against Virginia before the ensuing foul call.

Squeezing into a football stadium

– I get why the NCAA does this. I get why the City of Minneapolis wants this here, I totally understand all of it.

Even then, having basketball games inside of U.S. Bank Stadium just doesn’t feel right. It’s hard to make the argument that many of the seats are good for watching basketball. It can be difficult for the players to shoot with a very abnormal background behind the baskets affecting depth perception. The Final Four is a spectacle, it’s a great event, but it’s difficult to watch basketball games being played inside of a football stadium.

Bryce Brown, cold-blooded

– Back to the Auburn-Virginia game. Bryce Brown was a huge reason why the game finished the way it did. With just over four minutes left in the game, Virginia was up by nine points before Brown made his second 3-pointer of the night. He then made two more in the next three minutes to give Auburn the lead. It was an impressive shooting display, especially after his cold start from the field.

Ty Jerome impressive for UVA

– Virginia’s Kyle Guy will be the one in the headlines for his clutch free throws as the first game wrapped up, but the Cavaliers don’t come close to that one without what Ty Jerome did on the floor. He was the best player in that game with 21 points and nine rebounds.

Jerome isn’t the flashiest player, but his lengthy frame projects to someone that certainly could have some sort of NBA success, and after Duke was eliminated in the Elite Eight, the Final Four is missing much of that.

De’Andre Hunter started slow, but finished strong

– Speaking of NBA success, Hunter is the player from the first game that will undoubtedly be the highest selection in the NBA Draft this coming June. He’s got the size NBA scouts want at 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds.

Hunter had a tough first half, but finished strong in the second half. If there’s a positive for the tournament and the Minnesota Timberwolves specifically, it’s that Hunter will play another game on Monday with the chance to both boost his stock and have all the eyes in the basketball universe on him.