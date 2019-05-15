The potential best players available for the Wolves at No. 11

Well, things didn’t go as hoped for the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night. Despite having the 10th-best odds at moving up into the top four, the Wolves dropped to the No. 11 slot because the Los Angeles Lakers moved up to the No. 4 overall pick.

Despite things going predictably bad for the Wolves, there are still players that will be able to help them that could be available at that spot when the NBA Draft arrives on June 20.

Here’s a list of 10 guys that are worth looking at for the Wolves that potentially could be available with the 11th pick along with a brief summary of their skillset.

Brandon Clarke, PF, Gonzaga

Clarke would be an awesome fit next to Karl-Anthony Towns in the frontcourt with the Wolves. The only offensive skill he seems to be lacking is the 3-point shot, but he’ll be terrific in the pick-and-roll as both a screener and as a passer. Defensively, he should be a super-switchable body in the frontcourt.

Coby White, PG, North Carolina

The Wolves need shooting in the backcourt and it looks as if White could provide it. In his time at North Carolina he shot the 3-pointer at a 35% clip. He’s really quick and will be able to flourish in transition. If the Wolves want to play with pace under this new regime, he’d be a very good fit.

Nassir Little, SF, North Carolina

Little didn’t show a ton at North Carolina in his only season as a Tar Heel, but he still does ooze potential. He’s 6-foot-6 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan and could be an awesome defender at the NBA level. His 3-point shot was thought to have been a strength when he was headed to North Carolina but he had a very underwhelming year from deep.

Grant Williams, SF, Tennessee

Williams was the most impressive player at Tennessee this past season. His game has some developing to do, but he could be a do-it-all wing that becomes an above-average guy in the NBA. There doesn’t seem to be tons of superstar potential there, but he could last a long time in the NBA.

Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana

Langford is a score-first guard and could help to give the Wolves a bit more of a scoring punch in the backcourt than they’ve had recently. He needs to work on his shooting from deep, but he could be a very good guard at the NBA level.

Kevin Porter, Jr., SG, Southern Cal

Porter is probably the biggest ‘boom-or-bust’ guy the Wolves could have their choice at. He’s got a bit of developing to do, but did shoot over 40% from 3-point range at USC this past season.

Sekou Doumbouya, PF, France

Doumbouya is a very raw prospect that most recently played in France. He could become a star in the NBA on the wing or in the frontcourt. His athleticism is off the charts, but he needs to become a better basketball player and that might be a bit of a process.

Rui Hachimura, SF, Gonzaga

Hachimura is a pretty versatile offensive talent. He’s still relatively raw as a prospect and will probably take quite a bit of time to transition into the NBA.

Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky

Herro will definitely be around at No. 11 overall, and he even may be sort of a stretch there, but he could potentially turn into a Klay Thompson type shooter. He’s got an awesome shot – and his 93% mark from the free throw line shows it – that will translate into the NBA.

Cam Reddish, SF, Duke

Reddish was thought of at one point to be a top three selection in the NBA Draft out of Duke. That was prior to the lackluster freshman season he had with the Blue Devils. The potential to turn into a star is still there, but there’s also much more of a worry that he’s closer to the next Andrew Wiggins than the next Paul George.

On SKORNorth.com we’ll be going further in-depth on these 10 players, and a few more prospects between now and the NBA Draft in mid-June.