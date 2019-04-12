Report: Jeff Teague exercises 2019-20 Player Option

The Wolves closed out the 2018-19 season with four point guards that had decisions to make regarding their futures. On Friday, one of them decided.

According to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski, Jeff Teague has opted in to his contract for 2019-20, worth $19 million.

The 2019-20 season is the final season of his contract. Teague signed with the Wolves prior to the 2017-18 season after spending the first seven years of his career in Atlanta and then the eighth season in Indiana. In two seasons with the Wolves, Teague has played in 112 games (111 starts) and averaged 13.4 points and 7.5 assists per game.

This season Teague only played in 42 games as he spent much of the year hampered by a foot injury, but the Wolves did go 23-19 in games that Teague did play. A healthy Teague could be a big factor to the success of the Wolves next season.