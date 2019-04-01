Last Shots: On bad defense, worse starts, and more losing

MINNEAPOLIS – Twenty-two quick thoughts for the 22 fourth quarter points scored by the Wolves in their 132-122 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night at Target Center.

1. At this point, if you’ve seen one Wolves game lately, you’ve essentially seen them all.

2. The script seems to be the same, with slight variations on the ending depending on the night. The Wolves fall behind big early on, fight their way back, and either find a way to finish the job or the effort just isn’t quite enough. The fight from the team with very little to play for is admirable, but it’s felt like déjà vu.

3. Monday night against Portland felt just like Saturday night against Philadelphia, which felt just like Friday night against Golden State, which felt like a dozen other games this season.

4. “It feels like Groundhog Day right now, it does,” interim coach Ryan Saunders said Monday.

5. Saunders stopped short of questioning the effort of his team, but it’s fair to say it was likely the most upset he’s been after a loss since he’s been at the helm.

6. “I don’t know if I want to say it’s an effort thing, but it’s in the realm of… Really, if it matters to you, you’re going to put forth everything you have defensively.”

7. This team hasn’t quit, that’s evident with the frequent comebacks. A team that has quit doesn’t hang up the high number of points that the Wolves routinely do. Saunders won’t flat out say that it’s an issue of effort, but it is, at least on the defensive end of the floor.

8. It doesn’t take immense talent to be a solid defender. Sure, the more talent that a player has, the more likely they are to be good defensively. The old saying goes something like, “hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard,” and that’s probably the best way to put how things are on the defensive end of the floor. The Wolves aren’t working hard enough on that end.

9. Communication is one of the biggest issues for them defensively, or at least that’s what everyone seems to be pointing at. The Blazers, just like the Sixers, Warriors, and Clippers before them, found open 3-pointers at will. In the last four games, Wolves opponents have made 64 3-pointers on 133 attempts. It doesn’t take an analytical guru to realize that when a team allows 3-pointers to be made at a rate of 48.1% over a four-game stretch it’s going to be difficult to find victories.

10. It’s easy for the mind to slip in games that only count in the lottery standings – the Wolves are in great shape there, but more on that later. Maybe the Wolves just don’t have the defensive pride to right this wrong. There are only five games left in the season, and fixing the defense in that stretch probably won’t happen. Can they communicate better? Absolutely. Is it likely that they suddenly turn it on in one of the final five games? Not at all.

11. It does need to be noted that the Wolves did get a great effort – yes, effort – from the second unit once again. In both comebacks against Golden State and Philadelphia the charge was led by the second unit. That was the case again on Monday.

12. Gorgui Dieng has been terrific for the Wolves as of late on both ends. He’s been in and out of the rotation this season, but has shown a flash of the player the Wolves need him to be as the season sputters to its end.

13. “I mean I just have had a chance to play,” Dieng said. “They gave me minutes I’m just using. You never know. The minutes they give me, I’m just using the minutes they give me to play the best I can. I don’t want to take these games lightly. Every game matters, it matters to your team and it matters to your career. I take every game like it’s the last game.”

14. Some of that may be a bit of hyperbole, but he’s not far off. He’s been knocking down his shot – both from the midrange and deep – and has been decent defensively. Dieng has undoubtedly been a bright spot during the sunset of the season.

15. “I don’t like when people score on me period. I take it with pride,” Dieng said. “I try and do the best I can defensively. With the team it has to be a team effort. It’s not acceptable the way we came out and played, especially at the start of the game. It’s been like three games we’ve been down.”

16. The slow starts have been the reason they’ve lost three of the last four. They’ve given up 150 points in the last four first quarters they’ve played. That’s horrific.

17. “I don’t know. If I knew I would fix it. I don’t know right now. I’m trying to find out myself,” a very brief Karl-Anthony Towns said when asked about the first quarter starts that have plagued the Wolves.

18. Nobody seems to have an answer for that problem, and at this point it probably won’t be answered.

19. The losses – as have been said repeatedly on here – aren’t that bad. Sure, watching losing basketball is no fun, but the Wolves would be best off not winning a single game the rest of the season.

20. As the night ends on Monday night, Minnesota sits in 10th in the lottery standings with a 13.9% chance at a top four selection and a 3.0% chance at the No. 1 overall pick. The Wolves have one fewer win than the Los Angeles Lakers and each team has five games remaining.

21. The schedule for the Lakers is tougher than Minnesota’s. It’s conceivable to think that – especially after shutting LeBron James down for the season – the Lakers could go 0-5 in that stretch. This means the Wolves don’t have any wiggle room to keep sole possession of the 10th spot.

22. The Lakers five remaining games are all against playoff teams. Four of the five games for the Wolves are against potential playoff teams, with the lone lottery team left on the schedule being Dallas. Losing those five remaining games could go a long way for the Wolves in the lottery odds. It might not be fun now