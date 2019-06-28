Moore: Three Wing Targets for the Minnesota Timberwolves in Free Agency

This offseason is different for the Minnesota Timberwolves. During Tom Thibodeau’s reign, in a league that had begun lusting over the concept of accumulating as many “3 and D” wings as possible, the Wolves’ former POBO put together rosters that were thin on players who could play on the perimeter. This required prominent roles for Shabazz Muhammad, Jamal Crawford and Brandon Rush, or square-pegging bigs like Nemanja Bjelica and Anthony Tolliver into circular wing roles. As Gersson Rosas’ Wolves hit the free agency marketplace, that narrative has turned on its head — six of the nine players currently under contract for this season (everyone but Jeff Teague, Karl-Anthony Towns and Gorgui Dieng) are tracking receive minutes on the wing.

That said, it would be a surprise if Rosas didn’t continue to add at least one more wing to the roster this July.

“For us, positionally, it is a different game,” Rosas said on draft night, after trading for Jarrett Culver and drafting Jaylen Nowell. “We talked about where we’re at in the NBA now. You have four perimeters. Points guard, three wings and a big.”

Rosas is describing a desire to have a roster without positional balance. It’s safe to assume he wants a lot of wings. There is also the notion that both Robert Covington and Keita Bates-Diop spend a lot of time playing as the biggest wing/small-ball four role. This would only open up more space for wings to receive run.

If we assume Covington and Bates-Diop spend time sliding up a spot, then it is worth noting that the players left to play the pure wing roles (the 2 and the 3) are really young. At 24 years-old, Andrew Wiggins would be the oldest pure wing on the roster, flanked by a second-year (Josh Okogie) and two rookies (Culver and Nowell). Which is to say, it may make sense to have the extra wing(s) added to be more of a veteran. Below are three such (not that old) options that could fit that billing for somewhere between the minimum and $5 million in salary for next season.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

The Atheltic’s reporting of Minnesota’s interest in Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was both expected and perplexing. Expected in the sense that it seems Gersson Rosas is interested in every person that has ever set foot in Brooklyn (D’Angelo Russell, Pablo Prigioni, Gianluca Pascucci — to name a few). It was perplexing in the notion that Hollis-Jefferson isn’t a “modern” NBA player in the traditional sense. He can’t shoot. Well, from beyond-the-arc, at least.

Hollis-Jefferson is a career 22.3 percent from deep on 184 career attempts. His range, thus far, has capped out at mid-range jumpers, where he’s actually been decent. In 2017-18, the best season of his career, Hollis-Jefferson made 46.7 percent of his 199 field goal attempts that were 2-point jumpers from beyond 10 feet. On par with Gorgui Dieng’s effectiveness from that distance. Pretty good.

The misconception, though, is that Hollis-Jefferson is a modern offensive player in the way he pushes the pace. Hollis-Jefferson is the same height as Draymond Green without shoes (6’5.5″) and has a wingspan about an inch longer than Green’s. He also, when comfortable and zipping, brings that same grab-and-go style to transition offense that Green does.

In this facet, he’s still a little unpolished; there’s a lot of Josh Okogie to Hollis-Jefferson’s defense-into-offense game — all the way down to the missed layup at the rim.

But he’s an absolute warthog on that end of the floor. It’s almost always hyperbolic when a player is referred to as someone that “can defend all five positions,” but Hollis-Jefferson literally has (to varying degrees of success).

Timberwolves fans may remember Brooklyn sticking him on Towns in the post when they played the Nets twice last season. Towns ate him up but Hollis-Jefferson was scrappy — annoying KAT by fronting him in the post, and occasionally taking advantage of the Wolves’ below-average ability to enter the ball into the post.

It’s hard — almost impossible — to try and draw a role parallel for Hollis-Jefferson from last season’s Wolves roster. Okogie and Taj Gibson were their Discount Draymonds. Hollis-Jefferson probably slides all the way up and down that gradient from Okogie to Gibson, making up for lacking skill with a diversity to his skill set.

