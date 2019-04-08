Moore On Monday: Four (Smaller) Timberwolves Offseason Questions

For the last Monday of the regular season, let’s not talk about the Timberwolves final two games. It is time to enter offseason mode. Of course, with that and with this team, there are massive questions to be answered. Who will be the coach next season? The general manager? Will Karl-Anthony Towns make All-NBA, increasing his annual salary by $6 million a year over the next five years? What about Jeff Teague and his $19 million player option for next year? But there are also other questions, smaller on the surface that could be similarly impactful in the aggregate.

Can Wiggins be More? Perhaps a Little More “OKC Wiggins”…?

As annoying as it may have become for some, any forward-looking Wolves conversation starts with Andrew Wiggins. When this season that felt like five seasons mercifully ends, Wiggins will still only be through 20 percent of his five-year, maximum contract extension — leaving $122 million on that deal that carries through the 2022-23 season.

And while it may be fun, for some, to play with the trade machine in trying to find a landing (dumping) spot for Wiggins and his contract, the reality of the total salary that remains on the deal and — arguably more meaningfully — the length of the contract makes the idea of moving Wiggins more of a barbershop conversation than something likely to occur. No matter how you shake it, the odds of Wiggins being on the Timberwolves next season are high. Therefore, the acceptance of his presence is an important starting point of an offseason conversation.

With that, finding out how to unlock more from the player that will be eating up a quarter of the salary cap is critical. Which brings us to “OKC Wiggins” — who made his fourth dazzling (and teasing) appearance of the season Sunday night (24 points, 60 percent shooting from both 2 and 3, five rebounds and four assists).

What is it about playing one of the league’s premier defenses that trigger something in Wiggins to be more than his status quo? (That’s a great question.) Personally, I don’t believe it is a coincidence that the only team — the Thunder — Wiggins shot over 50 percent against in four games this season came with Ryan Saunders at the helm for three of those games.

Under Saunders, using Wiggins as the pick-and-roll has been a far greater point of emphasis than it was under Tom Thibodeau, particularly in the matchups against the Thunder.

“I planned on keeping him in pick-and-rolls, handling in pick-and-rolls,” said Saunders after Sunday’s game against the Thunder of attempting to tap into the previous successes Wiggins has had against Oklahoma City. “And we did that early in the game. And it worked, so that reinforced that thought with that part of the gameplan.”

If you squint hard enough, so the blue and orange blur in those clips, you could be fooled that the player receiving the high screen and dicing the defense is Paul George. That is very much a classic PG-Steven Adams action. To boot, the stat sheet of Wiggins’ in the four games against the Thunder is very George-y.

Any hopes that Wiggins can be a consistent approximation of George next season are misguided, but perhaps this type of production can happen in more than four games next year. Even if Wiggins can roll out ten games where his offense ignites the Wolves offense — maybe on KAT off-nights — would be massive.

What needs to happen, then, whether it is Saunders or a different head coach next season, is that Wiggins needs to be put in situations to succeed. Because If getting Wiggins going when the team needs it is being derived from post-up situations that lead to 15-foot faders or isolations that (also) lead to 15-foot faders, every bit of statistical evidence we have suggests he will fail.

If the coaching staff can find ways to better utilize Wiggins, the contract gets betters, too. Period. Can you change that contract’s perception from albatross to even a half-sunk cost? If so, that will be a major win — a victory that, perhaps, makes Wiggins movable a year or two from now. (If you’re into that sort of thing.)

What Roster Tweaks Improve the Defense?

A sneaky stinky stat that doesn’t pop-up in Wiggins’ Paul George-y numbers against OKC is that in spite of his uber-efficient offense the Wolves still were outscored by 2.6 points per 100 possessions in the 148 minutes Wiggins was on-the-floor against the Thunder this season, per NBA.com/stats. Not exactly the 8.1 points per 100 possessions the Thunder have outscored opponents by this season with George on the floor.

