NBA Mock Draft 10.0: The end is here

Ladies and gentlemen, the day has finally arrived. The 2019 NBA Draft is finally upon us. Welcome to the 10th and final version of SKOR North’s NBA Mock Draft.

Draft night should be an interesting night. The potential for movement is there, more so than in most years. There isn’t a huge gap in talent between the ninth spot in the draft and roughly the 27th or 28th. As Timberwolves’ President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas put it, things are very ‘flat and fluid’ as draft night arrives. It could get crazy.

Before we get to the mock, with so many off-the-wall things possible to happen, here are a few bold predictions for the draft:

We have at least six draft day trades

If you’re reading this that means it’s draft day. Any trade that happens right now counts. There could be so much movement in the draft that it’s hard to formulate a mock draft with everything that could happen after the Knicks are done picking at No. 3. New Orleans, Cleveland, Phoenix, and Chicago could all be candidates to move back, while Atlanta, Minnesota, Indiana, and Boston could all be candidates to move up.

One of those trades involves the fourth pick

This one might not be as bold as the first, but it wouldn’t be the least bit surprising to see the Pelicans trade out of the fourth pick that they acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. It might even be Minnesota that moves up for that pick, they’ve had those discussions.

Cam Reddish falls

In this mock draft, I don’t have him falling that far, but he’s certainly a guy that if he doesn’t go by a certain slot, and a couple of things happen in the trade realm, he could find himself outside of the top 10. It’s not likely, but hey, this is a bold prediction section.

The Wolves don’t pick 11th

Maybe this ties in with the prediction regarding the No. 4 pick, or maybe it doesn’t. But everything about Rosas’ pre-draft press conference gave the indication that they want to be very active on the trade market. It makes too much sense to not have here.

And finally, here it is, our final 2019 NBA Mock Draft. Enjoy.

1. New Orleans Pelicans – Zion Williamson, Duke

Write this one in stone. The chances of Zion Williamson not being drafted No. 1 overall are about as high as the chances that I get drafted No. 1 overall. Okay, maybe not quite THAT extreme, but you get the picture.

2. Memphis Grizzlies – Ja Morant, Murray State

After the Memphis Grizzlies reportedly dealt away Mike Conley to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday afternoon this became a bit clearer. Memphis is handing the keys to the franchise over to Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

3. New York Knicks – RJ Barrett, Duke

The Knicks have locked in on Barrett as the third pick, according to ESPN on Wednesday, so things don’t look like they’re going to be getting all that fun just yet.

4. New Orleans Pelicans – Darius Garland, Vanderbilt

And here is where the fun could start. There have been rumors swirling that not only is this pick available, but that the Wolves have been trying to reach a deal with the Pelicans to get it. Garland makes the most sense in this position, especially if the Pelicans aren’t the one doing the selecting.

5. Cleveland Cavaliers – Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech

Culver in Cleveland would be a good young piece to pair with last year’s No. 8 selection in Collin Sexton. The Cavs are in asset acquisition mode, and will be for the foreseeable future. This is a step in the right direction for that franchise, and Culver becomes much better

6. Phoenix Suns – Coby White, North Carolina

The Suns need a backcourt mate for Devin Booker, that’s no secret. They could look to acquire one via trade or in free agency, but for the sake of this mock draft they’re taking White. This could be a position where a team that has a veteran point guard swoops in with an offer and finishes a trade with Phoenix.

7. Chicago Bulls – Cam Reddish, Duke

Reddish had a disappointing year at Duke playing third fiddle behind Williamson and Barrett, but he still has plenty of potential. The Bulls are another team that needs a point guard desperately since Kris Dunn isn’t the answer long term. They’re one to keep an eye on as a potential trade spot, especially if White and Garland are off the board.

8. Atlanta Hawks – De’Andre Hunter, Virginia

Hunter will fit in really well if he falls to eight. The Hawks are a team that have been rumored to be open to moving up higher in the draft, especially with this being the first of three first round picks. If the pick is Hunter at eight, he’ll be a defensive help and a good 3-point shooter that should get plenty of looks generated for him thanks to Trae Young & Co.

9. Washington Wizards – Sekou Doumbouya, France

Doumbouya is an athletic freak and probably one of the three or four best athletes in this draft. The problem is that he’s not all the way there as a basketball player quite yet. He could turn into an All-NBA talent, he’s just years of proper training away from that. He could potentially have the highest ceiling of anyone outside of the top four in this draft.

10. Atlanta Hawks – Jaxson Hayes, Texas

After going with a wing at No. 8, it would make sense for the Hawks to bolster the frontcourt with this pick. That being said, it feels unlikely that the Hawks make both of these picks.

11. Minnesota Timberwolves – Tyler Herro, Kentucky

Herro adds the shooting that the Wolves so desperately need. He’s got flaws, too, as every player in this draft does (that wingspan, yikes), but he could be an instant contributor as a shooter. The Wolves lack shooting in the backcourt and Herro would be the best shooter of that group on his first day. With all that said, if the Wolves have their way, they’re not picking at 11.

12. Charlotte Hornets – Romeo Langford, Indiana

Langford is a score-first guard that could potentially be the first step of a rebuild if the Hornets are without Kemba Walker moving forward. Maybe Walker sticks around and Langford is some help for him, but if not, this is a solid beginning to the rebuild in Charlotte.

13. Miami Heat – Kevin Porter Jr., USC

There has been some buzz that Miami could trade out of this in order to dumb some salary – they’ve got plenty of bad contracts. If they stick, it makes sense for them to take a swing at a home run. Porter Jr. might have maturity issues, but he also has the talent that would have otherwise likely made him a top-10 pick.

14. Boston Celtics (from Sacramento via Philly) – Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga

It was a rough week in Boston, reportedly. All signs point to Kyrie Irving leaving Boston, and now the same can be said for Al Horford. The Celtics also have three picks in the first round as of right now, and could be a candidate to move up.

END OF LOTTERY

15. Detroit Pistons – Nassir Little, North Carolina

16. Orlando Magic – PJ Washington, Kentucky

17. Atlanta Hawks (from Brooklyn) – Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga

18. Indiana Pacers – Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech

19. San Antonio Spurs – Goga Bitadze, Georgia

20. Boston Celtics (from LA Clippers via Memphis) – Bol Bol, Oregon

21. Oklahoma City Thunder – Cameron Johnson, North Carolina

22. Boston Celtics – Matisse Thybulle, Washington

23. Memphis Grizzlies (from Utah) – Darius Bazley, Princeton High School

24. Philadelphia 76ers – Carsen Edwards, Purdue

25. Portland Trail Blazers – KZ Okpala, Stanford

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Houston) – Grant Williams, Tennessee

27. Brooklyn Nets (from Denver) – Luka Samanic, Croatia

28. Golden State Warriors – Nicolas Claxton, Georgia

29. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto) – Dylan Windler, Belmont

30. Detroit Pistons (from Milwaukee) – Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State