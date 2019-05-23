Towns left off All-NBA teams

The 2018-19 All-NBA teams have been announced by the league and Karl-Anthony Towns was not named to one of the three teams.

This was a decision that came down to Towns and Utah’s Rudy Gobert, who finished with the third team honor. This was the race for the third-team spot partly because New Orleans’ Anthony Davis requested a trade from the Pelicans midway through the season and was on a minutes restriction the rest of the way. Denver’s Nikola Jokic was named to the All-NBA first team and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid was named to the second team.

The results of the vote do impact Towns’ contract that kicks in this summer. Last September he agreed to sign a five-year deal worth up to $190 million over the life of the contract. That figure was contingent on him making one of the three All-NBA teams this season, just as he did last year. Not making an All-NBA team means that his deal is now worth around $158 million over the next five seasons.

The Wolves will still be fighting a battle in salary cap hell for much of the next few seasons – unless they are able to get out from under it with savvy trades. But Towns’ figure will now help the team with its luxury tax figure moving forward.

The vote for the third team wasn’t particularly close, either. Gobert finished with 89 points, compared to 20 for Towns. Towns received 20 votes, all of them for the third team, while Gobert appeared on 75 ballots, with one vote for first team, five for the second team, and 69 for the third team.