The reason Wiggins’ numbers spread out so poorly from a team standpoint in those games is a hat-tip to the Wolves greatest problem, even in wins: Awful team defense. In Wiggins’ four games against the Thunder, the Wolves had a defensive rating of 120.9 — 4.5 points worse than the league-worst Cleveland Cavaliers defense has been this season in 80 games.

The Wolves have other needs — including the need for shot creation from the wing and, of course, 3-point shooting — but any offseason move being pondered must go through the question of how will this signing/trade impact team defense effectiveness? Every move must trigger a chain reaction that leads to a positive defensive externality.

This doesn’t just go for potential acquisitions but also for re-signings. Outside of Derrick Rose and Jerryd Bayless, who have put their stamp on being minuses on the defensive end, the Wolves other free agents — Taj Gibson, Luol Deng, Tyus Jones and Anthony Tolliver — have all shown situational instances of positive defensive impact. Let’s go through one by one.

Taj Gibson

While Gibson’s defensive impact shrunk massively after he moved to the bench, he is still a player committed to the defensive end of the floor. Taj gets “it”. That said, his understanding and effectiveness better fit the Thibodeau defensive scheme than Saunders’ — which is moving to and will continue to move further toward switch-heaviness. If re-signing Gibson precludes the possibility of signing other impactful pieces in free agency, letting him walk needs to be considered. Keep in mind that Gibson is coming off of a 2-year, $28 million deal that reasonable minds would suggest he earned. He is likely to have the priciest market value of the free agent bunch — and that could be problematic.

Luol Deng

The Wolves have the league’s seventh-worst defense this season with a defensive rating of 112.2. That number was actually boosted in the 392 minutes Luol Deng played this season where the defense allowed an elite 104.3 points per 100 possessions. If Gibson gets “it,” Deng is a professor of “it.” That said, 392 minutes is not a big sample — and thus, at least partially, misleading. The Wolves will be loaded with bigs next season even if Gibson and Tolliver walk. Keita Bates-Diop has laid down some pretty impressive defensive tape in the final chapters of the season — and his presence of small-ish ball big already convolutes a frontcourt rotation that is likely to include Karl-Anthony Towns, Dario Saric, Gorgui Dieng and perhaps even Robert Covington. To justify Deng sticking for anything above a minimum contract the Wolves will have to be convinced that Deng is still quick enough to deal on the wing, as a small forward. Deng’s team-best net-rating of plus-10.0 this season only goes so far.

Tyus Jones

We’ll get to Tyus and his contract status in a later section, but strictly speaking of his defense, he is a really interesting one. Jones is the only player on the roster who played over 1100 minutes to tally a defensive rating under 110.0 — Jones’ defensive rating is 107.8 in 1498 minutes this year. That said, there remains the ever-present concern that Jones’ size is something that could be poked at. When the Wolves played the Blazers last week, Saunders opted to slot — or hide — Jones on the 6’7″ Rodney Hood, so Josh Okogie could, instead, defend Portland’s point guard, Damian Lillard. Hood attacked Jones, scoring 17 first half points — shooting 6-of-7 from the field — before the Wolves made the adjustment to defending Hood with Wiggins in the second half.

It’s hard to imagine an opponent not looking at Jones as an exploitable matchup in a playoff series. Jones is a great team defender — which is different than being a great individual defender.

