NBA Lottery Simulation and Mock Draft 4.0: A little luck never hurt

Welcome to NBA Lottery Simulation and Mock Draft 4.0 at SKORNorth.com. Like in the first three editions of this we’ll be using Tankathon.com to simulate the order of the draft. This is the second-to-last version of this that we’ll be simulating the draft with the NBA Draft Lottery set to take place in one week.

Here’s the result of how the draft simulation went in version 4.0. There have been a number of different results, including our fourth different winner at No. 1 overall.

Here’s how things went in version 4.0:

Phoenix Suns – Zion Williamson, Duke

Version 4.0 of our mock draft has a fourth different team selecting No. 1 overall. Despite four different franchises having a crack at No. 1, the result remains the same. There has been some chatter that the Suns might prefer Murray State’s Ja Morant, but there hasn’t been enough of that to change this selection, as of now.

Cleveland Cavaliers – RJ Barrett, Duke

Like the No. 1 overall pick, the No. 2 overall pick has been the same player for the first three versions of this exercise. That changes this week as the Cavaliers select Barrett instead. The Cavs have Collin Sexton running the point right now, and they desperately have a need for a shooting guard. Barrett is that guy for them.

Minnesota Timberwolves – Ja Morant, Murray State

The change at No. 2 trickles down to this week’s No. 3 selection, the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wolves end up with Morant at this spot and couldn’t be happier. He’ll be a terrific guard to pair alongside Karl-Anthony Towns. His ability to both pass and score at an above-average level will fit right in for what the Wolves will now be looking for in players.

New Orleans Pelicans – Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech

The Pelicans need backcourt help alongside Jrue Holiday and Culver would be a solid fit. He’s going to be able to create his own shot at the next level but badly will need to improve his 3-point shooting to become an all-around offensive threat.

New York Knicks – Cam Reddish, Duke

Reddish to the Knicks has become a bit of a staple through four mock drafts. He didn’t do as well as many would have hoped in his lone year at Duke, but there’s still hope he can be a late-bloomer. Truth be told, if this summer goes as planned for the Knicks, there’s a chance they look to move him for move NBA-proven talent.

Chicago Bulls – Darius Garland, Vanderbilt

Garland has a chance to be special in the NBA. He missed much of this season at Vanderbilt with an injury, but he should project as a high-level NBA scoring guard.

Atlanta Hawks – De’Andre Hunter, Virginia

The Atlanta Hawks have a terrific group of young players right now. Hunter might not raise that ceiling by a whole bunch, but his very consistent, sustainable game should raise the floor. He would also help them defensively quite a bit.

Washington Wizards – Sekou Doumbouya, France

Doumbouya is looked at right now as a bit of a project. His ceiling is pretty high, but he’s also a bit of an unknown right now. He’s a freak athlete but needs time to come into form as an NBA player.

Boston Celtics (from Memphis Grizzlies) – Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga

Clarke would be a terrific fit for the Celtics in the front court. He can do almost everything that’s needed offensively with the exception of an outside shot. Al Horford is aging in Boston – if he returns next season – and Clarke would be a good compliment to him and a player that could grow with the young talent already in Boston in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Atlanta Hawks (from Dallas Mavericks) – Nassir Little, North Carolina

The Hawks would be in great shape by selecting twice in the lottery. Little could be another effective player on the wing for the Hawks. He might not feel like as much of a sure-thing as Hunter, but if he pans out it could put Atlanta over the top a couple seasons from now.

Los Angeles Lakers – Jaxson Hayes, Texas

The Lakers need quite a bit of help, and LeBron James has done well in his career when paired with a big man from Texas.

Charlotte Hornets – Coby White, North Carolina

White may serve as the first piece of a rebuild if Kemba Walker decides to bolt in free agency. If not, he’ll serve as some in help on a team that badly needs it.

Miami Heat – Romeo Langford, Indiana

Miami is going to continue to search for a star until they find one. Maybe Langford is that guy that can replace the production of Dwyane Wade.

Boston Celtics (from Sacramento via Philadelphia) – Bol Bol, Oregon

The Celtics are in a place where they can afford to take a gamble on a guy with a bit of an injury history. Bol missed most of his only season at Oregon but if he pans out in the NBA he could be a steal at No. 14.