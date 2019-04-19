Report: Wolves add another candidate to the mix for the President of Basketball Operations opening

It was reported earlier this week that the Minnesota Timberwolves have reached out to LA’s Michael Winger, Denver’s Calvin Booth and Houston’s Gersson Rosas about the team’s vacant President of Basketball Operations position. On Friday afternoon another candidate’s name as come up.

According to The Athletic, the Wolves will be interviewing Chauncey Billups for the job in the near future.

Chauncey Billups and the Minnesota Timberwolves will meet in near future to discuss the franchise's President of Basketball Operations role, league sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 19, 2019

Billups was a candidate for a position with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the summer of 2017, but did not come to terms with the team. Since his playing career concluded in 2014 he’s spent time working for ESPN on NBA Countdown and various other studio shows.

Billups was a member of the Timberwolves for two seasons, from 2000 until 2002.