Report: Wolves to retain Layden and Saunders

The Minnesota Timberwolves wrap up their season on Wednesday night in Denver, but reportedly wanted to get ahead on some of their offseason plans.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski the Minnesota Timberwolves are planning to keep general manager Scott Layden and remove the interim tag from coach Ryan Saunders.

Layden was brought on when former coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau was hired in 2016 and stayed on after Thibodeau was fired in January.

Saunders spent 10 years as an assistant coach in the NBA prior to being elevated to the interim role on Jan. 6, 2019. He’s 17-24 at the helm of the Wolves.

