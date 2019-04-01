Moore On Monday: Anthony Tolliver Gets It; Gorgui Dieng Boomlet; What’s Happening at Point Guard?

When this floundering Minnesota Timberwolves team plays at home it almost feels like there can be something learned from their play. On this Monday, let’s take a look at a few percolating (and perplexing) trends from the most recent homestand.

In Appreciation of Anthony Tolliver

If you think this Timberwolves season has been annoying, try being Anthony Tolliver.

Tolliver signed with the Timberwolves because he was told there was an opportunity waiting for him. The Wolves sacrificed the little financial flexibility they had to move on from previous stretchy big, Nemanja Bjelica, in favor of carving a sizeable void for Tolliver to fill at backup power forward. Tolliver said he was intrigued not only by the opportunity to play and bomb away from 3 for a team that was last in 3-point frequency the season before. But he was also drawn to a Tom Thibodeau system — schematically similar, particularly on defense, to what he had been playing in under Stan Van Gundy in Detroit — and he liked that Thibodeau’s style would create a culture for “work.”

Then all the Jimmy Butler stuff happened and all that professional work environment stuff went out the window. In front of the media, Tolliver was the only player on the team who even hinted he was frustrated with what was transpiring with Butler. Tolliver referred to “a dark cloud” being removed after Butler was finally traded.

Unfortunately for Tolliver, the removal of that cloud also came with his removal from the rotation. After Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Jerryd Bayless got to town, Tolliver played 33 total minutes — largely garbage time — in the 23 games that bookended the trade and when Covington hurt his knee on December 31st.

It was Saric’s presence that, in Thibodeau’s eyes, deleted the need for the presence of Tolliver. But then Thibodeau was relieved of his duties three games after Covington went down. Tolliver was rewarded by Ryan Saunders for his staying ready. In time, Gorgui Dieng was removed from the rotation as Taj Gibson moved to backup center when Saunders slid Saric into the starting lineup. This recreated the void Tolliver was banking on when he signed here.

On this most recent homestand, that Tolliver role has begun to swell further. Saunders has rolled with the hot hand between Saric and Tolliver. When Tolliver has had it rolling, he has been rewarded to the tune of 21, 30 and 23 minutes in the last three games.

“He’s very good about rolling with the units that are working,” Tolliver said after playing a season-high of 30 minutes against the Warriors on Friday night. “Some coaches don’t. Some coaches they have their rotation and they stick to their rotation. Ryan, he’s a feel guy, he goes by feel and if he feels I’m playing well, or somebody else is playing well, those players will play more. And that’s just how he rolls, and I think it’s a really good thing.”

What has been particularly encouraging about Tolliver’s play of late is that he’s been able to play well in areas of the game beyond just hitting 3s. (Which Tolliver has definitely done, making six of seven 3-point attempts over the weekend.) A big part of why the Wolves were able to slow the Warriors in the second half of Friday’s game was by ending the possession with one shot attempt. Tolliver secured a season-high nine rebounds in the game, almost all of which came in traffic.

It is no contest, especially with Luol Deng out of the lineup, that Tolliver is the most spatially aware of all the Wolves’ defenders. No one on the team knows how to time their help defense from the weak to strong side better than Tolliver. Here is a good example of Tolliver stunting over to help and securing one of those nine rebounds.

Tolliver will become an unrestricted free agent at season’s end, making the assumption be — given the Wolves significant financial pinch — that he will move on from Minnesota. That may be the most realistic path for both sides, but I wouldn’t rule out a return from Tolliver if the Wolves are able to find a way off of one of their cumbersome contracts.

Towards the end of the free agency period, one way or the other, the Wolves will have a small sum of money to fill the final spots on the roster. If that number is only big enough for minimum level contracts, Tolliver is almost certainly gone. But if there ends up being a little space beyond the $1.6 million minimum, Tolliver should be considered if he is willing to take it. Saric will be back next season and having a smart, capable backup could go a long way in putting together a formidable frontcourt alongside Karl-Anthony Towns.

Gorgui Dieng Boomlet

Gorgui Dieng is playing his basketball of the season. Over the weekend’s double-dip against Golden State and Philadelphia, Dieng hit 13 shots on 19 attempts, scattering 27 points and 13 rebounds in 38 minutes of play.

