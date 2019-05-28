Report: Wolves hire new Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations

Less than a month after Gersson Rosas was introduced as the Minnesota Timberwolves’ new President of Basketball Operations, the team has not only hired a coach, but now the front office looks to be taking shape as well.

According to a report by The Athletic, the Wolves are hiring Sachin Gupta as their Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are finalizing hiring Detroit Pistons assistant GM Sachin Gupta as Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Gupta and Gersson Rosas worked together in Houston. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 28, 2019

Throughout his career, Gupta had spent time in Houston as a special adviser to general manager Daryl Morey (alongside Rosas) and with the Philadelphia 76ers under general manager Sam Hinke before he was hired as the assistant general manager of the Detroit Pistons prior to this past season.

This gives Rosas someone he trusts to help make decisions, and is the second known front office hire that he’s made, in addition to hiring Gianlucca Pascucci away from the Brooklyn Nets last Monday. Nothing in terms of the future of current general manager Scott Layden has been announced as of now.

This story will be updated as it develops.