Anthony Tolliver

Naturally, with Tolliver, the first thing that comes to mind is his 3-point shooting. Tolliver has only attempted 43 shots from 2-point range this season to the 206 he has attempted beyond the arc. (Yeah, you read that right — that’s 82.7 percent of Tolliver’s total field goal attempts being 3s.) That said, Tolliver’s defense shouldn’t be brushed over. Like Jones and Deng, he is a very good team defender. Tolliver has hardly played over 1000 minutes this season — because he languished out of the rotation after the Jimmy Butler trade that brought in Dario Saric — but in those limited minutes, his defense, like Jones and Deng again, has been stellar in terms of defensive rating. Tolliver’s 107.6 is demonstrably better than Saric’s defensive rating of 111.2, and that is a product of his ability to seamlessly integrate as a defender with either the starters or the second unit. He knows his job and executes. Unfortunately, something we have learned about Tolliver this season is that he, unfortunately, cannot function as a wing. He’s a helpful player on both ends but his foot speed has been exposed against smaller, faster opponents. Looking forward, this could be problematic if he is re-signed and Saunders, who, again, has his eyes on a switchy-heavy system is retained. There are only so many charges Tolliver can take…

From a roster construction standpoint, the best way for the Wolves to take defensive steps forward is adding wings who can make a difference on that end. But as Saunders put it himself earlier this week, “defense has to matter, it’s got to hurt when somebody scores on you, too. And we’ve got to get to that point.” The roster construction is only one piece of the defensive puzzle. Defense does have to matter.

What Can Be Expected From Josh Okogie, Keita Bates-Diop and Cam Reynolds Next Season?

When a team has players massively underperforming the value of their contract, the best antidote to that poison pill is, of course, to find ways to improve the underperforming player. But in some scenarios, it is just impossible for the value to be fully-recouped. A next best option is to uncover other players who can produce at levels that greatly outweigh their contracts.

Combined — if Cam Reynolds non-guaranteed salary of $1.4 million is, in fact, guaranteed — the rookie trio of Okogie, Bates-Diop and Reynolds will earn a total of $5.3 million next season. If even two of those three can be end-of-the-rotation players who bring a positive impact, that will be a windfall of value that would exceed $5.3 million by, well, a lot.

Okogie is the most-known commodity of the three. The rookie season Okogie sample will round out when the season comes to a close at a hair under 1800 minutes played and 52 starts. In that time we have learned that Okogie’s defensive chops are real, his jump shot is not and that his handle needs work. Even with two strikes against him, that is a player worth far more than the $2.5 million he will make next season. A natural progression of offensive development will only move that needle further. That said, offensively, the Wolves need to surround Towns with shooters — and that is the area of Okogie’s game that needs the most work. Okogie will finish the season shooting under 30 percent from 3 — he’s currently at 27.8 percent — on over 200 3-point attempts. Only ten other rookies in NBA history have attempted 200 3s and shot under 30 percent on those attempts. (A product of the times, but still not encouraging.)

Unfortunately, Keita Bates-Diop has also not been accurate from 3 — making 25.5 percent from deep this season. Cam Reynolds has willingly fired from deep and made 37.8 percent of those attempts, but his sample is small — 37 shots.

Okogie will likely crack the rotation even if his 3-point jumper does not improve; the need for wing defense is just too great. But for Bates-Diop and Reynolds, their path to the rotation — once the team is again healthy next year — includes a jumper capable enough to allow them to blend in.

The sense I get from Saunders is he wants his bench wings to just hold down the fort while the starters rest — they don’t need to be game-changers. When I asked Saunders what he wants to see Bates-Diop become, Saunders said, “A lot of it is I want him to do a lot of the things that Luol does.”

Saunders said, he’s fine with Bates-Diop “just blending in,” being an “active cutter” and someone who is “able to make shots with Karl” — very Luol Deng-y stuff.

Who Bates-Diop is today is not enough to demand a rotation spot next season. But he’s not far. Finding a consistency would go a long way. As for Reynolds, the shot appears to be there but the other blending in stuff is a work in progress — he still plays a little nervous. If Saunders could mash Bates-Diop and Reynolds into one player and slot that Transformer alongside Okogie off the bench next season, the Wolves wing rotation would be in a place that might not need reinforcements from the free agency pool — making the Wiggins, Dieng and Teague contracts far less onerous.

Will Tyus Jones and Dario Saric Receive New Contracts This Summer?