Most enticing for Dieng, who has two years and $33.5 million left on his contract beyond this season, is his recent engagement and activity. He looks happy out there, and that is a major departure from his aesthetic in the first half of the season. I’m not sure the Butler ordeal had a greater impact on anyone on the Wolves roster more than it did on Dieng.

A positive externality of Dieng’s engagement is the simultaneous boomlet of Andrew Wiggins. Those two have been together for five years and I would say that there is no player in Wiggins’ tenure that he has ever shown more synergy with.

“I love playing with Gorgui,” said Wiggins earlier this week. “He helps out a lot. We been together since my rookie season. He sets great screens, great screens. He gets me open.”

Check out this screen. Ouch.

A lot of players on the roster put their faith behind Wiggins in their words when asked about his struggles. But Dieng, he plays alongside Wiggins as if he remembers when Wiggins was a more efficient scorer. That feels like it matters to Wiggins.

Dieng isn’t a great player; he’s a player who only plays well when those around him let him do his thing — which is his role and, pretty much, nothing more. In a flow, those screens make a difference and his presence as a capable, physical center is something this team just doesn’t have without him. Dieng defended DeMarcus Cousins with far more vigor than Towns did on Friday.

It was a vicious cycle early in the season where Dieng’s dismal play led to a lack of a consistent role in the rotation. That took a toll on Dieng, who fought the rock and a hard place by banging his head against the limited minutes wall. (I often wonder how much having been given a consistent role in the starting lineup in Thibodeau’s first season — where he played over 2000 minutes alongside Towns — conditioned Dieng to not have the mentality of a bench player.)

In this most recent boomlet, Dieng appears to be finding that balance.

His contract isn’t going to change, so it would be beneficial for the Wolves to find any sort of value in the player and person Dieng is. In my opinion, it’s been an underrated positive of these late-season games to see some of that come together for a player who played under 10 minutes or was altogether benched in 23 games this season.

What is Going On at Point Guard?

One area in which Saunders’ rotations informed by feel may be going a little far is at the point guard position. Jerryd Bayless has been given something that looks like the Derrick Rose role from earlier in the season. Not only is Bayless not the shooter, creator or finisher that Rose is, he’s also smaller. Bayless’ lack of size limits the minutes he can play at the 2-guard position Rose was handling, making the majority of his run come at the point guard position.

Inherently, this usage of Bayless limits how much Tyus Jones — who is still starting — can play. Jones is not blowing anyone away with his play, but he is eight years Bayless’ junior and the team owns his restricted free agent rights this summer. Bayless is an unrestricted free agent that seems a longshot to be retained.

It’s just hard to stomach that Jones — with Rose and Jeff Teague shut down for the season — isn’t being given a full grasp of the reins. By restricting Jones’ role, Saunders is almost acknowledging that Jones’ team impact numbers — that have popped throughout his career in a limit role — are somewhat faux.

We know Saunders loves Jones, but is that love restricted to a limited role? Does Saunders believe Jones is optimized at 25-ish minutes a night? If so, and Saunders has the interim removed from his title, how does that impact the investment the Wolves are willing to impart on Jones in his free agency?

Saunders has said his rationale for rolling with Bayless is that he, at least at times, makes the Wolves more competitive. Numerous times Saunders has said, Bayless “brought an edge” that forgave some of his shooting woes.

“With Jerryd (there is) a little bit more size,” said Saunders when asked why Bayless played 18 minutes in the second half against the Sixers on Saturday to Jones’ six.

It just kind of feels like Saunders is trying to make Bayless become Luol Deng 2.0 — an out of nowhere jewel discarded by Thibodeau. But the biggest difference I notice in those two players — that may just be a part of their position — is that Deng does things in a support role to help the other four players on the court where Bayless tries to do more individually, maybe raising up his other four teammates.

I’m not sure, if that is true, that playing Bayless is then the most productive move for the long-term. With six games left in the season, it just feels like the Wolves could learn so much more at the point through extending Jones’ leash and when he needs rest using Wiggins at the point — who has been frisky in those situations of late.

There is certainly a value in competing. But if the needle can be thread of competing while increasing the roles of the players who are more likely to be around next season is possible, then that weaving has to happen.