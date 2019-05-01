Report: Wolves hire new President of Basketball Operations

The Minnesota Timberwolves have had an opening for their President of Basketball Operations since firing Tom Thibodeau in January. On Wednesday afternoon, that vacancy was reportedly filled.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Wolves are hiring longtime Houston Rockets executive Gersson Rosas to lead the team’s basketball operations.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hiring Houston’s Gersson Rosas as the franchise’s next President of Basketball Operations, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 1, 2019

Rosas has been with the Houston Rockets for much of the past 16 seasons, most recently as the executive vice president of basketball operations.

Rosas was one of four candidates that formally interviewed for the job, joining Brooklyn’s Trajan Langdon, Denver’s Calvin Booth, and ESPN’s Chauncey Billups.

No contract details have been reported at this time. This story will be updated as more details emerge.