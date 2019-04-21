Report: Candidate removes name from Minnesota’s President of Basketball Operations search

Entering the weekend there were five candidates the Minnesota Timberwolves had circled for interviews for the vacant President of Basketball Operations position.

Late Saturday night, one of those names had been removed. According to The Athletic, LA Clippers general manager Michael Winger has pulled his name from consideration from the job, electing to stay with the Clippers instead.

Clippers GM Michael Winger informed the Wolves that he intends to stay with the LA Clippers to continue the work he has done with Lawrence Frank, Doc Rivers, Jerry West, Steve Ballmer, and the rest of the Clippers organization, league sources tell @TheAthleticMIN — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) April 21, 2019

The Clippers have built a potential contender in the next couple of seasons via smart, savvy moves to acquire both quality young players and a large amount of cap space. While they’re not expected to advance past the first round of the playoffs this year, the team is expected to be in contention for high-profile free agents this summer, including Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard.

Moving forward, the Wolves will have interviews with Denver’s Calvin Booth, Brooklyn’s Trajan Langdon, Houston’s Gersson Rosas, and ESPN’s Chauncy Billups for the vacancy. Those interviews are expected to begin this week.