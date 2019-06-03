NBA Mock Draft 7.0: A new face for the Wolves

Welcome to NBA Mock Draft 7.0 at SKORNorth.com.

This is the second version with the actual 2019 NBA Draft order in place. Only in this version we do have a trade in the top five of the draft.

The first five versions all incorporated simulations from Tankathon.com, and those mock drafts can be found below, as well as version 6.0 with the current draft order.

1.0 – 2.0 – 3.0 – 4.0 – 5.0 – 6.0

We include brief write-ups for each of the 14 lottery picks and now feature all 30 first round selections for the first time.

1. New Orleans Pelicans – Zion Williamson, Duke

There’s not a discussion here, Williamson is going to be the top pick in the draft, so he remains first here.

2. Memphis Grizzlies – Ja Morant, Murray State

Like Williamson at No. 1, there isn’t a ton of discussion here for the Grizzlies with the second pick. The gap between Morant and RJ Barrett is smaller than the gap between Williamson and Morant, but this pick shouldn’t be too difficult.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers* – RJ Barrett, Duke

Now the fun begins. The New York Knicks are chasing a couple of big prizes this summer in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. They already have tons of cap space to get that accomplished, but trading for – and subsequently waiving – JR Smith would give them even more room. It also give the Knicks an additional draft asset to potentially trade for a third star to pair with the first two.

*In this scenario the Cleveland Cavaliers have traded up to No. 3 with the New York Knicks. In exchange for the third pick in the draft the Knicks receive picks No. 5 and 26 as well as JR Smith.

4. Los Angeles Lakers – Darius Garland, Vanderbilt

Garland can be kind of difficult to judge because of his lack of collegiate experience. He only played in six games at Vanderbilt because of a knee injury. This is a place the Lakers can afford to take a bit of a risk. After all, moving up to No. 4 from No. 11 is found money for Los Angeles.

5. New York Knicks* – Cam Reddish, Duke

Maybe Reddish never plays a game for the Knicks, or maybe he does. Either way, grabbing additional cap room and another pick to move back two spots for a player with huge upside isn’t a bad trade for New York.

6. Phoenix Suns – Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech

Culver can help with a bit of scoring for the Suns. He’s not the perfect fit next to Devin Booker in Phoenix, but they could potentially have one of the best young backcourts in the NBA if Culver develops.

7. Chicago Bulls – Coby White, North Carolina

The Bulls have a relatively nice young group of players, but there’s a glaring need at point guard thanks to Kris Dunn not turning into an NBA caliber guard. White should fit in nicely with the young Bulls.

8. Atlanta Hawks – De’Andre Hunter, Virginia

Hunter sliding to No. 8 is a direct result of the Cavs trading with the Knicks. He would’ve been Cleveland’s pick at No. 5 had they stayed put. Instead, the Hawks get a 3-and-D guy that should fit in really well alongside the likes of Trae Young and John Collins.

9. Washington Wizards – Nassir Little, North Carolina

Little didn’t have a great year at North Carolina, but he still projects to be a solid player at the NBA level. He needs to improve his outside shot sooner than later, but he certainly can enter the league as a high-end athlete and above-average defender.

10. Atlanta Hawks (from Dallas) – Jaxson Hayes, Texas

After drafting a wing with the eighth pick, it makes sense for the Hawks to bolster their frontcourt depth a bit more with this selection at No. 10.

11. Minnesota Timberwolves – Sekou Doumbouya, France

Doumbouya is a bit of a project, but he’s recently been compared to Toronto’s Pascal Siakim. If that’s what he turns into, this would be a huge win for the Wolves. Doumboya is still pretty raw, although he’s been playing professionally in France. He’s a freak athlete that won’t turn 19 until next winter. There’s a lot he would need to work on, but there’s also a lot to like.

12. Charlotte Hornets – Romeo Langford, Indiana

Langford is a score-first guard that could potentially be the first step of a rebuild if the Hornets are without Kemba Walker moving forward. Maybe Walker sticks around and Langford is some help for him, but if not, this is a solid beginning to the rebuild in Charlotte.

13. Miami Heat – Kevin Porter, Jr., USC

Porter, Jr. is a guy that could have been a top-5 talent in this draft, but had character concerns while at USC. He was dismissed from the team during the season at Southern Cal, but has the talent to potentially be a star in the NBA.

14. Boston Celtics (from Sacramento via Philadelphia) – Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga

Clarke had been mocked to the Wolves in a few of the first six editions of our mock drafts, but his underwhelming NBA Combine numbers (only a 6-foot-8 wingspan) didn’t come back in his favor. He can’t stretch the floor as a four, but can do just about everything else.

*END OF LOTTERY*

15. Detroit Pistons – Tyler Herro, Kentucky

16. Orlando Magic – Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga

17. Brooklyn Nets – PJ Washington, Kentucky

18. Indiana Pacers – Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech

19. San Antonio Spurs – Goga Bitadze, Georgia

20. Boston Celtics (from LA Clippers via Memphis) – Bol Bol, Oregon

21. Oklahoma City Thunder – Cameron Johnson, North Carolina

22. Boston Celtics – Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State

23. Utah Jazz – Grant Williams, Tennessee

24. Philadelphia 76ers – Carsen Edwards, Purdue

25. Portland Trail Blazers – KZ Okpala, Stanford

26. New York Knicks* (from Houston via Cleveland) – Darius Bazley, USA

27. Brooklyn Nets (from Denver) – Jontay Porter, Missouri

28. Golden State Warriors – Keldon Johnson, Kentucky

29. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto) – Chuma Okeke, Auburn

30. Milwaukee Bucks – Ty Jerome, Virginia