He’s just really short, which can really limit his ability to finish when he catches the ball on a stop. But hit him on the move and his speed makes up for it. This pick-and-roll with D’Angelo Russell(!) — against two elite defenders in Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid — is just super smooth.

Darius Miller

If Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is the pocket in your jeans, Darius Miller is that pocket turned inside-out; he is slow, actually pretty tall for a wing (listed at 6’8″), not much of a defender, an awesome shooter and fits in any modern offensive system. Miller is an uneven player, though, and that’s why he will be signed on the cheap by some team that needs shooting. But, boy, can he shoot it.

A simple dive into Miller’s basketball-reference page won’t tell you that story, though. Last season, Miller shot about league-average from 3. But context is important. He shot a ton of 3s; Miller led New Orleans in total 3-point attempts last season and 3-point attempts per minute — firing off a 3 once every 4.8 minutes he played. He also shot 41.1 percent from distance the season before — when, you know, the Pelicans were a functional team. If we’re talking likelihoods, judging from his stroke and the difficulty of the 3s he was asked to take, it seems a safer bet that, in the right system, Miller would shoot closer to 40 percent next year as opposed to repeating a league-average performance.

I also have an operating theory I’ve been working on: Guys whose jumpers are unphased by bad passes are nasty shooters. (I’m only kind of kidding.) Miller contributes to this theory. He makes weird catch-and-shoots look like obvious “duh, he should have shot that” situations. His size, fluidity and high release point get off more shot attempts than the flow of the play would suggest. That’s a good thing for a team trying to boost their 3-point volume.

There’s not much else to Miller’s offensive game beyond the 3; 74.4 percent of his field goal attempts came from beyond-the-arc the last two seasons. But that’s what you get when you pay a vet somewhere between the minimum and $5 million.

When Miller isn’t shooting, he’s a pump-and-go guy that is looking to pass; he only shot 15 of his 484 field goal attempts from five-to-nine from the hoop last season. When rumbling to the rim, the 233 pounder has pretty decent vision, it appears.

I’m not sure Miller would win an open gym shooting contest against Anthony Tolliver, but his shot is more fluid than AT’s manufactured release. And the rest of his game is more fluid too. For every bit Tolliver is robotic, Miller is natural. One style isn’t necessarily better than the other, but that’s the difference between the two. Yet, oddly, if Miller was signed by the Wolves it feels like he would have the same offensive role Tolliver held last season.

The difference, though, and what may make Miller more attractive to Gersson Rosas, is that Miller is not to be confused as a power forward; he’s definitely a wing. Miller isn’t gonna bash around for rebounds like Tolliver, and you’re certainly not gonna ask him to defend back-to-the-basket bigs.

It just feels like Miller is the exact adjustment Rosas has been describing for the 2019-20 Wolves: a little bit more wing-oriented in a floor-spacing environment. On the wing, there just isn’t a lot of that currently on the Wolves roster.

Jake Layman

Jake Layman has always reminded me of a super low-usage Andrew Wiggins. They’re the same height and both players led the way in the vertical leap at their respective pre-draft combines — Wiggins with a freakish 44 inches and Layman 39.5 inches. Wiggins is, of course, a next-level athlete but Layman is a great athlete himself.

To say Layman has been asked to do way less in his career than Wiggins is the biggest understatement ever. Where Wiggins is the most voluminous of volume shooters, Layman is a lurker — occasionally prodding for cuts as a clear-cut fifth option. But still, there are similarities. Layman is Wiggins if Wiggins didn’t do the things that have driven down his efficiency over the first five years of his career.

If Layman were signed by the Wolves this summer, he would be like Hollis-Jefferson or Miller in the sense that he would be super cheap. But he’s very different in that he doesn’t exactly have a calling card. Layman is just quieter.

If he’s shooting, it’s gonna be a one-dribble or catch-and-shoot 3, or he’s going to be getting all the way to the rim. He converted 2-point shots at a 64.6 percent clip last season and 3s at a much more pedestrian 32.6 percent rate.

The hope in signing Layman is that he can again find easy buckets around the rim (where he shot 75.6 percent last year) while also again being something that approximates league-average wing defense. It’s hard to find those things on the cheap in today’s NBA.