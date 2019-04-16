Report: Wolves granted permission to interview a pair of NBA executives

The Minnesota Timberwolves have had a vacant President of Basketball Operations since the firing of Tom Thibodeau took place in January. Last week the team announced that a search for a new one would commence immediately. On Tuesday afternoon some details emerged.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Wolves have asked, and been granted permission, to interview LA Clippers general manager Michael Winger for the opening.

Winger is the first known name to be mentioned as being interviewed. Last week, we posted nine names the Wolves should be targeting for this opening, and Winger’s was among them.

Winger has spent the past two seasons as the general manager of the LA Clippers, and prior to that he was a member of the front office in Oklahoma City for seven seasons. Both franchises have highly successful front offices, and Winger is highly thought of across the league.

Later on Tuesday afternoon it was reported by the Houston Chronicle that the Wolves had received permission to interview Houston Rockets Vice President Gersson Rosas.

Rosas has been a member of Houston’s front office for 16 seasons and is involved in all of the teams personnel decisions.