Tyus Jones is a restricted free agent this summer — meaning he can test the open market and sign an offer sheet with any other team. Then, the Wolves will have the option of matching that contract or letting him walk if they feel priced out.

Dario Saric has one year at $3.5 million left on his rookie deal beyond this season. This makes Saric eligible — as Jones was last season — for what is called a rookie contract extension that won’t kick in until the 2020-21 season.

Whether either of these things deals are signed will have a great impact on the future financial picture of the team as it will signal a commitment to an only semi-known piece. Saric is relatively unknown as he has only played for the Wolves in tumult — under two coaches and in two different roles in well under 2000 minutes. Jones’ opportunities to prove he is a starting-caliber player have been limited to a small handful of games over four years informed by injuries to Ricky Rubio or Jeff Teague.

Let’s start with Jones. Even if the deal Jones is offered isn’t typical “starter dollars,” agreeing to sign him to that new deal, given the construction of the roster, is an acknowledgment that he could become the starter once Teague’s contract is no longer on the books. And that’s a big vote of confidence. That said, it seems highly likely that Jones can be had for far less than starter money. A deal for $6 million annually (for up to four years) seems like it would be more than enough to retain a Minnesota-native who just bought a home in the Twin Cities.

To me, that seems like a low-risk deal that could be moved with relative ease if somewhere during those four years another point guard of a higher stature — be it a draft pick or free agent — signals their willingness to come to town. Even though Jones has his flaws, having him at $6 million-or-less a year seems like a move that should be pursued.

That said, there is inherently a downside of committing long-term money to anyone given how tight the books are with Towns’ and Wiggins’ max contracts. For this reason, delaying Saric’s new contract for a year makes sense. The Wolves gave both Wiggins and Dieng contract extensions rather than waiting a season for their restricted free agency. If the franchise learned anything over these past few years, it should be that doing those type of moves are risky. A rookie contract is the best deal in the game and as soon as that deal ends the next one becomes a massive risk for overpay.

Saric has flashed great synergy with Towns but it has not been consistent. The Wolves should definitely take next season to see what they really have in that pairing. Sure, if Saric wants to sign up for a deal worth $25 million over the next for four seasons you sprint to the printer to sign that deal because, like with Jones, it could be easily moved even if the synergy proves not to be there. But that is not the market for rookie contract extensions.

Last summer, the cheapest rookie contract extension signed was Larry Nance Jr.’s in Cleveland, who signed for $45 million over four years. If we use that as a guideline as a baseline for where contract extensions are signed, and if we factor in the cap increasing by seven percent next season, we’re talking about a baseline for Saric negotiations of around $48 million over four years. Even that low-end is far too risky of a commitment at this stage of the process — considering there is nothing forcing the Wolves’ hand to act.

It’s not that Jones can’t be a starting point guard or that Saric can’t work with Towns.

Saric and Towns have outscored opponents by 2.8 points per 100 possessions in the 957 minutes they have shared the floor this season — the third-best two-man pairing on the team that has played over 600 minutes together, behind Towns-Teague (plus-3.4) and Towns-Rose (plus-3.7). But be wary — Towns and Dieng also had plus-2.8 net-rating in 1129 minutes the year before Dieng signed his extension (2015-16). And that, well, it didn’t work out.

As for Jones, his numbers are almost universally golden. From a pure production translated into dollars calculation, he is worth well over $6 million annually. A story very similar to Ricky Rubio and his deal after his rookie contract expired. The Wolves signed Rubio for $14 million annually, and that — for a lot of conflating reasons — didn’t really work out, either.

These contract questions are not predictions about what a player has done, they are about projecting what will come. The Wolves would be wise to take as much time as possible with that calculus as it pertains to Saric. And with Jones, well, let’s see what the market has to offer.

Whether the questions are big — like the coaching hire or who will become GM — or some of these smaller queries, the Wolves are in a place where they can no longer afford to make mistakes. It’s the 2019 offseason, which mean it is go time. The future starts now.