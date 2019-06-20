In selecting Culver the Wolves were bold, and could become good defensively

MINNEAPOLIS – From day one on the job, Minnesota Timberwolves’ President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas has promised ‘actions over words’ and on Thursday night, it was just that.

The events began early on as the Wolves struck a deal with the Phoenix Suns to move up from the No. 11 pick to the No. 6 pick at the cost of Dario Saric. The moving and shaking was unique to the Wolves, as the Pelicans also dealt away their newly acquired No. 4 selection to the Atlanta Hawks prior to the Wolves moving up to No. 6.

The Wolves then selected Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver with the sixth pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Since the trade between the Wolves and the Suns is not yet official, and won’t be until July 6, Rosas cannot publicly comment on Culver or the fact that the team actually did complete the process of trading up, but he certainly alluded to it plenty of times.

“These are conversations that are had over the last three, four weeks,” Rosas said. “It takes time to develop, but it helps when you get to a point where it’s time to make picks and it’s time to make decisions for you to execute. It takes time, you have to evaluate different things, you have to be able to connect with a partner that’s willing to do what we were able to do tonight.”

That pick came as a bit of a surprise, as many assumed that when the Wolves moved up in the draft they were doing so for either Vanderbilt’s Darius Garland or North Carolina’s Coby White. Garland was selected with the fifth pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers, and White was picked up by the Chicago Bulls with the seventh pick, one spot behind Minnesota.

Culver has a reputation as a strong defender, but he definitely has things to work on offensively. Culver averaged 18.5 points per game his sophomore season at Texas Tech while grabbing 6.4 rebounds and dishing out 3.7 assists. The outside shot is what needs work, as he shot 30.8% from 3-point range as a sophomore at Texas Tech. In his freshman season that number was a much better 38%.

“I’m still confident in my shot, for sure. All the work that I’ve put in, I know it’s going to go in. I’m very confident in it. Just having that, I know it’s going to get better,” Culver said. “I feel like a big reason why it dropped it just because I had the ball in my hands more. I was guarded different by a lot of teams, and if you know the numbers, my freshman year, I wasn’t having off-the-dribble shots and I wasn’t really having the ball, it was more kick-out threes. Then this year I was really having to take tougher shots and teams were guarding me different.”

Culver likely won’t be playing that type of role offensively for the Wolves, at least not right away. Maybe one day he develops into that in the NBA, but it won’t be day one. Luckily for him, he won’t be asked to do that right away. At Texas Tech Culver needed to be the focal point offensively. In Minnesota he won’t be with Karl-Anthony Towns on the roster.

With defense as a strong suit, the Wolves suddenly do become a team that can put forth a very formidable slew of wing defenders. Robert Covington is one of the best in the NBA and Josh Okogie proved to be strong defensively as a rookie. If Culver can follow suit, the Wolves could be much better in the future on that end of the court than they have in the past.

“We talked about it the other day, for us the draft is a process of finding the best available,” Rosas said after the draft. “We do need to improve our defense, and that starts by me helping the program with getting personnel in here. Our personnel staff did a great job of identifying targets tonight, and we were able to do that.”

“I’ll guard whoever coach needs me to guard, honestly. It doesn’t matter who coach wants me to guard. I feel like I can guard one through four at the NBA level right now,” Culver said. “Coming from Texas Tech, I had to play defense. That’s one of the best parts of my game, is the defensive side. I feel like I can make an impact on the defensive side and come in and do that.”

Trading up for the sixth pick was a big move from Rosas. It points to him continuing to be aggressive in the coming months. When the move was made, all signs pointed to the team wanting Garland to be the selection. Once he was gone, the team was forced to pivot to another plan that turned out to be Culver.

The Wolves have previously been connected to Brooklyn’s D’Angelo Russell who is a restricted free agent, and a move like this can only add fuel to that speculation.

The Wolves still have a need at the lead guard position. Jeff Teague likely isn’t going to be the future of that position with his contract expiring following next season. It’s difficult to see this front office trading up for the sixth pick as the only big move to be made. They still don’t have cap space, but creativity is should be a strong suit for this front office. If they’re going to be successful, it will have to be.