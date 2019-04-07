Last Shots: Developing the rookies, honoring Tyus, and T-Wolves Gaming

MINNEAPOLIS – Twenty-one quick thoughts from the Minnesota Timberwolves 132-126 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday afternoon at Target Center.

1. The Wolves have now played 80 games this season and many of the losses have followed a very similar formula to date. The Wolves fall into a big hole early – typically double-digits – while allowing an outrageous number of first quarter points, the team fights back, then can’t finish the job.

2. Sunday afternoon was yet another one of those instances. The Wolves got off to an atrocious start, giving up 38 points in the first quarter, and trailing by as many as 14 points. Naturally, they climbed back into it before a fourth quarter outburst by the Thunder shutting the door on the possibility of another Wolves win.

3. As it’s been written here plenty before, that’s not a bad thing. In fact, OKC’s win was possibly the best thing that could have happened for the Wolves.

4. Yes, they’re trying to build good habits and hope that they carry over into next season. Giving up an absurd number of points in the first quarter isn’t a good habit, but the fight that the team continues to show is.

5. Another positive around the team has been the way that rookie Josh Okogie has finished the season strong. In early March he seemed to hit a rookie wall, but since has been terrific. Sunday wasn’t his best day on the court, but it was a pretty good one.

6. Okogie stood up well defensively against the Thunder with a pair of steals and three blocks. He often is tasked with guarding the best player on the other team, which is no easy task for a rookie.

7. His most memorable part of Sunday’s game for him was when he picked off a pass from Steven Adams and immediately turned it into a thunderous dunk.

8.

9. What may be even more impressive than his defense or his dunking ability might be the fact that his playmaking ability has improved. His passing still isn’t spectacular by any means, but he’s making plays now that he wasn’t at the beginning of the season.

10. This pass to Keita Bates-Diop isn’t crazy, but it’s the right play and one that Okogie might not make in January. One of the biggest flaws in Okogie’s game offensively is that he can try and do too much at times. Doing too much in this instance would’ve been going up for a contested dunk. Sure, it could’ve gone well, but this was the safe, correct play.

11.

12. This one is definitely a pass that Okogie doesn’t make earlier in the season, and could be a glimpse into what Okogie can do in the future as a playmaker. If he can be a secondary playmaker in the backcourt for the Wolves, his future gets even brighter.

13.

14. Bates-Diop has been another bright spot for the Wolves as this trek to the finish line continues. He’s got a blurry outline of a rotation player and continues to make plays on both ends of the floor. His 7-foot-3 wingspan helps him tremendously on the defensive end, and if he can put on weight this summer while maintaining his current level of quickness, he could become an above-average defender in the NBA.

15. Things like these are reasons for optimism surrounding the Wolves as the sun sets on this otherwise relatively dark season.

16. Once again on Sunday Karl-Anthony Towns was fantastic, he’s an offensive monster that few in the league can keep up with. His play – despite a mini-slump over the past 10 days or so – is the biggest reason for optimism with the Wolves. The only question surrounding him now is just how good can he become?

17. Prior to the game on Sunday, the Wolves honored Tyus Jones with the Flip Saunders Legacy Award for his involvement in the community. It was also a day that the Wolves used to help raise awareness for breast cancer awareness. Jones’ mother, Debbie, was recently diagnosed with the disease. Both before and during Sunday’s game the Wolves wore pink accented warmup shirts and shoes. Both items from each player were autographed and later auctioned off.

18. On a less serious note, the Wolves are really excited about T-Wolves Gaming, the NBA2K League team owned by the franchise. On Sunday the media had the opportunity to tour the gaming facility and chat with some of the gamers.

19. The facility itself is top-notch. The Wolves absolutely knocked this out of the park. It’s located on the second-level of Mayo Clinic Square, right across the street from Target Center and just one floor below where the Wolves practice courts are.

20. I squared off with Brandon Caicedo of T-Wolves gaming, better known by his gamertag, “Hood.” The game itself went just as you would think. Caicedo was the Miami Heat, and I was the Brooklyn Nets. He won 105-38, and I don’t think he was even trying that hard. Their regular season will open up on April 10 with a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks gaming team. All games can be streamed on twitch.

21. As for the real Wolves, they’re back in action on Tuesday night against Toronto for the last game at Target Center this season. Talk to you then.