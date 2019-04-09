Last Shots: The home finale, the future, and the draft lottery

MINNEAPOLIS – Eighteen quick thoughts for the 18 minutes played by C.J. Williams in Minnesota’s 120-100 loss to Toronto at Target Center on Tuesday night.

1. The Wolves have one more game left, but let’s be honest. The season is over, and has been for some time now. The Wolves are a shell of what they were when the season started, and truthfully, it’s fair to be ready for the offseason.

2. On Tuesday night there was no Karl-Anthony Towns for the Wolves, and their hopes of winning took a severe hit when he was officially declared out. That was in addition to Derrick Rose, Taj Gibson, Robert Covington, Jeff Teague, Luol Deng, and Jerryd Bayless.

3. So, yeah. It’s been a long season. It’s only been 81 games, with game 82 on Wednesday, but it’s been a season that has felt like three packed into one.

4. As the clock ticked down to zero on Tuesday night, the cheers were for guys like Keita Bates-Diop, Cam Reynolds, and Mitch Creek. Back when the season opened in October, of those three only Bates-Diop was on the roster, and none of them were in the rotation. It sure feels like a different season compared to right now.

5. Add that trio with Jared Terrell and C.J. Williams on the floor with them and that’s how the game was closed out for the Wolves. Instead of playing for an opportunity for the playoffs, or to improve seeding right now, the Wolves are playing many guys who may not be around next season.

6. That’s quite a change of scenery from opening night at Target Center when Jimmy Butler led the Wolves to a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers with Tom Thibodeau roaming the sidelines. That feels like a lifetime ago.

7. That’s not how the season was supposed to go, but here we are. The season can’t end soon enough. And that’s okay, the franchise could use a minute to catch its collective breath.

8. The summer is almost here for the Wolves, and it will prove to be a pivotal one. The Wolves have decisions to make. All signs currently point to Ryan Saunders being retained as the head coach on a full-time basis, but it’s far murkier in regards to general manager Scott Layden’s future.

9. The decision there is one that will impact the Wolves as they head into a time of uncertainty. There’s hope within the franchise that next season will be better, without question, but it’s hard to prove that’s the case right now.

10. The Wolves need more out of Andrew Wiggins next season, that’s no secret. On Tuesday he finished with 16 points on 17 shots, all but capping off a very forgettable season.

11. “I feel like it was an OK season. Not the best, not the worst. It was OK,” Wiggins said at shootaround on Tuesday.

12. It could have been worse, sure, but not by much. It definitely could have been better, and the Wolves need him to be. Saunders is going to continue to believe in him until he doesn’t have the option to anymore, Wiggins needs to hold up his end of that bargain.

13. Culture has been a word thrown around quite a bit since Saunders took over in January. There’s been a change in it in Minnesota. That’s evident as the locker room is typically more jovial, players enjoy playing for Saunders, and they’ve legitimately enjoyed this season.

14. But at what point does that turn into wins? When does that culture mean the Wolves are good on the court and off it? The answer to those questions could be next year, but it also could be further down the line. It’s impossible to tell right now.

15. Even with it being impossible to tell when the benefits from a culture change could be reaped, it’s a positive development. Saunders is a good thing for this franchise. The players all seem to connect with him in a way unlike other coaches. They enjoy playing for him and enjoy being around him. That’s how it should be, and that’s how the group will be at its best in the future. Again, figuring out when that future happens is the difficult part.

16. Another positive development on Tuesday was that the Wolves clinched no worse than a tie for 10th in the draft lottery standings. This means that at minimum they’ll finish with an 11.7% chance at a top four selection and a 2.5% chance at the No. 1 overall pick.

17. If the Wolves lose their final game to Denver on Wednesday, they’ll clinch sole possession of 10th in the standings, giving them a 13.9% chance at the top four and a 3.0% chance at No. 1. The odds could be better, but stranger things certainly have happened. The draft lottery is on May 14, and that’s one of the more important approaching days in franchise history, and certainly the most important day this summer for the Wolves.

18. The Wolves will wrap up their 30th season in the NBA on Wednesday night in Denver.