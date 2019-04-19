wolves

Report: Wolves add another candidate to the mix for the President of Basketball Operations opening

By Danny Cunningham | @RealDCunningham April 19, 2019 1:09 pm

It was reported earlier this week that the Minnesota Timberwolves have reached out to LA’s Michael Winger, Denver’s Calvin Booth and Houston’s Gersson Rosas about the team’s vacant President of Basketball Operations position. On Friday afternoon another candidate’s name as come up.

According to The Athletic, the Wolves will be interviewing Chauncey Billups for the job in the near future.

Billups was a candidate for a position with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the summer of 2017, but did not come to terms with the team. Since his playing career concluded in 2014 he’s spent time working for ESPN on NBA Countdown and various other studio shows.

Billups was a member of the Timberwolves for two seasons, from 2000 until 2002.

Topics:
Wolves wolves



Latest Wolves Stories

wolves